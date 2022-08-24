 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Not news: Train breaks down. News: Passengers told to get out and walk. Fark: The rest of the way to England, under the sea   (bbc.com) divider line
28
    More: Fail, English-language films, precautionary measure, passengers on-board, service tunnel, safety, comfort, passenger, staff  
•       •       •

1351 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2022 at 12:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I'm sure the singing lobster brightened everyone's day...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, I would love to do that just for the story.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[The passengers] were eventually transferred to a replacement train and taken to the Folkestone terminal in Kent."

So no, they didn't have to walk the rest of the way to England.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: But I'm sure the singing lobster brightened everyone's day...


Under The Sea
Youtube EilnpJtP7Tw
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: So no, they didn't have to walk the rest of the way to England.


Pity.  It would have really extended the walking range for the Proclaimers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shorter walk than Santa Catalina.

26 Miles (Santa Catalina) - Four Preps
Youtube AsHKWqm1cVo
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I CHOOSE TO IMPOSSIBLE
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got stranded in the middle of the Seikan tunnel connecting Hokkaido to Honshu (at the time, the longest tunnel in the world) by an earthquake. Most frustrating part was that despite it being Japan in the 90s, there was no smoking allowed in the exhibition hall we had to stay in until the landslide got cleared.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: But I'm sure the singing lobster brightened everyone's day...


🎶 everything's better, down where it's wetter🎵
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: So no, they didn't have to walk the rest of the way to England.


I hope you're not suggesting a Fark headline was inaccurate...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Sarah Fellows, 37, from Birmingham, told the PA news agency she found the service tunnel "terrifying". She added: "It was like a disaster movie. You were just walking into the abyss not knowing what was happening. We all had to stay under the sea in this big queue."

Complaining about queuing? Doesn't sound very British to me.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: UberDave: But I'm sure the singing lobster brightened everyone's day...

🎶 everything's better, down where it's wetter🎵


i.imgur.comView Full Size


/shamelessly borrowed from RaeRae
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, we would have had to get out and push.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have taken

Fark user imageView Full Size


instead
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Things were getting a bit fractious, a bit stressed. A few people were having minor panic attacks," he said.

How to these kinds of people even function in daily life? If walking down a lit, clean tunnel for a mile put them into a panic attack, holy shiat.

They'd just die if they ever had to walk out of a subway tunnel in NYC with the rats and third rail right there.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcher sous la mer.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Under The Deep Sea (Little Mermaid Parody)
Youtube N_ywDP2mJzM
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Le blimey.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: "Things were getting a bit fractious, a bit stressed. A few people were having minor panic attacks," he said.

How to these kinds of people even function in daily life? If walking down a lit, clean tunnel for a mile put them into a panic attack, holy shiat.

They'd just die if they ever had to walk out of a subway tunnel in NYC with the rats and third rail right there.


It's just a goddamn shame that they didn't have a manly man like you to lead them. You are our hero.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, they skipped the part where the lights went out then came back on and a thousand skeletons in Viking clothes and battle gear stood between them waving their axes in the air, then the lights flickered again and they were gone. Damn haunted English Channel...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: But I'm sure the singing lobster brightened everyone's day...


Not everyone gets to enjoy an octopuses' garden.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only thing like this that happened to me was when the elevators broke and we had to walk all the way down from the very top of the Eifel Tower.

It took a long time.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Cool, I would love to do that just for the story.


Yup.  I used to have a diznee wod annual pass and was always hoping I'd have to get evacuated from a ride so I could tell the story.  Closest I ever came was when I was the last passenger on Living with the Land on my way out of Epcot.  They stopped the water jets early on the ride in a place where I could have just stepped out and followed the exit signs.  (Most of the ride is thru a working farm so it's not like a normal ride.  People are working there all day and they give tours.)  I waited a few minutes to see if someone would come evacuate me or at least say, "Stay in the ride!" over the PA system.  Then I decided to see how long it would take someone from a customer service 800 number to raise the alarm.  But the jets started up again after I started tapping on my phone.  I assume it was a prank to see what I'd do and they thought I was calling 911.  So that's the most exciting ride story I have.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could've been worse.
jaws-3d.comView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Flushing It All Away: "Things were getting a bit fractious, a bit stressed. A few people were having minor panic attacks," he said.

How to these kinds of people even function in daily life? If walking down a lit, clean tunnel for a mile put them into a panic attack, holy shiat.

They'd just die if they ever had to walk out of a subway tunnel in NYC with the rats and third rail right there.

It's just a goddamn shame that they didn't have a manly man like you to lead them. You are our hero.


It's a well-lighted large tunnel (literally large enough for a bus to drive in) with massive fans to intake and exhaust air. We aren't talking about a small cave with no way out.

Do you people cry on the floor when you have to go down to your basements?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Cool, I would love to do that just for the story.


Agreed. Sounds like a cool time.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Get off your damned screens and meet some fellow human beings!
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.