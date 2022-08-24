 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   If you've eaten any Perdue chicken tenders lately you may now have some small pieces of plastic in you, more than already I mean   (thehill.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Meat, Shelf life, Food safety, Gluten-free diet, Retailing, following frozen chicken products, Coeliac disease, Wheat  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 24 Aug 2022 at 2:25 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, hopefully not for more than a day. Otherwise you need to get more fiber in your diet.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gluten-free? Oui, c'est vrai.
Plastic-free? Mais non!

Finally, Clones With Crohn's has an appetizer!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you've ever eaten any processed meat, you probably have eaten machine oil, humans, plastic, metal, rats, insects...
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, still better than large pieces of plastic, I guess.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: If you've ever eaten any processed meat, you probably have eaten machine oil, humans, plastic, metal, rats, insects...


Stop, you're making me nostalgic for supermarket hamburger.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Sleeper_agent: If you've ever eaten any processed meat, you probably have eaten machine oil, humans, plastic, metal, rats, insects...

Stop, you're making me nostalgic for supermarket hamburger.


As long as it's delicious it's fine.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thought it tasted better than usual.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"A recall was not issued for the product since it is no longer available to purchase, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service."

"The following frozen chicken products, produced on July 12, 2022, are affected by the alert: 42-ounce plastic bags of Purdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free with a "Best if Used By" date of July 12, 2023, and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently the USDA is unfamiliar with the concept of freezers and the fact that people sometimes store frozen shiat in them for extended periods before consuming it.  And how TF do they know every single package has been sold already?  It's barely been a month since the batch was produced.  And, even if it all has been sold, you still need to farking recall it.  Am I out of my mind?
 
steklo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Well, still better than large pieces of plastic, I guess.


Well, that depends on how you put them in you...
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: "A recall was not issued for the product since it is no longer available to purchase, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service."

"The following frozen chicken products, produced on July 12, 2022, are affected by the alert: 42-ounce plastic bags of Purdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free with a "Best if Used By" date of July 12, 2023, and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date."

[Fark user image 400x350] [View Full Size image _x_]

Apparently the USDA is unfamiliar with the concept of freezers and the fact that people sometimes store frozen shiat in them for extended periods before consuming it.  And how TF do they know every single package has been sold already?  It's barely been a month since the batch was produced.  And, even if it all has been sold, you still need to farking recall it.  Am I out of my mind?


First, most frozen foods are only given a 1 year shelf life because after that they will get freezer burned. B, you always have fast sales on things you market as gluten free when they should be that way to begin with. How the fark do you have gluten in your chicken???
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.