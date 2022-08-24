 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Defense News)   I for one welcome our new unmanned 'Overlord' robot ships to sail the seven seas   (defensenews.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, United States Navy, United States Naval Academy, Royal Navy, U.S. Navy, Navy's program, Mariner's sister ships, Navy, control system  
•       •       •

766 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 24 Aug 2022 at 1:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't be crude, it's uncrewed.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see where they may be useful for extended @ sea deployments (think towed array) or high risk missions (think mine clearing) but someone is still going to have to chip paint & catch the messenger line during UNREP while on-boarding fuel..... k/dar
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Legally can they be salvaged?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ships' Mates "Brian Fitzpatrick" and "Patrick Fitzbrian" reporting for duty, Sir!

/no low-hanging fruits
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - The Wars of the Future
Youtube oazwTDeqF54
 
eKonk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fano: Legally can they be salvaged?


They're set afloat willingly, that would qualify as jetsam in my book.

/Just be aware, you won't be saved by citing maritime law due to the gold fringed flag in this case
 
thamike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If there's no crew, what's with the windows?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fano: Legally can they be salvaged?


They have enough guns and missiles to make that a moot point.
 
special20
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thamike: If there's no crew, what's with the windows?


Contractor kickbacks.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fano: Legally can they be salvaged?


I build and operate AUVs (autonomous underwater vehicles) primarily for marine geophysics and UXO surveys, but occasionally for military training for mine counter measures etc.

If our working autonomous vehicles can be legally 'salvaged' at sea, that would be news to our insurance underwriters. As I understand it, if the vessel is flagged in under its' own power it is not 'derelict' or 'wrecked', so salvage does not apply, it would be theft, and in most cases with these types of navigation systems, theft of military grade guidance systems. So, theft of ITAR controlled technology.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thamike: If there's no crew, what's with the windows?


Linux was a little more risky, security wise.

So, when the captain walks in to the building with the ship's control room, do they yell "Captain on board!"
Air Force drone operators wear nomex for some reason.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Overlord? Didn't they complete that in like 1944-1945?

DNRTFA or most of TFH(eadline)
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://images.app.goo.gl/ZgXpBX41BAwWnZWj9
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Has it started rusting, Littoral-style?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
First step: Fully autonomous robot battleships.

Next: Fully autonomous robot carnivals:

Robot Carnival Opening
Youtube 54VEzgkMMsQ
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

special20: thamike: If there's no crew, what's with the windows?

Contractor kickbacks.


just couldn't get the proprietary drivers for Linux.

and...well, Mac...yeesh!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let me know when they build an Ogre cybertank. That'll be the time to hold a gun to Musk's head and get off this rock.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wessoman: First step: Fully autonomous robot battleships.

Next: Fully autonomous robot carnivals:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/54VEzgkMMsQ]


Um, no. Next step, Bolos. (See "Keith Laumer").
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.