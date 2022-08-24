 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1572, the Saint Bartholomew's Day Massacre took place, marking the resumption of religious civil war in France and creating the deadliest Catholic saint until the emergence of Saint Javelin in 2022   (history.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Saint HIMARS asks if you've seen any orcs recently.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure Saint Javelin is Orthodox.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like typical Christians.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Religion of Peace! Love thy neighbor!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Makes sense, it's who Bart Kavanaugh is named for.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Therion: Religion of Peace! Love thy neighbor!


This was really more about "Ensure the one authority that legitimizes my royal prerogatives continues to be the only authority that can do so."  If God chooses kings, and the Pope speaks for God, and the Pope also says "God chose you to be king,"  then having a bunch of people saying "Fark the Pope" running around is going to be bad for the king business.

When Henry VIII decided to change the one authority to be the newly minted Church of England, he at least had the good sense to put himself at the top of it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th.bing.com

It was a good car, but Sainthood...?
 
raulzero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nobody expects the Span...

Oh crap.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The good ol days when they just killed people and not molest them.

In before  " why not both?"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image
 
