(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 79 AD, Jimmius Buffetus found out exactly where he would go when the volcano blew   (history.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I lol'd
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size

You better love me now, or love me not.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sittin' the beach drinkin' a drink and fishing?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had Taco Bell back then?
 
GeneralMaverick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffetus eunt Margaritaville?
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He didn't land in no New York City.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Iacobus subby. 'Jimmy' is short for 'James' and James is 'Iacobus' in Latin. It's why we have places called Santiago for St. James.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like a baby boomer who reeks of alcoholism and sunscreen.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People in Pompeii really knew how to have fun, and one guy even went out while fapping.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dY_3ggKg0Bc
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, he blew out his flippum floppium in the process.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least he didn't have to worry about pull tabs on the beach!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was looking for a cheasius burgerium.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mr. Utley
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did he find his lost agitorium salis?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wherever he went, I hope there was rum.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I saw him live a bunch of years ago.  Here is a short review:

1.  They were WAY better than I expected.  It was a very entertaining show.
2.  I knew more songs that I thought I knew.
3.  When the played Southern Cross, I had to rethink in my head who did it originally.  Because their version was so good, I thought maybe CSN covered it or something.

He also came out on a riser at the front of the lawn area and did a few songs with just an acoustic for the crowd in the cheap seats.  That was awesome!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GeneralMaverick: Buffetus eunt Margaritaville?


People called the Buffets they go the Margaritaville?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: [pm1.narvii.com image 228x304]
You better love me now, or love me not.


I think they were found in a room in a hotel in New York City
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thereby immortalizing the first farker
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What does Biggus Dickus have to say on the matter?

/thtrummin' my thixth thtring on my front porch thwing...
 
Slypork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I saw him live a bunch of years ago.  Here is a short review:

1.  They were WAY better than I expected.  It was a very entertaining show.
2.  I knew more songs that I thought I knew.
3.  When the played Southern Cross, I had to rethink in my head who did it originally.  Because their version was so good, I thought maybe CSN covered it or something.

He also came out on a riser at the front of the lawn area and did a few songs with just an acoustic for the crowd in the cheap seats.  That was awesome!


Buffett Night (Tonight, I'm a Parrothead)
Youtube 5WFMSsZcJfI
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 it's a me Volcanio
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jimmy Buffett had a cameo in Jurassic World. When the pterosaurs attack the visitor's plaza there's one shot of a guy grabbing two margaritas and ducking. Had to look it up on IMDb to be sure.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I saw him live a bunch of years ago.  Here is a short review:

1.  They were WAY better than I expected.  It was a very entertaining show.
2.  I knew more songs that I thought I knew.
3.  When the played Southern Cross, I had to rethink in my head who did it originally.  Because their version was so good, I thought maybe CSN covered it or something.

He also came out on a riser at the front of the lawn area and did a few songs with just an acoustic for the crowd in the cheap seats.  That was awesome!


The band is fantastic. Mac McAnally alone is worth the price of admission.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope Jimmius Buffetus wasn't this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It turns out that it's now believed the eruption occurred in October.  An excerpt from Wikipedia (there's more for the history geeks):

It had long been thought that the eruption was an August event based on one version of the letter (from Pliny the Younger) but another version[50] gives a date of the eruption as late as 23 November. A later date is consistent with a charcoal inscription at the site, discovered in 2018, which includes the date of 17 October and which must have been recently written.[51] A collaborative study in 2022 determined a date of October 24-25.[52]
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The volcano is here I don't care that you're not beautiful
The lava's so near we can't run away

I know exactly what I'm a gonna do when the volcano blows.  I too plan to erupt too. In you, Because that's just the kind of guy I am, baby.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I saw him live a bunch of years ago.  Here is a short review:

1.  They were WAY better than I expected.  It was a very entertaining show.
2.  I knew more songs that I thought I knew.
3.  When the played Southern Cross, I had to rethink in my head who did it originally.  Because their version was so good, I thought maybe CSN covered it or something.

He also came out on a riser at the front of the lawn area and did a few songs with just an acoustic for the crowd in the cheap seats.  That was awesome!


Wolf Trap?
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sick burn
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just point your boat West. there's a new world over that way that needs syphilis.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interviewer: "Can you tell me about a historical figure you admire?"

Me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Thereby immortalizing the first farker
[Fark user image 425x453]


If you know you're seconds away from instant certain death, you may as well stop everything else and crank one out one last time.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rfenster: I hope Jimmius Buffetus wasn't this guy:
[Fark user image 850x478]


Vulcan : "AND FARK THIS ONE GUY IN PARTICULAR!"
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: EvilEgg: [pm1.narvii.com image 228x304]
You better love me now, or love me not.

I think they were found in a room in a hotel in New York City


🎶 When you get caught between the Moon and New York City
I know it's crazy, but it's true
If you get caught between the Moon and New York City
The best that you can do,
The best that you can do is fall in love...🎶

/🎶
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Harry Truman (the other one) FAFO'ed on May 18th, 1980.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_R._Truman
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just google "erotic art of pompeii"
 
