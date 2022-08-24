 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Deer wanders into Dollar General, blames Biden for inflationary prices: "I used to be able to get things here for a buck"   (mlive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go to Dollar Tree then?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Go to Dollar Tree then?


Too much doe there as well.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it didn't need to dress up fancy like it was going to Walmart.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hell.  Deer nuts were under a buck.
 
carkiller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait til he finds out all the inflation is actually due to a sheeping container shortage.
 
noshowbizmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seeing a deer in Michigan is like seeing a rat in New York city. Driving by Jackson you see signs not to pick up hitchhikers as there are many large prisons there.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
rd.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's even worse is that now when you shop there, you have to get all dressed up as if you were going to Walmart.

Biden's America.

Biden's f*cking America.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It had no ideer who Biden is.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the Dollar Store restroom:


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I take it the deer was short on doe, then.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How much were the beer nuts?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should have given the deer a job, then there would be three employees working a shift at Dollar General!
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So some deer walks into a store complaining about Biden and wearing red hats. Then one clerk says to the other "Oh, look at those sheep."
 
