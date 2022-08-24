 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone all have one thing in common, and it's not a three-way probably   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Sylvester Stallone, American film actors, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Flavin, Kourtney Kardashian, Sierra Nevada, Gabrielle Union, Comedian Kevin Hart  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 24 Aug 2022 at 11:50 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DNRTA but guessing the answer is herpes
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't picture Sly as the type of guy to let RayJ rail him in the ass, but to each his own I guess.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One thing is that I loathe each of them, whether that's in TFA or not.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A complete lack of talent?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They are all very short.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Rock has kicked all their asses!?!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stereotypes of their respective ethnicities?
/I know it's divorce
//the "breaking news" just popped on my phone
 
T.rex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They are all 5'6, or below?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If the rich can't hoard resources where are we even heading as a country?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is why egregious offenders need to be fined a percentage of their income or wealth.  If you fine a multi millionaire hundreds or thousands of dollars why would they stop doing what they're doing?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 minute ago  
None of them have ever been in my kitchen?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Landscapers whose (sweet ass for the industry) job depends on it over waters so everything stays lush. News at 11.  As a facilities guy, I always need to adjust the timers at the very least after we get a new lawnscaping company.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.