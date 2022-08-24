 Skip to content
(USGS)   11 years ago yesterday a great tragedy struck the east coast. Patio furniture is still overturned to this day   (usgs.gov) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felt like a charge was set off at the local quarry near my home. Surprisingly everyone else was panicking
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops, looks like we forgot the 10th year anniversary of a minor seismic event...
Quick! Let's put a staff writer on it for the 11 year anniversary and pray we have angered no gods in our neglect
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, I remember the Great Quake of 2011. I'm suddenly like "this chair feels wobbly". My co-worker: "Did you feel that?" "Yep." "What was it?" "If I didn't know better I'd say it was an earthquake. ...I don't know better, so we should get out of the building. No, don't take the elevator."
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had just started my new job in Raleigh.  I was at work and felt the building shudder and thought "gee, that must be a train."  Then I remembered we did not have train tracks anywhere near our building.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oops, looks like we forgot the 10th year anniversary of a minor seismic event...
Quick! Let's put a staff writer on it for the 11 year anniversary and pray we have angered no gods in our neglect


That article is actually dated August 5, 2019 ... a little before the 8th anniversary.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 5.8 isn't weak.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: The Exit Stencilist: Oops, looks like we forgot the 10th year anniversary of a minor seismic event...
Quick! Let's put a staff writer on it for the 11 year anniversary and pray we have angered no gods in our neglect

That article is actually dated August 5, 2019 ... a little before the 8th anniversary.

[Fark user image 300x407]


So, aftershocks then.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oops, looks like we forgot the 10th year anniversary of a minor seismic event...
Quick! Let's put a staff writer on it for the 11 year anniversary and pray we have angered no gods in our neglect


Not really that minor for people close to the epicenter.  Even by southern California standards, a 5.8 isn't something to sneeze at.

Now a 4.8, on the other hand, yeah that's one where you say "Did you feel something?  Are they doing construction next door again?"
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oops, looks like we forgot the 10th year anniversary of a minor seismic event...
Quick! Let's put a staff writer on it for the 11 year anniversary and pray we have angered no gods in our neglect


I've tried to get greens on the fifth and tenth anniversaries of this national tragedy.  Apparently we have to go to 11.

I was in an elevator when it hit.  Not a fun place to be!  I felt it swaying a bit, but my thoughts weren't on earthquake, but more on weakened cable.

And then the Fark thread was hilarious.  Californians saying they don't wake up for anything under a 6, and calling East Coasters scaredy cats, and East Coasters telling Californians they'd panic with a tornado or hurricane.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in our office cafeteria, on the 12th floor of our building on Pennsylvania Ave. in DC.  It felt more like the building had been hit by a shockwave from an explosion somewhere, and it was something half heard / half felt.  I went onto the roof terrace, looking for the plume of smoke I expected to see after the truck bomb that must have just gone off at the White House or FBI building nearby.  But the sky was crystal clear.  At that point I figured it was an earthquake.

I was slated to fly to London later that day, so I immediately grabbed my stuff and headed down the fire stairs to the garage to jump in the car, set on heading to Dulles early because I figured everyone was about to start rapidly flipping their shiat.   I was half way down the stairs when they evacuated the building.  I got to the garage and a security guard told me the building was being evacuated and I had to leave.  Told her that was my plan, but in my car.  She let me go.

As I was driving out of town people were streaming out of buildings, and a Park Police helo was flying super close to the top of the Washington Monument.   It was all very chaotic.  But at Dulles things were dead quiet, and my flight left on time.  A totally bizarre day.

/end CSB
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: I was in our office cafeteria, on the 12th floor of our building on Pennsylvania Ave. in DC.  It felt more like the building had been hit by a shockwave from an explosion somewhere, and it was something half heard / half felt.  I went onto the roof terrace, looking for the plume of smoke I expected to see after the truck bomb that must have just gone off at the White House or FBI building nearby.  But the sky was crystal clear.  At that point I figured it was an earthquake.

I was slated to fly to London later that day, so I immediately grabbed my stuff and headed down the fire stairs to the garage to jump in the car, set on heading to Dulles early because I figured everyone was about to start rapidly flipping their shiat.   I was half way down the stairs when they evacuated the building.  I got to the garage and a security guard told me the building was being evacuated and I had to leave.  Told her that was my plan, but in my car.  She let me go.

As I was driving out of town people were streaming out of buildings, and a Park Police helo was flying super close to the top of the Washington Monument.   It was all very chaotic.  But at Dulles things were dead quiet, and my flight left on time.  A totally bizarre day.

/end CSB


So it was YOU who was experimenting with Obama's Earthquake Machine that day!

/I'm joking
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com image 638x303]


We shall rebuild!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They were in the middle of refurbishing our parking garage, so when the tremor started I thought the whole thing was coming down over our heads. I knocked over three people rushing to the exist, but they were old people, so I figured they had a good run.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was in Charlottesville Virginia, about 30 miles from the epicenter. It screwed up some of the doors in our building. I have some friends that work in sub-basements on scientific equipment that likes stability-usually they have no clue about storms or anything like that. They said the earthquake was disturbing.

It did a number on the Louisa schools, and then none of the insurance policies *could* even cover seismic because it was so unusual.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hlehmann: The Exit Stencilist: Oops, looks like we forgot the 10th year anniversary of a minor seismic event...
Quick! Let's put a staff writer on it for the 11 year anniversary and pray we have angered no gods in our neglect

Not really that minor for people close to the epicenter.  Even by southern California standards, a 5.8 isn't something to sneeze at.

Now a 4.8, on the other hand, yeah that's one where you say "Did you feel something?  Are they doing construction next door again?"


Depends on how close you are to the epicenter! If it's right under your feet, then a 4.0 is frightening.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hlehmann: The Exit Stencilist: Oops, looks like we forgot the 10th year anniversary of a minor seismic event...
Quick! Let's put a staff writer on it for the 11 year anniversary and pray we have angered no gods in our neglect

Not really that minor for people close to the epicenter.  Even by southern California standards, a 5.8 isn't something to sneeze at.



I remember when it happened, they had some scientists explaining up here in MA how the geology of the eastern US made the Richter scale have a different "real feel" than it would some place like California.  Something about the underlying rock of the Appalachians or something like that.

We felt it pretty strongly in Boston despite being so far away.  If you were just walking outside down the street you didn't really feel it (I am told), but if you were even just like 3 or 4 floors up in an office building it resonated pretty significantly -- much more than something like construction blasting.  It was the weirdest thing -- everyone in our office all at the same time just stopped dead and were looking around at each other like 'wtf was that'. Unsurprisingly, the whole stone/brick building had swayed for a few seconds.  I was just sitting there and started feeling like I had weird motion sickness or something -- like I couldn't focus on the image on my computer monitor for some reason and felt off balance even though I was sitting down.  And that was being all the way up in Boston for something happening in VA.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was in the central hall on the fourth floor of this building; its tower was being worked on that day with a massive crane. Everyone on the floor thought the crane had fallen against the tower and that it was all going to come down. It was actually pretty scary, but only because we thought the danger was just starting and was way more immediate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was pooping in PGH and felt the toilet vibrate a little.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There needs to be a plaque..Like the one for the Bowling Green Massacre...Something to mark
the horrible and traumatic event in US History..


/Nevar Forget!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Worked in a factory environment at the time, with thermal shock ovens and vibration machines everywhere.  So the whole place shook pretty much all day every day.

I noticed this was unusual when I noticed that there was a low frequency vibration that was *sustained* in the lab.  I looked up and saw the exposed piping and ductwork swaying in its mounts 25 feet above my head and hit da bricks.
 
AngryPanda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jeez, it's been so long since that already? I remember being on the 15th floor and feeling the building sway around me, then I went on to Fark and posted..

...guess things don't change too much?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was at a bar. I didn't feel anything. Until the second shot. Of course, I live in Texas.
 
funzyr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I felt this one in Hershey, PA. I was on the phone with a coworker at the time. And we both kind of paused. It felt like a big truck drove past a building with metal supports
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember being slightly woken up, because I had taken the day off of work and was asleep, and thought I was slightly halucinating.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I felt it.  I was like when a plane hits an air pocket, a very subtle down and up in the space of a microsecond.  Nothing rattled.
 
amb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was at work on the fifth floor. Sometimes when trucks drive by on the Dulles Tollroad, the building would shake a bit. This felt like the trucks leveled up a few times. The floor felt a bit bouncy. They evacuated the building for a bit, and then the site manager let us go back. At home, a painting fell off the wall.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow 11 years ago. I was still working at the hospital. I was probably on TFD at the time. Don't remember this, but it must have been just before we got a hurricane that took the tree out front my house into my neighbors roof.

I miss that tree. It blocked out the view of the people across the street. Now whenever I sit on the porch , I can feel their beady eyes staring at me. I should install a shade on the porch.
 
Nobody Here
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: I was pooping in PGH and felt the toilet vibrate a little.


I was doing the same on the other side of the state

/hi-5 poop bros


I remember the day after there was a sign in front of one of those little desperate insurance agents offering earthquake insurance
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xcheopis: A 5.8 isn't weak.


Bingo.  Most people don't realize it's a logarithmic scale.
 
fatkang
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still remember shooting the breeze with my boss and co-workers in the data center when it happened. Seeing a p570 and tape backup system start violently rocking was enough to get us to evac the building. The best part was everyone overwhelming the nearby cell towers afterward and then asking our helpdesk when they would be fixed as if we had any control over verizon or at&t.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I still need to fix the plaster walls in my bathroom.

... but I was in California when it happened
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Warthog: ....a Park Police helo was flying super close to the top of the Washington Monument.  It was all very chaotic.

My most vivid memory of that earthquake was this video:

View inside Washington Monument during quake
Youtube BgHC2qREslw


/If I did it right it will jump to just before the exciting part. If not, jump to about 1:23.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was just outside of Raleigh, NC at that time and our office shook for a good 30 seconds. We all looked at each other like "wtf was that?"  We went outside but nothing unusual was going on. Then I looked at Facebook and it was blowing the fark up with everyone going "EARTHQUAKE!!1!!1!"  It's not that the quake was that strong, but that virtually the entire east coast felt it made it noteworthy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was at home and heard like loud jumping and wondered who the heck is doing that....then I saw the hanging kitchen light move around.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warthog: But at Dulles things were dead quiet, and my flight left on time.  A totally bizarre da


Airports have procedures for everything. By the time you got to Dulles, they would have already tipped the planes back on their wheels and finished rerouting the luggage to Ireland.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They were in the middle of refurbishing our parking garage, so when the tremor started I thought the whole thing was coming down over our heads. I knocked over three people rushing to the exist, but they were old people, so I figured they had a good run.


You can exist standing still too. No need to knock people over, old or otherwise.
😉
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: hlehmann: The Exit Stencilist: Oops, looks like we forgot the 10th year anniversary of a minor seismic event...
Quick! Let's put a staff writer on it for the 11 year anniversary and pray we have angered no gods in our neglect

Not really that minor for people close to the epicenter.  Even by southern California standards, a 5.8 isn't something to sneeze at.


I remember when it happened, they had some scientists explaining up here in MA how the geology of the eastern US made the Richter scale have a different "real feel" than it would some place like California.  Something about the underlying rock of the Appalachians or something like that.

We felt it pretty strongly in Boston despite being so far away.


I remember reading on here that the bedrock on the east coast is so stable & unbroken, the earthquake that day was like someone ringing a bell.  IIRC, the epicenter was somewhere between Richmond & DC but people as far as Montreal were reporting it.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember I was on a conference call w/the home office in Rochester, NY when it hit.  I said in the middle of the call that it felt like we'd just had an earthquake and everyone laughed at me.  Until like 7 seconds later, THEY felt it.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was in my 8th floor office here in NYC and it felt like a little wave action.

Certainly nothing like my experience with Loma Prieta, but I could recognize it.
 
