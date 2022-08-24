 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   It is deliberate policy to keep even the favoured groups somewhere near the brink of hardship, because a general state of scarcity increases the importance of small privileges and thus magnifies the distinction between one group and another - 1984   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Chinas policies on farking everything are straight up insane. They are wile e coyote just after he runs off a cliff, desperately trying not to look down.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_fire_drill
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is this another article declaring that China is collapsing:

c.tenor.comView Full Size



Ok, yeah, I hate the Chinese Communist Party because I have friends who lost family in Tiananmen Square. The "China is collapsing real soon" articles don't help anyone because it promotes a false a narrative. Actually they are worse because it appears to be even more untrue than the shiat the CCP puts out as "facts" for citizens.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.


Lots of nations have no low paying jobs. And a strong social security net.

There's no ecenomic law that people has to work under the threat of becoming destitute. Rich countries have a choice, and USA has made its choice, whilst others have chosen otherwise
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China's Real Estate Bubble Explained
Youtube s292jjB0dY0
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only part of 1984 the GQP found less than inspiring.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I really like demolishing videos.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.

Lots of nations have no low paying jobs. And a strong social security net.

There's no ecenomic law that people has to work under the threat of becoming destitute. Rich countries have a choice, and USA has made its choice, whilst others have chosen otherwise


Agreed.

I'm talking about classical capitalism, I do understand that we can advance.

We never realized the class warfare in this country. The answer isn't marks, we're beyond that. It's grandma Emma and kropotkyn. Time.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Is this another article declaring that China is collapsing:

[c.tenor.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ok, yeah, I hate the Chinese Communist Party because I have friends who lost family in Tiananmen Square. The "China is collapsing real soon" articles don't help anyone because it promotes a false a narrative. Actually they are worse because it appears to be even more untrue than the shiat the CCP puts out as "facts" for citizens.


And China has made the step (mostly) from physical brutality to monetary policy, so they're pretty much immortal, as money isn't real.

Borrowing money creates money. Defaulting on loans doesn't destroy it, so there is no real end in sight.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The only part of 1984 the GQP found less than inspiring.


Wut?

They're are 100% into hammering their own supporters - gutting the social safety need, ruining retirement savings, bad to worse healthcare, all while they profit -  but they're hammering them less than they do the browns/libs/gays - and then, of course, blame all the problems their own supporters are having on the browns/libs/gays, with a strong overtone of "and if you stop supporting us you're next."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: We never realized the class warfare in this country.


There has been a class war going in the United States for at least the last 60 years, and it's about time people wake up to this fact and start fighting before the ability to fight is taken from them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.


That's what people think.
But. There's penalty of information showing That's false.  And only a rat 🐀 test in the other direction.

/
On a side note.
Racism is capitalism for idiots who don't understand power and wealth.
Middle class and poor are racist.  Wealthy people don't even know other people are people or even a thing.
Just go to a rich mall vs a middle class or poor one.
All 3 different.
Middle class people will be hostile.
Rich people will ignore you.
Poor will ignore you or laugh at you.  If their not robbing you.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What an absolutely staggering waste of time, money and materials, not to mention housing for those who need it.

I f*cking hate this world.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean....if they want to build buildings where no one will live, demolish the buildings and then start again....

That's one way to keep the economy going that has the added benefit of not actually helping anyone but the inner circle of the party.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.


The other side of that is if everyone made a dollar then a dollar would be worth a dime.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Is this another article declaring that China is collapsing:

[c.tenor.com image 498x498]


Ok, yeah, I hate the Chinese Communist Party because I have friends who lost family in Tiananmen Square. The "China is collapsing real soon" articles don't help anyone because it promotes a false a narrative. Actually they are worse because it appears to be even more untrue than the shiat the CCP puts out as "facts" for citizens.


Are really acting like there is a difference between passive murder of capitalism and the direct actions of a dictatorship?

I'm sure there is, but, not to the dead.
I guess the difference is, when capitalism kills someone the family blames the victim.  In a dictatorship everyone under the sun blames the dictator.

🤷‍♂
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Though the numerous videos of very incompetent and dangerous demolition are amusing., the wastefulness and huge amount of CO2 produced in the production of concrete is less amusing.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.

The other side of that is if everyone made a dollar then a dollar would be worth a dime.


That may be the worst answer that I've ever heard.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.

The other side of that is if everyone made a dollar then a dollar would be worth a dime.


The other side of THAT is if a dime made everyone, every dollar would dime its worth.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never understood this portion of 1984 (intentional scarcity even for the elites).  You'll note it is never practiced in the real world.  Either the leadership of a country wants prosperity for all in the country (or sometimes almost all; IE, except a particular marginalized group), or they at the very least want prosperity for their "elite group".

The Farking Article is just describing a fark up in supply/demand that happens in property bubbles.  In 2008/2009, this even happened in a few cases in the US.  In both cases, the properties being torn down are either incomplete or have surrounding infrastructure that is incomplete or missing (and not worth installing).  IE, there was a US subdivision of a few dozen complete houses that were torn down; but they were built in what was going to be the middle of nowhere (if the rest of the subdivision didn't get built), and the sewers and roads weren't built yet.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I never understood this portion of 1984 (intentional scarcity even for the elites).  You'll note it is never practiced in the real world.  Either the leadership of a country wants prosperity for all in the country (or sometimes almost all; IE, except a particular marginalized group), or they at the very least want prosperity for their "elite group".

The Farking Article is just describing a fark up in supply/demand that happens in property bubbles.  In 2008/2009, this even happened in a few cases in the US.  In both cases, the properties being torn down are either incomplete or have surrounding infrastructure that is incomplete or missing (and not worth installing).  IE, there was a US subdivision of a few dozen complete houses that were torn down; but they were built in what was going to be the middle of nowhere (if the rest of the subdivision didn't get built), and the sewers and roads weren't built yet.


Allow me to introduce you to Upton Sinclairs "The Jungle" and the armed people guarding rotten bananas so they could artifially inflate prices?

Good lord, how are people this uneducated?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Chinas policies on farking everything are straight up insane. They are wile e coyote just after he runs off a cliff, desperately trying not to look down.


Except for public transit.

I don't have it handy, but someone made a comic about how much high-speed rail China built in the years since Elon Musk promised the tube system thing.

China built thousands of miles of high-speed rail, whereas we built... nothing. Because mass transit is incompatible with our car-centric cities and their office wage slave nonsense.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We've been hearing about Chinas inevitable doom now for a couple decades ... last time I checked, they have near universal housing, universal healthcare, universal basic income, universal college education, no student loans, high speed rail, the newest highway system in the world, the most green energy installations in the world, and the most electric cars in the world.

If you really compare apples to apples, the CCP is taking the Democrats plans and pulling ahead with them full speed.

Huh. Maybe they should take some notes?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Bandito King: Chinas policies on farking everything are straight up insane. They are wile e coyote just after he runs off a cliff, desperately trying not to look down.

Except for public transit.

I don't have it handy, but someone made a comic about how much high-speed rail China built in the years since Elon Musk promised the tube system thing.

China built thousands of miles of high-speed rail, whereas we built... nothing. Because mass transit is incompatible with our car-centric cities and their office wage slave nonsense.


It's not car-centric that is the issue.  Amtrak is federal.  While the USA loves eminent domain to give land to corporations, it won't do shiat to help out non-DOD agencies.  So no mass effort to build more rail lines any time soon.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: EnderWiggnz: We never realized the class warfare in this country.

There has been a class war going in the United States for at least the last 60 years, and it's about time people wake up to this fact and start fighting before the ability to fight is taken from them.


The class warfare is between the upper middle and middle class on one side, with education, a general appreciation of the arts, and a modicum of taste, and the poor trash on the other side, with the ultra rich tugging their heartstrings.

There's no great noble poor underclass. They're bleating FOX-fed vessels of wrath fitted for destruction. All the handwringing in the world of "what about the poors!?!" doesn't matter. They'll bite your hands like rabid animals and continue to roll in their fecal dens of filth.

The kids aren't totally lost, so I'll always fight for their opportunities. Once they've chosen their world and embraced the "Dem danged 'ol elites stole my birthright" nonsense, they're irredeemable.

Watch the footage of 1/6 and then rewatch or reread The Hunger Games again.  Tell me that Capitol City aren't the good guys - they figured out how to keep the rural dunces occupied with bread and circuses, at least for a little while.
 
gbv23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We got enough stuff for everybody, but they gotta create artificial scarcity to exploit us little people

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: EnderWiggnz: We never realized the class warfare in this country.

There has been a class war going in the United States for at least the last 60 years, and it's about time people wake up to this fact and start fighting before the ability to fight is taken from them.


/
The only reason there is class war in America is to hide how racist half the nation actually is.
Look at gun laws and when open carry ended in California.

//
Thanks Nixon.

///
Thank you Ronnie for making people think government was bad.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The only part of 1984 the GQP found less than inspiring.


You sure? Only the _high_ party members are getting the big privileges. The ordinary GQP white supremacist voter? Brink of hardship.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Geotpf: I never understood this portion of 1984 (intentional scarcity even for the elites).  You'll note it is never practiced in the real world.  Either the leadership of a country wants prosperity for all in the country (or sometimes almost all; IE, except a particular marginalized group), or they at the very least want prosperity for their "elite group".

The Farking Article is just describing a fark up in supply/demand that happens in property bubbles.  In 2008/2009, this even happened in a few cases in the US.  In both cases, the properties being torn down are either incomplete or have surrounding infrastructure that is incomplete or missing (and not worth installing).  IE, there was a US subdivision of a few dozen complete houses that were torn down; but they were built in what was going to be the middle of nowhere (if the rest of the subdivision didn't get built), and the sewers and roads weren't built yet.

Allow me to introduce you to Upton Sinclairs "The Jungle" and the armed people guarding rotten bananas so they could artifially inflate prices?

Good lord, how are people this uneducated?


That's a corporation playing corporation games.  Plus, The Jungle is a fictional novel, even if was, "ripped from the headlines".  Double plus (heh), there is no intentional lowering of the elite's standard of living by the government or anybody else in power.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: What an absolutely staggering waste of time, money and materials, not to mention housing for those who need it.

I f*cking hate this world.


The Chinese government is trying to help wealthy people not loss on thier property investment.
Seems vaguely similar but different.
Here in America we just let stuff sit unused while people are homeless
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Bandito King: Chinas policies on farking everything are straight up insane. They are wile e coyote just after he runs off a cliff, desperately trying not to look down.

Except for public transit.

I don't have it handy, but someone made a comic about how much high-speed rail China built in the years since Elon Musk promised the tube system thing.

China built thousands of miles of high-speed rail, whereas we built... nothing. Because mass transit is incompatible with our car-centric cities and their office wage slave nonsense.


All their high speed rail is about to go bankrupt because its too expensive to ride and regular rail would have served the people better.

Also, some of it is of questionable safety.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those demolition videos are interesting. They blow out the bottom, but instead of letting the building collapse into a heap on its own footprint, they seem to let it topple over onto whatever is next to it. In one of the shots, it looks like the falling structure takes out a construction office.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: bluejeansonfire: Bandito King: Chinas policies on farking everything are straight up insane. They are wile e coyote just after he runs off a cliff, desperately trying not to look down.

Except for public transit.

I don't have it handy, but someone made a comic about how much high-speed rail China built in the years since Elon Musk promised the tube system thing.

China built thousands of miles of high-speed rail, whereas we built... nothing. Because mass transit is incompatible with our car-centric cities and their office wage slave nonsense.

It's not car-centric that is the issue.  Amtrak is federal.  While the USA loves eminent domain to give land to corporations, it won't do shiat to help out non-DOD agencies.  So no mass effort to build more rail lines any time soon.


And how did we lose the vast network of rail that existed in the USA?

The automobile industry bought up the railroad, so they could install a car centered nation.

You don't even need to read a book for the answer here; watch who framed roger rabbit.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.

That's what people think.
But. There's penalty of information showing That's false.  And only a rat 🐀 test in the other direction.

/
On a side note.
Racism is capitalism for idiots who don't understand power and wealth.
Middle class and poor are racist.  Wealthy people don't even know other people are people or even a thing.
Just go to a rich mall vs a middle class or poor one.
All 3 different.
Middle class people will be hostile.
Rich people will ignore you.
Poor will ignore you or laugh at you.  If their not robbing you.


That's bs, the rich clearly push racism in media and government and they do it specifically to make the masses resent each other, same shiat goes down with generation division...  Keep your enemies fighting each other and they never have time to fight you... That makes them conscious proliferaters of racism
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gbv23: We got enough stuff for everybody, but they gotta create artificial scarcity to exploit us little people

[i.imgur.com image 574x430]


/
On a side note
Someone in my apartment put a working 1000$ tv in the trash.
This is an awesome time to be broke.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Bandito King: Chinas policies on farking everything are straight up insane. They are wile e coyote just after he runs off a cliff, desperately trying not to look down.

Except for public transit.

I don't have it handy, but someone made a comic about how much high-speed rail China built in the years since Elon Musk promised the tube system thing.

China built thousands of miles of high-speed rail, whereas we built... nothing. Because mass transit is incompatible with our car-centric cities and their office wage slave nonsense.


First, let's separate out "mass transit" from "high speed rail".  The first is intracity, and most US cities have plenty of.  Also, the US is so rich that we all have cars-China is middle income.  If China was as rich as the US, they'd have more private cars too.

High speed rail requires a certain about of population density, and a certain number of medium sized or larger cities to really work.  The only part of the United States that is dense enough to really qualify already has high speed rail (the Acela corridor).

Plus, there are no NIMBY lawsuits.

No environmental laws and lawsuits.

The Chinese government can just take whatever land they want and pay the owners (or "owners") pennies.

No union-level wages either for the workers; pennies an hour.

Also, quite a few high speed lines in China make little economic sense and mainly exist for political purposes.
 
Mouser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Watch the footage of 1/6 and then rewatch or reread The Hunger Games again. Tell me that Capitol City aren't the good guys - they figured out how to keep the rural dunces occupied with bread and circuses, at least for a little while.


Since when did offering bread and circuses make one "the good guys"?  It's not like the Romans are remembered fondly for that.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: waxbeans: EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.

That's what people think.
But. There's penalty of information showing That's false.  And only a rat 🐀 test in the other direction.

/
On a side note.
Racism is capitalism for idiots who don't understand power and wealth.
Middle class and poor are racist.  Wealthy people don't even know other people are people or even a thing.
Just go to a rich mall vs a middle class or poor one.
All 3 different.
Middle class people will be hostile.
Rich people will ignore you.
Poor will ignore you or laugh at you.  If their not robbing you.

That's bs, the rich clearly push racism in media and government and they do it specifically to make the masses resent each other, same shiat goes down with generation division...  Keep your enemies fighting each other and they never have time to fight you... That makes them conscious proliferaters of racism


It is the same story from all brutal systems of control, separation, isolation, divide and conquer, foment fear, distrust of the other, keep them dumb.  Same tricks they used before.

A good friend of mine said that the overall statistics between the US and Russia regarding peoples happiness is about the same, the distribution of wealth is the same, so what's the difference.

I said, maybe they just look different
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: NM Volunteer: bluejeansonfire: Bandito King: Chinas policies on farking everything are straight up insane. They are wile e coyote just after he runs off a cliff, desperately trying not to look down.

Except for public transit.

I don't have it handy, but someone made a comic about how much high-speed rail China built in the years since Elon Musk promised the tube system thing.

China built thousands of miles of high-speed rail, whereas we built... nothing. Because mass transit is incompatible with our car-centric cities and their office wage slave nonsense.

It's not car-centric that is the issue.  Amtrak is federal.  While the USA loves eminent domain to give land to corporations, it won't do shiat to help out non-DOD agencies.  So no mass effort to build more rail lines any time soon.

And how did we lose the vast network of rail that existed in the USA?

The automobile industry bought up the railroad, so they could install a car centered nation.

You don't even need to read a book for the answer here; watch who framed roger rabbit.


How did we lose it?  We never lost it because we never had it.  Railroad right-of-ways and tracks have always been private property.  Passenger service was never very profitable for railroads (and the double fisting of long-distance buses and airplanes hurt the railroads even more), so they were quite content when passenger service was nationalized through Amtrak.  Freight service made them the big bucks, along with selling off the land that was deeded to them by Congress.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: RedVentrue: EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.

The other side of that is if everyone made a dollar then a dollar would be worth a dime.

The other side of THAT is if a dime made everyone, every dollar would dime its worth.


You're singing in the chorus, but you haven't got the time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: That's bs, the rich clearly push racism in media and government and they do it specifically to make the masses resent each other, same shiat goes down with generation division...  Keep your enemies fighting each other and they never have time to fight you... That makes them conscious proliferaters of racism


Sure. I'll give you that.  But they do it to keep things as is. In public they don't even see people.  Their in a bubble. Otherwise they wouldn't walk around with 10K watches.
Meanwhile when I go to the middle class mall I get hostility from customer and staff.
Our rich mall is outdoors.  So I hate it. But. At least I can shop without people trying to start shiat with me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: Since when did offering bread and circuses make one "the good guys"?


When it all comes from the Happiest Place on Earth.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: EnderWiggnz: The underclass is permanent for a reason,. without the threat of being destitute you could never gt people to sell their work for a dime on the dollar.

The other side of that is if everyone made a dollar then a dollar would be worth a dime.


Lets try that with something real

If every man earned a loaf of bread then a loaf of bread would be worth a slice, hmmm
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: common sense is an oxymoron: The only part of 1984 the GQP found less than inspiring.

You sure? Only the _high_ party members are getting the big privileges. The ordinary GQP white supremacist voter? Brink of hardship.


Even the Inner Party didn't have the sort of privileged lifestyle that the GQP elite feel entitled to. As for everyone else, you're absolutely right.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know what could go wrong with the world's most globalized economy resorting to using the broken window fallacy to prop up its domestic consumption.

Guess we'll find out sooner or later.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: .

The Chinese government can just take whatever land they want and pay the owners (or "owners") pennies.

No union-level wages either for the workers; pennies an hour.

Also, quite a few high speed lines in China make little economic sense and mainly exist for political purposes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
this contradicts your blanket slur
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not good enough to be super-rich. EVERYBODY ELSE MUST BE POOR, WHIMPERING SLAVES. You must shoe your feet with the skins if proletrians and obsequous middle class nobodies alike.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: EnderWiggnz: NM Volunteer: bluejeansonfire: Bandito King: Chinas policies on farking everything are straight up insane. They are wile e coyote just after he runs off a cliff, desperately trying not to look down.

Except for public transit.

I don't have it handy, but someone made a comic about how much high-speed rail China built in the years since Elon Musk promised the tube system thing.

China built thousands of miles of high-speed rail, whereas we built... nothing. Because mass transit is incompatible with our car-centric cities and their office wage slave nonsense.

It's not car-centric that is the issue.  Amtrak is federal.  While the USA loves eminent domain to give land to corporations, it won't do shiat to help out non-DOD agencies.  So no mass effort to build more rail lines any time soon.

And how did we lose the vast network of rail that existed in the USA?

The automobile industry bought up the railroad, so they could install a car centered nation.

You don't even need to read a book for the answer here; watch who framed roger rabbit.

How did we lose it?  We never lost it because we never had it.  Railroad right-of-ways and tracks have always been private property.  Passenger service was never very profitable for railroads (and the double fisting of long-distance buses and airplanes hurt the railroads even more), so they were quite content when passenger service was nationalized through Amtrak.  Freight service made them the big bucks, along with selling off the land that was deeded to them by Congress.


In a large, low density, high income country such as the United States, freight railroads (getting lots of goods at medium speed over long distances) works extremely well.  Passenger railroads, on the other hand, work extremely poorly.  Most city pairs are too far apart without enough cities in between; so planes work better.

lek.comView Full Size
This shows city pairs for almost everywhere except the US, but most frequent city pairs in the US where people travel to and from, fall outside that gold zone.  (There are a few Acela pairs listed, but they all are outside the gold zone, although some by not much.)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Geotpf: .

The Chinese government can just take whatever land they want and pay the owners (or "owners") pennies.

No union-level wages either for the workers; pennies an hour.

Also, quite a few high speed lines in China make little economic sense and mainly exist for political purposes.

[Fark user image 425x282]this contradicts your blanket slur


That's a road, not rail.

And it was eventually torn down.
 
