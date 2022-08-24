 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 182 of WW3: Ukraine celebrates Independence Day today. Zelensky says country "reborn" when Russia invaded. UKR says "worst scenario" passed; UKR near starting counteroffensive "in different direction." It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our soldiers destroy a group of russian soldiers.

note: no destruction seen, it is inferred.  Weird replay effect boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
⚡ In the #Zaporizhzhya region, gauleiter of occupied #Mykhailivka, Ivan Sushko was liquidated as a result of a car bombing.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
OZSP "Lubart" SSO publishes footage of how with the help of their fire adjusters they turn the occupiers into fertilizer.

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho visits Kyiv on Independence Day.
Cravinho wrote on Twitter he was "honored to be in Kyiv on this day that celebrates the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence, which Russia sought and failed to crush."
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Norway and the #UK will donate more than $9 million worth of Black Hornet micro-drones to #Ukraine free of charge.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Norway and the #UK will donate more than $9 million worth of Black Hornet micro-drones to #Ukraine free of charge.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x520]


What can a Black Hornet drone do?
Youtube 9IkaP6XMNZw
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harlee: Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Norway and the #UK will donate more than $9 million worth of Black Hornet micro-drones to #Ukraine free of charge.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x520]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9IkaP6XMNZw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=12&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Wow, I was off by three orders of magnitude on what I thought those would cost ($195k actual v $200 estimate).
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
слава україні!

героям слава!

смерть оркам!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russia go home your drunk and keep losing you loser.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just here to state the obvious: It's the 6 month anniversary of the start of the 3 day special operation. I'm beginning to think that those folks who told us it would be over in a week, a month at the outside might have been mistaken.

Here's hoping that by the one year anniversary, Ukraine has already begun rebuilding.
 
RowdyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine today and every day
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Happy Ukraine Independence Day

31 years ago, Ukraine bravely threw off the oppressive hobnailed boot fo the Soviet Union.  Today, they're enjoying the fruits of freedom of those efforts...   What?   Yeah.  I go sit in the corner.  Bu I won't think about what I said.  Just stay out of my brain like I do.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Real-Life Porsche 911 Sally Carrera from 'Cars' Sells at Auction for $3.6M

Followup from a few days ago.  With half that money going to help Ukrainian refugees.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
⚡ In the #Zaporizhzhya region, gauleiter of occupied #Mykhailivka, Ivan Sushko was liquidated as a result of a car bombing.


Gauleiter?

harsh. :)
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PiperArrow: Just here to state the obvious: It's the 6 month anniversary of the start of the 3 day special operation. I'm beginning to think that those folks who told us it would be over in a week, a month at the outside might have been mistaken.

Here's hoping that by the one year anniversary, Ukraine has already begun rebuilding.


Mirami - Соколи [Lyric Video] // Subscribe to @Mirami
Youtube TMuKsFeqFv4
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PiperArrow: Just here to state the obvious: It's the 6 month anniversary of the start of the 3 day special operation. I'm beginning to think that those folks who told us it would be over in a week, a month at the outside might have been mistaken.

Here's hoping that by the one year anniversary, Ukraine has already begun rebuilding.


And burying those Russians who enjoyed the beaches of Crimea.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Happy Ukraine Independence Day

31 years ago, Ukraine bravely threw off the oppressive hobnailed boot fo the Soviet Union.  Today, they're enjoying the fruits of freedom of those efforts...   What?   Yeah.  I go sit in the corner.  Bu I won't think about what I said.  Just stay out of my brain like I do.


Snark aside, Ukraine is enjoying the fruits of freedom.
- They have a functioning democratic government which they chose for themselves.
- They chose for themselves to align economically and culturally with the free(ish) West in spite of threats and now violence from their obstreperous large neighbor.
- They chose for themselves to fight to retain their independence rather than submit to a russian yoke.

Ukraine is free because they chose to be free.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope, like I hope every day, that Putin falls backwards onto a knife today.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I hope, like I hope every day, that Putin falls backwards onto a knife today.


Seventeen times, stopping twice to reload.

/In an elevator shaft.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two different takes on supply and warfighting sustainability.

Ukrainian Strikes Cause Moscow to Re-Think Munitions Supply and Logistics (two parts)

According to this article, Russia may be facing a major ammunition crisis if the war drags on much longer, exacerbated by the reliance on railways as supply arteries.

Can Russia Continue to Fight a Long War?

So maybe ammunition stockpiles are deep enough that Russia isn't going to have its own version of the UK's 1915 Shell Crisis, but they'll have to start dipping into older ammo reserves and that's never a good thing for gun crews or the units they're trying to support.

As someone on r/CredibleDefense said, either way

"...large stockpiles of many categories of weaponry from shells to armoured vehicles and older Soviet-era cruise missiles could enable the Russians to rely on expedients such as cannibalizing capabilities or using older systems in lieu of more modern ones. However, more modern capabilities will be hard to replace, and this will entail the regression of the Russian military to a 20th-century force."

The RUSI article in particular notes that the method of conscription in Russia is pants-on-heads backwards, and means any previously conscripted soldiers who return to service after a lengthy time off might as well be untrained.

Here's the money quote you can extract from the RUSI piece:

Though it is probably resilient against the political costs of war and can secure some inputs of military power at scale through rationalisation, Russia will struggle to generate many of the foundations of military power. A weak industrial base will struggle to support an import substitution agenda - even if put on a war footing - meaning that Russia will not replace nonfungible military capabilities without external help from China. Moreover, the Russian military training system will struggle to generate combat-effective units in numbers - even if it can push new recruits into existing understrength units.

And it's bracketed by, "Western nations, take note in case YOU ever need to get involved in a long peer or neer-peer war!"
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Harlee: Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Norway and the #UK will donate more than $9 million worth of Black Hornet micro-drones to #Ukraine free of charge.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x520]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9IkaP6XMNZw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=12&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Wow, I was off by three orders of magnitude on what I thought those would cost ($195k actual v $200 estimate).


They just say each unit costs as much as $195K.  I would assume that's for the drone and full kit(recharging pack, joystick, screen, etc...). I would imagine the drone itself is a bit cheaper, but can't tell from just that video.  Though the video did say they were hand built, which would definitely raise the cost.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Norway and the #UK will donate more than $9 million worth of Black Hornet micro-drones to #Ukraine free of charge.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x520]


Those black hornet drones sell for almost $200K each.

$9M is about 45 drones. (assuming you have prime free shipping)

Don't get me wrong. This is generous and awesome.
I was just curious how much these little bad boys cost.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The heavy cruiser Moskva has not embarked on a three-hour tour with Gilligan and the Skipper.

* Vladimir Putin's alter ego, Polonium Wings, is not a recurring guest on My Little Pony.

* The semi-sentient fatbergs in the Moscow Sewers which are thought to be protecting Princess Olga, Putin's runaway anime body pillow, have not joined forces with a martial arts master rat and formed the Teenage Mutant Fatberg Ninjas. Additionally, anyone found yelling 'Cowabunga, dude' will be banished to Kamchatka.

* Despite some rumors, drawing a pentagram out of Stars Coffee beans and reciting select passages from the Necronomicon will not summon J'aunVdalez, the Hand Which Shakes. We have tried this at the studio and only succeeded at setting the carpet on fire.

* Yesterday's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the hilarious and drunken cab driver Jon destroyed a railway bridge in Crimea by performing the banned 'St. Petersburg Streamer' sex act with an underage prostitute while under the influence of methamphetamines was not a message to The Resistance. Also, that was banned for a reason. *Shudders*

* Sadyr Japarov, the President of Kyrgyzstan who served time in jail for taking a rival hostage and yet won his latest election with 79% of the vote, remains a steadfast ally of President Putin and any rumors that he is blackmailing the Kremlin for his country's strategic vowel supply are false.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

