(9News (Australia))   Researchers figure out it's a 'snake eat snake' world after finding their tracking device that was attached to an invasive python inside a larger, hungrier snake   (9news.com.au) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be on the Politics tab?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If they can work gators and possums into the mix, Florida may finally be able to divide by zero
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"About one in five people bitten by cottonmouths will die from the venom, which causes necrosis and extreme haemolysis, which essentially causes red blood cells to explode."

I call BS on that. It's definitely worse than a copperhead, but no way are cottonmouths that deadly. One person has died of a cottonmouth bite this century, and he was very drunk, on a lot of oxycodone, and didn't seek medical attention, and it still took him a day to die.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And outside of that?

You guessed it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I get trying to study behavior to try and stop the species but at some point isn't " well we captured them. Maybe rereleasing this invasive species back into the wild man means we lost the plot on our long term goal?"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Burmese python is an invasive species, and putting transmitters in them and releasing them back into the wild shows that the scientists know that they are here to stay. The snake hunts are good redneck fun, though. Keeps Florida Man busy.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No steppy on snek
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, it's not hungrier NOW.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And then the cold kills the gorillas, problem solved!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "About one in five people bitten by cottonmouths will die from the venom, which causes necrosis and extreme haemolysis, which essentially causes red blood cells to explode."

I call BS on that. It's definitely worse than a copperhead, but no way are cottonmouths that deadly. One person has died of a cottonmouth bite this century, and he was very drunk, on a lot of oxycodone, and didn't seek medical attention, and it still took him a day to die.


F*ck yeah.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But, seriously though. It could make you think.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

