(9News (Australia))   Gremlin gets to the engine too late on Alaska Airlines flight during emergency landing   (9news.com.au) divider line
6
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well since it was an Alaska Airlines flight the passengers should consider themselves lucky that they didn't merely point it at the ocean and let them fly until they ran out of fuel.
 
scanman61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, the hood popped open while they were driving?

Some A&P tech is in for a miserable week
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a big difference between this
Fark user imageView Full Size

and this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
and he had just made his last payment

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
