 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Our Quad Cities)   If you pulled off a cold case leaving your victims's skull on a pike, don't make explicit references to it in social media threats to your ex's new boyfriend   (ourquadcities.com) divider line
24
    More: PSA, Mitchell County, Iowa, Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, Nathan Gilmore, Murder, Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, Mason City, Iowa, next development, family members  
•       •       •

944 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2022 at 9:44 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The blood spattered shrine was also a poor choice.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule number 1:  Don't date Dracula.  He tends to hold grudges.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goodbye, Mr  Morden.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vir doesn't handle breakups in a healthy way.

Don't be like Vir.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't hook up with strangers you meet at the courthouse. Got it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not a whole lot of pikes floating around anymore. That had to narrow things down somewhat
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do you "pull off a cold case"
 
Cheron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's do it - another Gilmore
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The blood spattered shrine was also a poor choice.


but it really ties the room together
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"0509" - which authorities say is acronym used online to mean "someone is tired of living"

Is it now.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Not a whole lot of pikes floating around anymore. That had to narrow things down somewhat


themarysue.comView Full Size


There's like 3 or 4 by now.
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size

RIP
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: How do you "pull off a cold case"


Far as I can tell, guy does a thing, it goes cold, then guy does some thing that makes it click in the investigators that yeah, that's the Sherriville Pikeman. Gotta be.

He even said "I am going to put your head on a pike and leave it outside her house like i did with her last boyfriend" then they look up who her last boyfriend was - It's always head-on-a-stick-guy, or 1 of 6 of them - and then they ask the guy who made that very specific threat what he meant by that and he drops his load of ash poles and his hatchet and runs but of course they catch him after a short chase.

Watch more TV. This is very standard stuff.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Be more like rarae, and me  egg p it on the down lo

< <

> >
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: "0509" - which authorities say is acronym used online to mean "someone is tired of living"

Is it now.


Not according to Google, it isn't. This sounds like cop mythology.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sent to his ex's new boyfriend?

Ladies, he's a winner and available!
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: How do you "pull off a cold case"

Far as I can tell, guy does a thing, it goes cold, then guy does some thing that makes it click in the investigators that yeah, that's the Sherriville Pikeman. Gotta be.

He even said "I am going to put your head on a pike and leave it outside her house like i did with her last boyfriend" then they look up who her last boyfriend was - It's always head-on-a-stick-guy, or 1 of 6 of them - and then they ask the guy who made that very specific threat what he meant by that and he drops his load of ash poles and his hatchet and runs but of course they catch him after a short chase.

Watch more TV. This is very standard stuff.


You left out where you enhanced the pixels.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't hook up with strangers you meet at the courthouse. Got it.


but, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size


an apparent blood-splattered Satanic shrine at his home
always suspicious of the claims of Satanic rituals, in local news be like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/and nasty, RIP poor woman
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The arrest brings an end to an investigation that began with the discovery of a skull in July 2021.


...on April 5th, 2022, more Bradbury's remains were found in a second location in the park.

Must be a huge park.
 
Chevello
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Fear the Clam: "0509" - which authorities say is acronym used online to mean "someone is tired of living"

Is it now.

Not according to Google, it isn't. This sounds like cop mythology.


"Authorities"= Ice-T?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Fear the Clam: "0509" - which authorities say is acronym used online to mean "someone is tired of living"

Is it now.

Not according to Google, it isn't. This sounds like cop mythology.


I'm wondering how Deputy Ice-T-Meme, Mitchell Cty Sheriff's Office, came up with this.  Like...saw it one time in a random reddit post? Some sort of incel/gab meme?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
According to online court documents, deputies with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office were called to Greenbelt River Trail Park near the town of Mitchell on July 12th, 2021 after a panicked teenager called their parents to report finding a human skull that had placed on stick

Should have been a green squiggly line under that one.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Blood spattered "Satanic" shrine?

I feel like someone is operating under a very basic misunderstanding of what Satanism actually is. Satanism does not involve blood sacrifice. It is the OTHER guy who appreciates blood sacrifice.

Satan would rather you be free and have the knowledge that the other guy would deny to you. Mainly that the other guy wants mindless slaves to shriek its praises for all eternity in a blank colorless void.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrparks: Vir doesn't handle breakups in a healthy way.

Don't be like Vir.


Vir was the only one who was happy when he got what he wanted.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.