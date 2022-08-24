 Skip to content
(Screen Rant)   In the early 80s, a newspaper accidentally switched the captions for The Far Side and Dennis the Menace on two separate occasions. What could go wrong/right?   (screenrant.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that is a dark Dennis the Menace!

Klom Dark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Far Life?
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did this pay-for-click writer actually post a story that I'm going to presume was cribbed straight from Gary Larson's own write-up about it from Pre-history of The Far Side?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm kind of amused by Ketchum's folksy imagination has Mr Mitchell wearing a bow tie and suspenders at family dinner in the 1980s. Unless that was a reprint.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dennis the Menace Trifecta in play!
 
