(Connecticut Public)   Bored? Feel like reading some complaint letters to Montgomery Ward from the 1930s?   (ctpublic.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Corn cobs.
Or...
Catalogues.

The debate was replaced by Ginger or Maryanne.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen: The Origin Story
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a few appliances from Wards back in the day. There was always a name brand on sale at a pretty decent price.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Impotent Complainer, I have read your inciteful letter of complaint and betwixt the naps that it cast me into, I've gleaned that you are complaining to wrong entity.  This is Montgomery Burns and I suggest you review your letter writing skills an the ability to address a letter.

Ta-ta for now,
Montgomery Burns, esq
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a little kid, we had a Montgomery Ward showroom store in our town.  It was a store where they had examples of riding mowers, appliances, etc. that you could take a look at before ordering from the catalog.  Sears also had a showroom store a few doors down.

These were gone by about 1982.  First Sears then Wards.  Then Wards became a gun shop creatively named "The Gun Shop".  Then it became a bar with a confederate flag painted on the side (in Indiana) that said "A Working Man's Bar."   This was eventually changed to the more politically correct  "A Working Person's Bar".

Then a semi truck lost control and sheared off the front of the building.  Stories from Real America.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, that's a fine how-do-you-do! Just ask the operator to ring KEystone5-8155 and ask for Mortimer. I'll set you straight right away with your complaints, boy howdy. Hope that cute little tomato is on the streetcar tonight on my ride home. Ah, I need to pay a call to that cinema organist. Other early--20th-century stuff.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A letter asking for medicine to terminate a pregnancy. Oof.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Customer complaint letters have been replaced with the sound of gunshots.  My, how the times have changed.
I remember the Montgomery Ward store in Port Charlotte, FL when I was a kid.  Beige walls.  White ceiling.  Appliances as far as the eye could see.  Cockroaches scurrying about.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: A letter asking for medicine to terminate a pregnancy. Oof.


The more things change, the more they stay the same?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Ward:

The exotic monkey I ordered arrived having chewed off its own left arm from hunger. Though barely alive, it managed to bite me and I have since been suffering from fever and convulsions. Two stars. Might order again.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Kitty2.0: A letter asking for medicine to terminate a pregnancy. Oof.

The more things change, the more they stay the same?


Same as it ever was.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was a little kid, we had a Montgomery Ward showroom store in our town.  It was a store where they had examples of riding mowers, appliances, etc. that you could take a look at before ordering from the catalog.  Sears also had a showroom store a few doors down.

These were gone by about 1982.  First Sears then Wards.  Then Wards became a gun shop creatively named "The Gun Shop".  Then it became a bar with a confederate flag painted on the side (in Indiana) that said "A Working Man's Bar."   This was eventually changed to the more politically correct  "A Working Person's Bar".

Then a semi truck lost control and sheared off the front of the building.  Stories from Real America.


After changing the name to "A Working Person's Bar", did they still keep the confederate flag?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Montgomery Wards. The glory holes were legendary.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I loved Monkeys Wards, except for clothes.  Always went to Sears for clothes, fit much better.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I loved Monkeys Wards, except for clothes.  Always went to Sears for clothes, fit much better.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Rapmaster2000: When I was a little kid, we had a Montgomery Ward showroom store in our town.  It was a store where they had examples of riding mowers, appliances, etc. that you could take a look at before ordering from the catalog.  Sears also had a showroom store a few doors down.

These were gone by about 1982.  First Sears then Wards.  Then Wards became a gun shop creatively named "The Gun Shop".  Then it became a bar with a confederate flag painted on the side (in Indiana) that said "A Working Man's Bar."   This was eventually changed to the more politically correct  "A Working Person's Bar".

Then a semi truck lost control and sheared off the front of the building.  Stories from Real America.

After changing the name to "A Working Person's Bar", did they still keep the confederate flag?


I think so.  This was about 30 years ago so kinda hazy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I loved Monkeys Wards, except for clothes.  Always went to Sears for clothes, fit much better.


Yes, but if you were one of those kids who had to shop in the Husky section, everyone as school could see the Husky tab on your Sears Toughskins that essentially said "HERE IS A HUSKY BOY WHO WEARS HUSKY PANTS!"

I was like a twig when I was a kid, but I always thought it was weird how Sears just called out the fat kids like that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Karen: The Origin Story


From the nature of the complaints I read in there, seems like pretty full-on justified Karening to me.  You get a horse collar instead of a carburetor you've got the right to be complaining
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This show's going to be a smash! [On the nursing home circuit]
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I loved Monkeys Wards, except for clothes.  Always went to Sears for clothes, fit much better.

Yes, but if you were one of those kids who had to shop in the Husky section, everyone as school could see the Husky tab on your Sears Toughskins that essentially said "HERE IS A HUSKY BOY WHO WEARS HUSKY PANTS!"

I was like a twig when I was a kid, but I always thought it was weird how Sears just called out the fat kids like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I loved Monkeys Wards, except for clothes.  Always went to Sears for clothes, fit much better.

Yes, but if you were one of those kids who had to shop in the Husky section, everyone as school could see the Husky tab on your Sears Toughskins that essentially said "HERE IS A HUSKY BOY WHO WEARS HUSKY PANTS!"

I was like a twig when I was a kid, but I always thought it was weird how Sears just called out the fat kids like that.

[Fark user image image 400x224]


I loved Mervyn's. New shoes for school every summer.
 
Chevello
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought Montgomery Wards was dead, but I got a crappy 7th Avenue style catalog in the mail the other day.

/ No, I didn't look in it, it went straight into the recycling
 
steklo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: bighairyguy: I loved Monkeys Wards, except for clothes.  Always went to Sears for clothes, fit much better.

Yes, but if you were one of those kids who had to shop in the Husky section, everyone as school could see the Husky tab on your Sears Toughskins that essentially said "HERE IS A HUSKY BOY WHO WEARS HUSKY PANTS!"

I was like a twig when I was a kid, but I always thought it was weird how Sears just called out the fat kids like that.


I think you can tell from my screen name that "husky" was used a lot in my childhood.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kitty2.0: OkieDookie: Kitty2.0: A letter asking for medicine to terminate a pregnancy. Oof.

The more things change, the more they stay the same?

Same as it ever was.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
