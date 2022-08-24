 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Half Dome Snake Dike fall results in real life Jamie Sommers, but without the bionics or someone else paying for it   (ktvu.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to America.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Welcome to America.


Damn it.
 
Two16
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Half Dome Snake Dike is my new Sleater-Kinney cover-band.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Basically, it was called a runout slab. A runout is where it's sparsely bolted so you might have 10 or 20 meters between each one....."

It sounds like someone needs to drill a new bolt on that route (or two).  Or maybe it is supposed to be mixed bolts and gear.

I think she was climbing and clipped in and then went around a ridge that was coming out. I think she was a few distance away from the next clip, so didn't see it. She might have been 20 meters up from the bolt, the clip that she had gone in, and then she saw, 'Aw, yeah I better go down to get that one.' So she started climbing down to clip into that one that she'd missed and that's when she fell,"

So basically, she quick-drawed a bolt but couldn't see the next one from that point because it was blocked by a small ridge.  She then climbed over the ridge and missed the bolt and went **20 farking meters** above it before noticing, and then decided to *down-climb* to it.  Holy fark.

God damn - don't down climb.  Inform your belayer of your fark-up and get protection in the rock as soon as possible.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't come here to seek thrills. Seriously. Our infrastructure will bleed you dry until you wish you weren't wearing a helmet during your fall.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"God damn - don't down climb.  Inform your belayer of your fark-up and get protection in the rock as soon as possible."

In many of the pitches on that climb there is no protection.  The crux may be *only* 5.7, but there are pitches that are very run out 5.4 or so, followed by endless steep hiking to get to the summit & the cables.  I did it a long, long time ago; maybe it's more polished by now from all the traffic.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I should be summiting Half Dome in 5 days provided the weather cooperates, but I'm hiking up so I don't expect to bankrupt myself with medical bills.

/Go Murica
//Will be doing dumb stuff in NZ in 1.5 years
///Looking into travel insurance
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gee. 600 grand and she didn't even get a college degree.
 
stevecore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That's gonna be one hell of a whipper
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Two16: Half Dome Snake Dike is my new Sleater-Kinney cover-band.


That's my cover band except I impersonate Telly Savalas.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You played stupid games, and won stupid prizes.  Congratulations.
 
blasterz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had a stroke in Spain. I was billed less for a week in the neural ICU than she was for a single day's stay in a US hospital. Moral of the story: never ever do anything in the US that might involve hospitalization. And yes, "anything" includes drawing breath.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TLDR, they didn't read all the paperwork before they went to the United States and they didn't by medical insurance.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The fall didn't kill her. The bill will. Fair warning to any person coming to the country to do dangerous shat. 'MURICA!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She states that her father and her looked at travel insurance but decided not to get it because they didn't think anything would happen. She's going rock climbing and she's not afraid of anything going wrong? It's not like she's going sightseeing or trout fishing or disco roller skating.Although that last one could be dangerous, too
 
Tentacle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I never travel to the US with insurance worth less than...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: You played stupid games, and won stupid prizes.  Congratulations.


My mom pulled the "we'll only go up half way" gag on my brother when they went to Half Dome. There's only one way up and one way down. You cannot back out half way up.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petite Mel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blasterz: I had a stroke in Spain. I was billed less for a week in the neural ICU than she was for a single day's stay in a US hospital. Moral of the story: never ever do anything in the US that might involve hospitalization. And yes, "anything" includes drawing breath.


If my left arm gets numb and I start tasting copper, I'll book a quick international flight.
That's as good a plan as anything here in the US.
 
