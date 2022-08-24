 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Having solved all other societal problems, China confronts "tragically ugly" illustrations in math textbooks   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Investigation finds the books did not 'properly reflect the sunny image of China's children'

greenpeace.orgView Full Size
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dammit China, don't give DeSantis any ideas.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They were really punished because that one kid is trying to Tune in Tokyo.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When did math get so rapey?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's China.  They'll rip off reverse engineer illustrations from Street Without Joy.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Out of the blue: Dammit China, don't give DeSantis any ideas.


As compared to how all libraries and school curriculum is now?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When did math get so rapey?


Math has always been sexual. Ever since 7 8 9.
 
bisi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This article has more pics.

Peace out!
whatsonweibo.comView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When did math get so rapey?


Just be thankful it's China & not Japan. There would probably be tentacles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bisi: This article has more pics.

Peace out!
[whatsonweibo.com image 850x621]


whatsonweibo.comView Full Size

Why do all the kids look "special"?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Too pink?
 
