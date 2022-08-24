 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Twitter culture" joins "overzealous staffer" and Ambien on the list of bad excuses   (apnews.com) divider line
5
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not an evil twatclot. I just play one when I think I won't get caught.

Yeah, that makes perfect sense
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I do and say racist things, but i didn't use the n word so i can't be racist" - all conservatives, everywhere.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

replacementcool: "I do and say racist things, but i didn't use the n word so i can't be racist" - all conservatives, everywhere.


While at the same times practically bursting at the seams with the desire to shout the N word in the face of every african american they see.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nicosia said he has lost patients at his dental practice because of the allegations of racism. "We were tried and convicted on social media in a false narrative that was created," he said.

"I'm a victim of the free market going mad!"
 
Professor Duck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I miss Ambien Walrus
 
