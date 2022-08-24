 Skip to content
"Bob, what's the possibility of a water main break soon?" *looks out window* "Oh, about 100%, I'd say"
Ragin' Asian
21 minutes ago  
Cory Booker's DC residence found empty with a suit jacket and dress shirt hastily discarded on the ground.
 
Rapmaster2000
14 minutes ago  
water main break that cut or reduced the flow to kitchen sinks, bathtubs and toilets in 100,000 Newark households

What an odd sentence.  I assumed that a reduction in water flow reduced the water flow to systems and devices in homes that use water without a listing of those things.

Were washing machines affected?  What about sprinklers?  Bidets?

I need more information.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
12 minutes ago  
So, Bob.  What are the chances of me and Morgan Freeman hooking up?
"Well, hello Harry.  Looks like it's time for your Shawshank Redemption."
Fairchild!  I mean Morgan Fairchild!!!
 
AppleOptionEsc
10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A water main break that cut or reduced the flow to kitchen sinks, bathtubs and toilets in 100,000 Newark households

What an odd sentence.  I assumed that a reduction in water flow reduced the water flow to systems and devices in homes that use water without a listing of those things.

Were washing machines affected?  What about sprinklers?  Bidets?

I need more information.


Toilets, sinks, and faucets are water pressure only in a city with a water tower. So in a power outage, you aren't immediately farked.

Everything else tou listed is an appliance. Minor distinction, but an important one.
 
Marcos P
10 minutes ago  
I said "new-ark" once to this dude from Newark and he lost his shiat and was like "GAHH ITS NORK" like jesus man who gives a shiat I had to grow up hearing everyone saying Trenton differently and I never gave a shiat...
 
Rapmaster2000
7 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Rapmaster2000: A water main break that cut or reduced the flow to kitchen sinks, bathtubs and toilets in 100,000 Newark households

What an odd sentence.  I assumed that a reduction in water flow reduced the water flow to systems and devices in homes that use water without a listing of those things.

Were washing machines affected?  What about sprinklers?  Bidets?

I need more information.

Toilets, sinks, and faucets are water pressure only in a city with a water tower. So in a power outage, you aren't immediately farked.

Everything else tou listed is an appliance. Minor distinction, but an important one.


Not the bidet.  Just saying.

A real bidet.  Not one of those fancy Japanese things that hooks up to the line that connects to the toilet.  A friend of mine bought one.  He says it's great, plus no more TP.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
This is a weekly occurrence in Maryland.
 
functionisalwaystaken
1 minute ago  

Marcos P: I said "new-ark" once to this dude from Newark and he lost his shiat and was like "GAHH ITS NORK" like jesus man who gives a shiat I had to grow up hearing everyone saying Trenton differently and I never gave a shiat...


The trick is pronounce it like "newyork" but say it very quickly.  That way people might not think you are from there for half a second.

Had a college friend that did just this.  All of her memories from home involved NYC but she always professed her live for Jersey.

It's ok to be from somewhere that sucks if it's not your fault or you are trying to make it better.
 
functionisalwaystaken
less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: AppleOptionEsc: Rapmaster2000: A water main break that cut or reduced the flow to kitchen sinks, bathtubs and toilets in 100,000 Newark households

What an odd sentence.  I assumed that a reduction in water flow reduced the water flow to systems and devices in homes that use water without a listing of those things.

Were washing machines affected?  What about sprinklers?  Bidets?

I need more information.

Toilets, sinks, and faucets are water pressure only in a city with a water tower. So in a power outage, you aren't immediately farked.

Everything else tou listed is an appliance. Minor distinction, but an important one.

Not the bidet.  Just saying.

A real bidet.  Not one of those fancy Japanese things that hooks up to the line that connects to the toilet.  A friend of mine bought one.  He says it's great, plus no more TP.


Your friend is correct.  I have one of the toilet seat attachments but it is water pressure only.  Don't need the heat because Houston water never really gets cold.

It's nice to have a clean arse after every deposit.

It's nice to have a clean arse after every deposit.
 
