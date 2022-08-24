 Skip to content
(Daily Hive)   I used to have a drug problem, still do but now it's catastrophic   (dailyhive.com) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh no, there might be a shortage." = shortage as idiots panic buy. Still know people who don't need to buy toilet paper for the next 3 years.  Leave some weed for everyone else asshole. You don't need 8 pounds unless you have Dogg, Willy, or Chong in your name.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BC is about to run out of pot."

Sure.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to have a drug problem, but I took an arrow to the knee. Not really sure how that worked.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't take long for the OG distribution networks to ramp up and fill in. Capitalism at its best!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why I stick with heroin
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image image 850x400]


Wait, is that the origin of the "but I used to, too." Meme?
 
August11
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I recently stumbled upon GG4. Sweet Jesus tap dancing in the baking isle. That stuff is the key for every door.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Prediction: In 10 years, a lot of people with lung cancer are going to act all surprised.

/que all the people with "but I've been smoking for X years and nothing's happened to me!"
//same as cigarettes
///what?
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Prediction: In 10 years, a lot of people with lung cancer are going to act all surprised.

/que all the people with "but I've been smoking for X years and nothing's happened to me!"
//same as cigarettes


And then they'll all scream and cry about how our healthcare system is broken, and how a civilized country would take care of the people who choose to destroy their health.
 
tirob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think that BC weed users need to panic just yet, as I'm sure there are still plenty of black market operators out there who'll be willing to meet the demand.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: bighairyguy: [Fark user image image 850x400]

Wait, is that the origin of the "but I used to, too." Meme?


Yes.

Sorry for the convenience.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I actually have too much weed at the moment. Durban Poison, Heatseaker, Redline, and Bittersweet. Love that Durban.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: bighairyguy: [Fark user image image 850x400]

Wait, is that the origin of the "but I used to, too." Meme?


"I saw a wino eating grapes and said Hey! Stop! You have to wait!"
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Oh no, there might be a shortage." = shortage as idiots panic buy. Still know people who don't need to buy toilet paper for the next 3 years.  Leave some weed for everyone else asshole. You don't need 8 pounds unless you have Dogg, Willy, or Chong in your name.


Without a doubt those who bought the most is just waiting to see if they're going to smoke it, or sell it for a profit.  All depends if supply chain gets going again. We even saw that with tp.
 
