 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Is "God's Waiting Room" still an affordable place to retire?   (tampabay.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Tampa, Florida, Retirement, Pension, Florida, Cost of living, Tampa Bay, cost of car insurance, Florida's cost  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2022 at 3:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Retire.' Lol.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We don't take care of our vets. Why would we take care of our olds or our poors? Or, even worse, our old poors?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The government of Florida does its level best to ensure that your wait to see god will not be long.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Florida is boringly flat, state government will be embarrassingly f***** up for two generations and somewhere out in the Atlantic, a hurricane is lurking, ready to wash away all your pills and family photo albums.

See also: Snakes, spiders, sharks.

Florida's only possible saving grace is that it contains Miami, and they don't want your white ass.

Preserve your self-respect. Retire elsewhere. (NO, not Texas, either.)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: We don't take care of our vets. Why would we take care of our olds or our poors? Or, even worse, our old poors?


That seems to be the attitude generally, yes

/oldish
//poor
///ain't fun
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.