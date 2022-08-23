 Skip to content
(The Grio)   Dennis Rodman changes his mind, decides he can be just as ineffective at helping Brittney Griner by not going to Russia after all   (thegrio.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-il, former NBA player Dennis Rodman, U.S. State Department, Russia, Federal government of the United States, United States, American citizens  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dennis realized that there is no good reason to go to Russia.  It's a travesty about Griner, but why would anybody in their right mind go to that shiathole country?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, he realized he'd be arrested for some bullshiat once he landed, didn't he?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

He's a far more high profile prisoner.  Even Phil Jackson would agree to that trade.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Don't worry Dennis, one day you'll be where CJ stands
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On second thought, let's not go to Russia.  'Tis a silly place.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's he supposed to fill out his despot bingo card now?

Fark user image
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you seriously suggesting that Russia would plant and accuse this man of smuggling drugs into their country? Like, by all accounts, it looks like they did to Griner?

Fark user image


I bid you good day sir! Good day!
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps he was planning to mule drugs to Russia in solidarity, so maybe his supplier fell through.
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya chicken, McFly?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid folks need to go into politics, its inevitable
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dennis was/ is/ really good at jumping and needs money
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kim is a big basketball fan and would've done anything to get Rodman to North Korea.

Putin is not Kim.

Not all dictators have the same hobbies.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...um...no...no no ...NOOOOO....do NOT GO.....you will only make shyte worse for that poor woman.  We got this.  Really we do.  Just sit the fark down and STFU mkay?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I mean, maybe Putin'd pay to ride him shirtless, who knows until he tries, right?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I thought Putin's hobbies were killing Russians, polonium poisonings, and cancer.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A thirsty media whore talks about all the stuff they're gonna do before they do it.

A professional does the job and shows you the receipts.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He'd get four steps off the plane and *boom* black-vanned and gulaged.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

THIS.
 
sat1va
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I find it difficult to believe that Rodman suddenly got smarter so I think he got lucky and opted out on a whim
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, I am not sure he would make a good hostage any way.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Probably stupid enough to take a big ol' bag of weed with him.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Or a family member, friend, lawyer or all three combined were finally able to convinced him that going to Russia now was a mother farkin' stupid idea.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

So, send a retired NHL player who's also a yachtsman.

This needn't be complicated.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good, let her rot over there.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rats! Here I thought it was a scheme to steal Russian gold.

/ It sounds better in my head.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bless your heart.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But Dennis Rodman (tm) is in the news, in that's what counts...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I think that in the past this would only have encouraged him to follow through with his stupid plan with more gusto and and enthusiasm and a heightened sense of determination to "prove the haters wrong"
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I don't think there is a single account that says they did that to her. She left a vape cartridge, that she has an rx for, in her luggage. She knew that she was going to a country with a no tolerance policy for pot. They gave her a sentence that was longer than a Russian would have gotten. But there is no evidence that they planted anything.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

You ever know. Maybe she has changed her tune about Russia being such an outstanding place to work and play lately
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Brittney Griner breathes a sigh of relief.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rodman long ago assumed the role of elder statesman.

He's basically our generation's Jimmy Carter.
 
