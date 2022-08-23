 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   The Oregon Trail strikes again   (kstp.com) divider line
    Columbia River Gorge, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, Columbia River, Portland, Oregon, Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, Oregon, Minnesota woman  
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing dysentery was a contributing factor.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think they'd have cleaned up around there a little by now
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas fell near Wiesendanger Falls - about 30 miles east of Portland - while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge at around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Come on, it's right there in the name.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Warejoncas Fell near Wiesendanger Falls

That's a first-rate epitaph.
 
Likwit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be a story about a dysentery outbreak.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't come here. California, Washington and Idaho are way nicer!

/Iowa, too!
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Warejoncas Fell near Wiesendanger Falls

That's a first-rate epitaph.


Came here to say that.

Wie sen danger.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
