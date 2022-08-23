 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Finally, school supplies kids can put to use immediately and that will last them the rest of their lives   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
    More: Scary, High school, Chester High School, high school, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Firearm, auto repair shop, box of guns  
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well it is delco so probably not a mistake.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alechemist: Well it is delco so probably not a mistake.


Yeah, if it's anything like my childhood school, the kids probably already got theirs during Back-to-School shopping.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Delivery mistake. They were supposed to go to the angry, creepy guy that lives across from the school.
 
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I live in a failed nation
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
6 M1 rifles? Sweet! Just remember, anything mistakenly delivered to you that you didn't order, you're allowed to keep.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the most American story ever.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds perfect for the school armory.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're for the pop rallies!
 
nursetim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For those wondering, most guns cannot be shipped and delivered this way.  Most guns have to be shipped to a licensed firearm dealer and picked up from there by the recipient.  However, antique guns can be delivered directly to the recipient, and the M1 rifle from WWII is such a gun.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Of all the not-a-good-looks that there are, or could be, this is one of the not-a-good-lookiest of all...
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moriel: For those wondering, most guns cannot be shipped and delivered this way.  Most guns have to be shipped to a licensed firearm dealer and picked up from there by the recipient.  However, antique guns can be delivered directly to the recipient, and the M1 rifle from WWII is such a gun.


Individuals can get an FFL.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm going to send a case of Maker's Mark and two cases of condoms to that school. Let's get this party started.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Together, the kids can use the guns to rid their streets of the real enemy:

Giant spiders
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fed Ex broke the school's rules. If you are not going to bring enough for everyone then you can't bring any.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Moriel: For those wondering, most guns cannot be shipped and delivered this way.  Most guns have to be shipped to a licensed firearm dealer and picked up from there by the recipient.  However, antique guns can be delivered directly to the recipient, and the M1 rifle from WWII is such a gun.

Individuals can get an FFL.


Yes, but most don't.  I don't have one, but when I bought an M1 from the Civilian Marksmanship Program they still shipped it directly to my house.  Kind of weirded me out since I had expected to need a Curio & Relic FFL for that at the time.  I stayed home that day to make sure I was there to receive ir.  (Also to gawk over the "new" gun, of course.)
 
nursetim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Moriel: For those wondering, most guns cannot be shipped and delivered this way.  Most guns have to be shipped to a licensed firearm dealer and picked up from there by the recipient.  However, antique guns can be delivered directly to the recipient, and the M1 rifle from WWII is such a gun.

Individuals can get an FFL.


It stated in TFA the rifles were intended for a collector, so he very likely has a FFL so he can have firearms sent directly to him.  Someone at FedEx done goofed biggly and will likely be looking for new employment soon,
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moriel: For those wondering, most guns cannot be shipped and delivered this way.  Most guns have to be shipped to a licensed firearm dealer and picked up from there by the recipient.  However, antique guns can be delivered directly to the recipient, and the M1 rifle from WWII is such a gun.


Thanks, thought it was odd to have ups deliver guns.  I looked up the m1 and it's pretty old.  I'm sure there is a re-enactment going on somewhere and the "troops" are throwing text books at each other
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moriel: For those wondering, most guns cannot be shipped and delivered this way.  Most guns have to be shipped to a licensed firearm dealer and picked up from there by the recipient.  However, antique guns can be delivered directly to the recipient, and the M1 rifle from WWII is such a gun.


🙄
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phishrace: I'm going to send a case of Maker's Mark and two cases of condoms to that school. Let's get this party started.


Send litterboxes and record when they open it.  Instant viral
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
nursetim:
Someone at FedEx done goofed biggly and will likely be looking for new employment soon,

I hope so.  This is kind of a big to just be dismissed with "oops".
 
