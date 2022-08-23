 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSBW Monterey)   Menace menaced   (ksbw.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, bronze statue of Dennis, Crime, Police, Theft, Monterey Police Department, London, Dennis Kucinich, Scrap  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2022 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The Dennis the Menace statue has a well-earned characterization as 'a symbol of the goodness and happiness of the City'

The Wilson family disagrees.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see your little skull, petrified and labeled, sitting on a shelf somewhere.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Critic - Dennis the Menace II Society
Youtube eBLchpic3aw
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Dina.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna have strap it down, like the Billy the Kid gravestone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dennis trifecta in play.
 
harlock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hank Ketcham was a cool guy.  When the Southern Pacific Railroad donated a locomotive for display at the park he did a little cartoon for the SP Employee Bulletin.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Pic is before the asshole lawyers got involved a few years ago and they fenced it off.   used to play on it as a kid a long time ago.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is exactly what Dennis the Menace would do.   It needs to be stolen every time.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.