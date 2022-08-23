 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian) Hero We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. We're going to live on. We're going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day   (theguardian.com) divider line
26
    More: Hero, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian president's defiant message, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, country's independence day, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, increased threat, Russian military equipment  
•       •       •

1056 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ia! Ia! Pic courtesy of Unspeakable Vault (of Doom)
goominet.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, their Independence Day is the 24th. Yes, it's the 24th there, around 4:11 am.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metalsucks.netView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, vowed "no mercy" for the killers.

So he's hard at work today cleaning house at the Russian FSB.

/Lavrov, foreign minister to the Godfather regime
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill pullman was a pretty good president, all things considered.  Right up there with Martin Sheen.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


U.S. Ukraine Unity!!!!!

wearethemighty.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well I am proud to share my birthday with the Ukrainian independence day.
 
alex10294
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As opposed to all that "holding back on attacks on cities" they've been doing thus far.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I am proud to share my birthday with the Ukrainian independence day.


Happy bday!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
A kit to make a pinhole camera: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kill them all. Do not leave one mother without tears in her eyes as her son died in this war.
Make them farking create new rivers in blood and salt.

Kill them all without remorse
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phedex: Bill pullman was a pretty good president, all things considered.  Right up there with Martin Sheen.


I read an interview with him once long ago and he was asked what previous role best helped him prepare to play a president.  His answer was Lonestar from Spaceballs.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To celebrate the occasion I'll give this powerful video an airing. It took some time for me to find one without a title expressing mock outrage from an orc propagandist.

I think it was worth it.

Ukrainian Actress Appears in Video where her character slits the throat of a Russian soldier
Youtube TbBJgHQ1IVU
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keep. Killing. Russians.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 600x840]

To celebrate the occasion I'll give this powerful video an airing. It took some time for me to find one without a title expressing mock outrage from an orc propagandist.

I think it was worth it.

[YouTube video: Ukrainian Actress Appears in Video where her character slits the throat of a Russian soldier]


It's so beautiful.

I would have her babies
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also while I'm here, congratulations to Ukraine on winning the Eurovision Song Contest this year. And two fingers up to Russia and Belarus who have both been kicked out of the contest.

Kalush Orchestra - Stefania (Official Video Eurovision 2022)
Youtube Z8Z51no1TD0
 
redheadedslut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Slava Ukraini ✌🏼🇺🇦🌻
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, vowed "no mercy" for the killers.

So he's hard at work today cleaning house at the Russian FSB.


Why would he?  The FSB did exactly what they were supposed to do.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope the war betweek Ukraine and Russia ends already so that we can have the good old USA flag Hero fark tag again.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Siskabush
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would post my 'Russian warship, go fark yourself' (give me a freebie mods) bumper sticker on my car but I'm in Ontario right now. But anyways ..

Russian warship, go fark yourself.

SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links


Damnit, Oneiros. <buys_you_tf_in_spirit_anyway>. Please keep doing the amazing work for keeping us all up to date on how we can help...
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Slava Ukrani! 🇺🇦

Ukraine National Anthem English lyrics
Youtube bHzHlSLhtmM
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.