(MSN)   Small California city declares state of emergency over... eBikes. Yeah, California getting back to normal over here   (msn.com) divider line
40
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are a farking nuisance
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When they unleashed the scooters on our city, ER visits went way up.  They are a farking nuisance.
 
palladiate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the communities here near Carlsbad also banned the ridesharing ebikes. They'd be ditched everywhere and tourists would constantly be involved in hit-and-runs with pedestrians.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who read the article? It's not about rentals, and it's not about just ebikes. It's all bikes.

Given that they are seeing bikers die, it's a good thing they're in a tizzy to fix issues!
 
puddleonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess...... DRUNK eBike riders are the problem.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article makes it sound as if the bicyclists are crashing into each other. They are probably getting run down by cars. Adding bicycle "lanes" is no solution because car drivers use them anyway. Bicycles (not necessarily e-bikes, but that's another subject) are a good way to get around, but they need roads of their own, or barriers to keep the cars away. They don't mix well with pedestrians, either, so riding on the sidewalks is no solution, and is probably illegal anyway.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they must be absolutely frothing at the mouth over motor vehicle safety, then.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

jvl: Am I the only one who read the article? It's not about rentals, and it's not about just ebikes. It's all bikes.

Given that they are seeing bikers die, it's a good thing they're in a tizzy to fix issues!


Idiots around here don't read articles. that's what the headline is for. Like I said, idiots.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.


Weird. I am around bike riders literally all day, and I've never seen an e-bike rider behave that way. You're probably just letting your anti e-bike bias show. I mean, it's pretty obvious in your stupid little rant about "not putting forth effort", like that farking matters.
 
raygundan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I suppose I could read the article, but is this about ebikes in general, or about the "bikeshare" services?

The former is fine by me, although there should be some limits-- at some point, it's just a motorcycle and should be registered and licensed as a motorcycle.  Bikeshare services seem like they mostly end up with a bunch of beat-up bikes laying around blocking bike lanes and sidewalks (or getting stolen and chucked in the canal, and so on).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not surprising.  It just isn't safe to ride a bicycle in oil field and potash traffic.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God I hate these things. Some dumb twat nearly ran me over on THE SIDEWALK with one of these damn things. Coming at me at 20 mph, do i juke right or left or freeze? Could have been ugly. Anyways, I clotheslines him and after that...well. The missing person posters are starting to come down. Don't worry, they're fine. Relatively speaking. Reminds me, its almost feeding time. Good damn I hate these people.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: so riding on the sidewalks is no solution, and is probably illegal anyway.


Dangerous as fark. Drivers are not expecting items traveling at bicycle speeds (Even standard people-powered ones) traveling 6 feet from the side of the road. It's even worse when they're riding the wrong way on the sidewalk, come flying out without looking, and then yell at YOU for almost hitting their idiotic asses.

Actually, just yesterday, I had some prick on a scooter, riding in the street because there was no sidewalk, but RIDING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD AS WELL, flip me off for telling him to get the fark out of the road.
 
fone [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dunno, I really like my ebike. I ride it constantly, it's what I go to the gym on, what I go to the grocery store on etc. I just obey the laws like anyone else on a bike. Maybe I am an exception but the truth is that most cities have farking garbage infrastructure for bikes of any sort and that's more of a problem than what type of bike someone's on.
 
Watubi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Traffic violations results in points off your driving record, problem solved.  Same for regular bicyclists.  Same road, same rules, same violation, same punishment.  That should get some people's spandex in a tizzy
 
someonelse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.


Yeah, no confirmation bias there.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.

Weird. I am around bike riders literally all day, and I've never seen an e-bike rider behave that way. You're probably just letting your anti e-bike bias show. I mean, it's pretty obvious in your stupid little rant about "not putting forth effort", like that farking matters.


I've observed that e-bike riders ignore traffic signals and make dangerous maneuvers.  You should never run a stop sign, but it's a lot less risky at 7 mph on a pedal bike than at 35.

/pedal rider and motorcyclist who smuggly obeys traffic signals and right-of-ways
 
0z79
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jvl: Am I the only one who read the article? It's not about rentals, and it's not about just ebikes. It's all bikes.

Given that they are seeing bikers die, it's a good thing they're in a tizzy to fix issues!


You and I don't like to see cyclist deaths. Most Farkers are shooting for the high score by running as many over as possible... or at least wishing they could.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*grabbing popcorn over ebike thread that will surely devolve into scooters too

Before everyone just declares them as nuisance (too late), think of solutions.

I'm really tired of hearing how it's all e-personal-transportation-problems when simultaneously, from the other side of their mouth, complain about Americans gas consumption & price. (Not to mention PARKING in any large metropolitan region.)

Instead, let's concentrate the firepower on how to solve the issue so that we can live in harmony and still have eco friendly, personal transportation for getting around town.

/two cars and still prefers Busses, trains, scooters, & Uber.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
39 square miles and 114k population is small?
 
0z79
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.


That "invisible force field" is the cage they're used to riding in. Their little brains think they're still in the cab of a 2-ton vehicle just because they don't have to pedal.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gosh, Americans overdoing the fark out of something?  That seems odd.
 
someonelse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fone: I dunno, I really like my ebike. I ride it constantly, it's what I go to the gym on, what I go to the grocery store on etc. I just obey the laws like anyone else on a bike. Maybe I am an exception but the truth is that most cities have farking garbage infrastructure for bikes of any sort and that's more of a problem than what type of bike someone's on.


Yes, and the rising popularity of e-bikes means there's more bikes on the streets, which affects traffic patterns, etc. More bikes + more cars (post Covid restrictions) = more accidents. The rest is just traditional cyclists "othering" ebikers.
 
melfunction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An ebike is a motor bike. Heavier than bicycles and often faster. Ride where motor bikes ride.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raygundan: I suppose I could read the article, but is this about ebikes in general, or about the "bikeshare" services?

The former is fine by me, although there should be some limits-- at some point, it's just a motorcycle and should be registered and licensed as a motorcycle.  Bikeshare services seem like they mostly end up with a bunch of beat-up bikes laying around blocking bike lanes and sidewalks (or getting stolen and chucked in the canal, and so on).


I agree and at least twice now, have picked one up and moved it out of the way. That's not the service's fault though, it's the carelessness of their customers. They have kick stands and they can be placed in a manner that doesn't take up the entire sidewalk because that's where you stopped. 

I once hear someone forgive a scooter on a park walk way because it couldn't go as fast as a gas-powered vehicle. That's already changing and is a terrible excuse, even if you're like me and don't mind them. It's just not a very good argument.

The idea should be that we create space for them, without having to build it. Less cars would be a good start...
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fone: I dunno, I really like my ebike. I ride it constantly, it's what I go to the gym on, what I go to the grocery store on etc. I just obey the laws like anyone else on a bike. Maybe I am an exception but the truth is that most cities have farking garbage infrastructure for bikes of any sort and that's more of a problem than what type of bike someone's on.


Cities are built for cars, not people, not people walking, and damn sure not people biking. They are built to force you into a car. We dedicate so much of our space for people to store their cars during the day while they work. In my city, they put in protected bike lanes for like 3 or 4 blocks and then pat themselves on the back.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

raygundan: I suppose I could read the article, but is this about ebikes in general, or about the "bikeshare" services?


Bicycles in general.  Seems that bicycle use is way up, but people either don't know or don't care about the rules.  I doubt that anyone is enforcing the rules, so you end up with a lot of unsafe riding.

The one time I went bicycle riding in Copenhagen, it was a night and day difference from riding in the States.  They have a number of rules we don't, including hand signals, and they do expect you to follow them, with fines starting at around €100.  But given the number of bicyclists on the road, they really need to have things orderly and safe.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I ran down a bicyclist yesterday. How I laughed and laughed.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jvl: Am I the only one who read the article? It's not about rentals, and it's not about just ebikes. It's all bikes.

Given that they are seeing bikers die, it's a good thing they're in a tizzy to fix issues!


Agreed, but I think the e-personal-transportation-hate will take over.

/https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/police/community-information/electric-bikes
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.


My experience is that ebike riders are at least as respectful as the narcissistic sort of "I'm a pedestrian except when I want to be a car" bicyclist. But I'm sure they aren't as virtuous as you.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.

Weird. I am around bike riders literally all day, and I've never seen an e-bike rider behave that way. You're probably just letting your anti e-bike bias show. I mean, it's pretty obvious in your stupid little rant about "not putting forth effort", like that farking matters.


I am looking into an e-bike, but it is not like I have not already ridden normal bikes... I imagine the number of e-bike virgins is remarkably small
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.

Weird. I am around bike riders literally all day, and I've never seen an e-bike rider behave that way. You're probably just letting your anti e-bike bias show. I mean, it's pretty obvious in your stupid little rant about "not putting forth effort", like that farking matters.


I've experienced a similar thing on the local bike trails.  If I had to pinpoint it, I would say that the manual riders ride with more purpose.  This means that they are always looking for ways to avoid obstacles, and if they need to they will stop suddenly and/or swerve out of the way.  Generally the manual bikers are more athletic, so they are able to execute these moves quickly and precisely.  The manual bikes are also sportier bikes meant to execute moves quickly and precisely.  The ebike riders are generally more casual, so they are paying less attention to what is going on.  Because they can move with no effort and are generally heavier, the ebike riders are also much more likely to be going faster than their ability to emergency stop.

There is also a third group.  Fixed gear cruisers.  These people generally are in the sunday stroll mindset and act like the ebikers.
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article makes it sound as if the bicyclists are crashing into each other. They are probably getting run down by cars. Adding bicycle "lanes" is no solution because car drivers use them anyway. Bicycles (not necessarily e-bikes, but that's another subject) are a good way to get around, but they need roads of their own, or barriers to keep the cars away. They don't mix well with pedestrians, either, so riding on the sidewalks is no solution, and is probably illegal anyway.


Here in PDX bicycle lanes have helped reduce collisions and fatalities. The dangerous spots are where cars make lots of right turns without checking and where bicyclists have to take the (car) lane. Yes. I've seen the actual PBOT data on this. Designating a number of roads not as bike-only but primarily bike and pedestrian and building a couple strategic no-car bridges has also helped.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: WastrelWay: so riding on the sidewalks is no solution, and is probably illegal anyway.

Dangerous as fark. Drivers are not expecting items traveling at bicycle speeds (Even standard people-powered ones) traveling 6 feet from the side of the road. It's even worse when they're riding the wrong way on the sidewalk, come flying out without looking, and then yell at YOU for almost hitting their idiotic asses.

Actually, just yesterday, I had some prick on a scooter, riding in the street because there was no sidewalk, but RIDING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD AS WELL, flip me off for telling him to get the fark out of the road.


Had an experience like that two days ago with a bicyclist going westbound down the middle of the eastbound lane at an amble and flipping off drivers who weren't fast enough crossing the double yellow to get out of his way. Yes, he was dressed and equipped like a "serious" cyclist.

Have also seen this sort of thing with rental scooters, skateboards, and ebikes. Not so much with pedestrians.

The ones with gyrostabilized electric motorcycles seem to be a bit better about safety and traffic laws, but I have doubts about the sanity of anyone who rides a unicycle that can go 50mph

oneride.euView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: raygundan: I suppose I could read the article, but is this about ebikes in general, or about the "bikeshare" services?

Bicycles in general.  Seems that bicycle use is way up, but people either don't know or don't care about the rules.  I doubt that anyone is enforcing the rules, so you end up with a lot of unsafe riding.

The one time I went bicycle riding in Copenhagen, it was a night and day difference from riding in the States.  They have a number of rules we don't, including hand signals, and they do expect you to follow them, with fines starting at around €100.  But given the number of bicyclists on the road, they really need to have things orderly and safe.


The problem is that ever since California passed that stupid '36 inch clearance' law, bike riders think that words on a piece of paper will protect them from getting hit and are riding like they're 10 feet tall and bullet proof. I have had to deal with SOOOO many side-by-side riders glaring at me and 3 side-by-side and idiots on 1 and 1/2 lane rural roads driving down the center of the lane. So many riders think that they no longer have to pay attention and there is no exemptions in the law for riders who ride side-by-side (or, sui-side, out here). The law was written poorly and remains vague. I see them ride on the left edge of bike lanes, forcing cars to the edge of oncoming traffic while they have plenty of room to the right. Onus should remain on the bikr riders to watch out for their own asses, the car driver ain't the 1 that's gonna end up a grease smear on the road. Stupid law. Grew up on a bicycle in Southern California Long Beach/Lakewood streets and never even had a close call. Street alert on bikes/motorcycles from age 8 through age 50 when I finally had to sell my last Honda. 1st car at 18 was a Kawasaki 550. I have NEVER been hit on 2 wheels, but I road like I was invisible and defense(ive driving) is the best offense on the road!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Behold
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've started my new airbags for bikes company.
For only $3600.00 you too can ride safe, like me.
For an extra $750.00 we'll throw in this stylish hat, but you better act fast. These things are going fast.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.


So like nearly every other cyclist
/ ebikes need a noisemaker
/ vroooom or maybe fat tuba noises
/ can't hate them cause someday I'll probably want one
 
BigChad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: ..Adding bicycle "lanes" is no solution because car drivers use them anyway...


These are the type of bike lanes we have here in Whale's Vagina...
Kinda hard to use these bike lanes if you are driving.
(FYI, the cars in the second image are parked)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm an avid bicyclist and a staunch supporter of bicyclists' rights. I frequently ride all over my metro area on trails and streets. My experience has been that e-bike riders don't know jack shiat about safety, nor do they seem to care about anyone. They look and act like people who would never in a million years ride a bicycle if they actually had to exert any meaningful physical effort, and they seem to think they're surrounded by a force field that protects them from danger. It's really baffling to me.

Weird. I am around bike riders literally all day, and I've never seen an e-bike rider behave that way. You're probably just letting your anti e-bike bias show. I mean, it's pretty obvious in your stupid little rant about "not putting forth effort", like that farking matters.


Found the fat ebiker
 
