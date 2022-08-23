 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Public school system didn't realize that one of its middle school counselors was arrested for sex offenses because the notification emails bounced and went to the sender's spam folder   (wusa9.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, High school, Education, Virginia, College, school counselor, School, Criminal law, Governor Glenn Youngkin  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most important legal matters are handled by certified mail. I guess this isn't that important.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Most important legal matters are handled by certified mail. I guess this isn't that important.


Would have eaten into the police department donut budget.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why the ever-loving fark did they send that kind of notification exclusively via email?  You'd think an actual physical letter in the mail at the very least would accompany it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is reason enough to make spam illegal. But, we all love to suck off capitalist.  🤷‍♂
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Over-aggressive spam filters suck more than spam. Why would it put non-deliverable notices in spam when it can clearly see they relate to an email sent from your own account?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Today, upon further investigation, we learned that the emails did come back to that employee's spam folder as undeliverable,..."

So they set up their mail server to treat SMTP bounces as spam? 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Over-aggressive spam filters suck more than spam. Why would it put non-deliverable notices in spam when it can clearly see they relate to an email sent from your own account?


User probably set up a rule to do that. So it would auto delete over time.

Most modern emails can handle it fine, but when I was working a server floor couple decades ago, anyone with over 5k emails was asked to go through and delete a bu ch or risk their email disabled because of server resources.  We never could get the budget for a second server or bigger hard drive.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't be legally liable if all my emails go to the spam folder

*forehead tap*
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our wonderful school systems at work.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz is a middle school counselor now?
 
boozehat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

little big man: "Today, upon further investigation, we learned that the emails did come back to that employee's spam folder as undeliverable,..."

So they set up their mail server to treat SMTP bounces as spam? 

[Fark user image 666x499]


Might be to prevent reverse NDR spam.  Super horrible way to block it, but I could see it as a possibility.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oops?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Why the ever-loving fark did they send that kind of notification exclusively via email?  You'd think an actual physical letter in the mail at the very least would accompany it.


The story isn't super clear, but it looks like they also made a phone call (or at least they're claiming they did so), but the cops are saying they don't actually know who called or who they talked to.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Neondistraction: Why the ever-loving fark did they send that kind of notification exclusively via email?  You'd think an actual physical letter in the mail at the very least would accompany it.

The story isn't super clear, but it looks like they also made a phone call (or at least they're claiming they did so), but the cops are saying they don't actually know who called or who they talked to.


The call autoforwarded to the caller and the caller had themselves blocked.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

little big man: "Today, upon further investigation, we learned that the emails did come back to that employee's spam folder as undeliverable,..."

So they set up their mail server to treat SMTP bounces as spam? 

[Fark user image 666x499]


The mail system was not set up like that.  This is end user farkery.
 
