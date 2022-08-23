 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Can we just make Adventures With Purpose the official dive team of the FBI? How many cases is this now where they have found a vehicle in a body of water after LE has quit searching   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but my wacko uncle tells me they plant the bodies there.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They'd rather not spend funds on that fancy high end dive equipment when they have cool tanks and military weapons to purchase instead.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We've recovered the vehicle; we recovered the vehicle last night," Sheriff Moon said.

They(not the cops) recovered the vehicle; they(not the cops) recovered it last night.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Having watched their Youtube channel before this, it has left me with the impression that there should be a state or federal level dive team that's available to local departments that only does vehicle recoveries.

AWP has way too many cases where the victim is impaired, the last cell phone ping locates them next to water, and yet local departments are unable or unwilling to put in the resources to find the car and body.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
using skills subordinate to their core areas of expertise.

Next time I run across incompetence, I have a phrase to use.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: They'd rather not spend funds on that fancy high end dive equipment when they have cool tanks and military weapons to purchase instead.


To be fair they get it free or at cost.

/
The real solution is reduce the amount of laws. And the amount of people the public wants locked up. It's too fantastical.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Having watched their Youtube channel before this, it has left me with the impression that there should be a state or federal level dive team that's available to local departments that only does vehicle recoveries.

AWP has way too many cases where the victim is impaired, the last cell phone ping locates them next to water, and yet local departments are unable or unwilling to put in the resources to find the car and body.


Mmmmm taste the capitalism.  Mmmm. Yummy. Please, more, sir.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wish the article would say how many hours/minutes of looking they spent to find her compared to the days/weeks official law enforcement spent not finding her.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for Adventures with a Porpoise.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, if I was a serial killer, this would be the best cover story for getting my kills in the media ever.

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Having watched their Youtube channel before this, it has left me with the impression that there should be a state or federal level dive team that's available to local departments that only does vehicle recoveries.

AWP has way too many cases where the victim is impaired, the last cell phone ping locates them next to water, and yet local departments are unable or unwilling to put in the resources to find the car and body.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in placer county, ca...  Yeahhh....  Our police are not equipped for searching for bodies.

We had a case where a lady was abducted from thunder valley casino in Roseville.  Cops couldn't find her.  Guy was charged anyway cause her DNA was found in his trunk.

Years later they found her body, buried on his property.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They found her upturned car in a few feet of water a few hundred yards from the party site.

Where exactly were the cops looking? A small child could have solved this with an aggressive game of hide and seek.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sure, privatize all the things.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

My Brain Hurts: As someone who lives in placer county, ca...  Yeahhh....  Our police are not equipped for searching for bodies.

We had a case where a lady was abducted from thunder valley casino in Roseville.  Cops couldn't find her.  Guy was charged anyway cause her DNA was found in his trunk.

Years later they found her body, buried on his property.


Wait.  That means he should have just left her in the vehicle and bury both?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nevada County, California Sheriff Shannan Moon.

Younger sister of Shadow Moon.
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: My Brain Hurts: As someone who lives in placer county, ca...  Yeahhh....  Our police are not equipped for searching for bodies.

We had a case where a lady was abducted from thunder valley casino in Roseville.  Cops couldn't find her.  Guy was charged anyway cause her DNA was found in his trunk.

Years later they found her body, buried on his property.

Wait.  That means he should have just left her in the vehicle and bury both?


That might have fooled our cops for longer.  We don't solve most crimes out here.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Having watched their Youtube channel before this, it has left me with the impression that there should be a state or federal level dive team that's available to local departments that only does vehicle recoveries.

AWP has way too many cases where the victim is impaired, the last cell phone ping locates them next to water, and yet local departments are unable or unwilling to put in the resources to find the car and body.


Username checks out, and that's depressing.
 
