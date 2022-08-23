 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Cop lied and Breonna Taylor died   (theguardian.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Police, Police brutality, Jury, Not proven, detective Kelly Goodlett, Arraignment, Constable, Plea  
•       •       •

934 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 6:31 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs life.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Five god damned years for robbing a young woman of her life. fark you.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She needs life.


Needs to be accessory to murder or depraved indifference at the least

/which is of course not what we get 'cause of thing blue line wharglgarbl
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She needs life.


All involved should get that Felony Murder rule in the booty
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better than nothing, but make no mistake: If you or I did something like this, we'd be facing way more than five years.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She needs life.


My buddy is a necromancer, I'll see what I can do.
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
5 years for covering up all that, lying, and it taking national outrage to get attention on it. fark the police.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Less cops, more guns in civilian hands.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm hoping she got off lightly because she is testifying against the rest of them. Yeah, she should burn. But if the rest of them do, I can sleep at night. She needs to never, ever hold a job with any sort of authority attached, though. Not even the drive thru manager at BK.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If you or I did something like this


Went to the police academy?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Less cops, more guns in civilian hands.


Or just less laws? Or less prison and just tickets. There are not many shootings over parking tickets.  Not none. But definitely less.
Fewer?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Better than nothing, but make no mistake: If you or I did something like this, we'd be facing way more than five years.


In California, you could be charged aiding and abetting murder which should happen with this sociopath asshole.
Gah! Yeah, it's better than nothing but that's just not good enough. >:c
I want these people whipped to the courthouse with thorny sticks to the jeering taunts of the crowd.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whaddya know, another day that ends in "y".
 
Toxophil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Five god damned years for robbing a young woman of her life. fark you.


Na, five years for falsifying records in an attempt to cover up extreme negligence that ended in the death of an innocent person...
Which many people think was actually extra judicial murder with a side of systemic racism.

/ five years is a slap on the wrist to the cops, and a slap in the face to rule of law.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
shocked, i am shocked, well not THAT shocked
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blue lies matter.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Toxophil: xcheopis: Five god damned years for robbing a young woman of her life. fark you.

Na, five years for falsifying records in an attempt to cover up extreme negligence that ended in the death of an innocent person...
Which many people think was actually extra judicial murder with a side of systemic racism.

/ five years is a slap on the wrist to the cops, and a slap in the face to rule of law.


Think?
Okay.

/
1. There is no reason to no knock the clean face.  (That's their contention)
2. The whole story is suspect.
3. It's telling they let the dude off.
4.  No one cares about the torture that killed George Floyd.  Only that it killed him.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet prison is a real good time for a cop who rats on other cops.
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dadoody: Less cops, more guns in civilian hands.

Or just less laws? Or less prison and just tickets. There are not many shootings over parking tickets.  Not none. But definitely less.
Fewer?


Well when your solution to everything is MOAR GUNS it's easy to find a solution.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least it's a start? It sucks that seeking justice seems to take forever and currently has no guarantee of sticking. People still can't give up and walk away because that's exactly what the terrible people are counting on when they use the system to drag things out.

/kick down enough small rocks, it will eventually start a landslide.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Toxophil: xcheopis: Five god damned years for robbing a young woman of her life. fark you.

Na, five years for falsifying records in an attempt to cover up extreme negligence that ended in the death of an innocent person...
Which many people think was actually extra judicial murder with a side of systemic racism.

/ five years is a slap on the wrist to the cops, and a slap in the face to rule of law.

Think?
Okay.

/
1. There is no reason to no knock the clean face.  (That's their contention)
2. The whole story is suspect.
3. It's telling they let the dude off.
4.  No one cares about the torture that killed George Floyd.  Only that it killed him.


Hell, the only law against torture is that it can't be cruel and unusual.
AND.
Mother farking  AND.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: vudukungfu: She needs life.

Needs to be accessory to murder or depraved indifference at the least

/which is of course not what we get 'cause of thing blue line wharglgarbl


And the state AG needs to go to prison as well for obstruction of justice for sandbagging the case.
 
dywed88
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Five god damned years for robbing a young woman of her life. fark you.


The five years is in exchange for testifying against the other cops involved.

She deserves more, but if it ensures the people directly involved go down it is a price worth paying.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dywed88: The five years is in exchange for testifying against the other cops involved.


I want to invasion a world with no plea bargains and she get the max and no parole.
I don't know if our logic of getting everyone is actually logical.  Maybe just focus on one person but fark them hard. So hard everyone is terrified to be even adjacent to a crime.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Better than nothing, but make no mistake: If you or I did something like this, we'd be facing way more than five years.


Yes, but the thing is ... we wouldn't do something like this. Nor would we be able to. Because we're not cops. We aren't empowered to do things like this. Only cops are.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Better than nothing, but make no mistake: If you or I did something like this, we'd be facing way more than five years.


But their job is hard, and lying and murdering is the only way they can protect us from the criminals who want to do us harm.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From what I'm reading, Kentucky doesn't have automatic felony murder charges, but they can be applied on a case by case basis.

This seems like the case.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.