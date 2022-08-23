 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Two Ohio brothers killed in standoff with police were in possession of a number of guns described as "American"   (cleveland.com) divider line
    Columbus, Ohio, Domestic violence, fatal shootings of Randy Wilhelm, Knox County, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, armored vehicle, rounds of ammunition  
•       •       •

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?


They read fark and assumed the cops never shoot white people.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They definitely didn't have the Wright Stuff.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?

They read fark the news anywhere and assumed the cops never shoot white people because it's mostly true.


Fixed that for you.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most dumb ass gun  humpers aren't smart enough to realize that no matter how big their arsenal, they can only fire one at a time.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"1,000 guns"
"long standoff"
"nine-hour standoff"
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?


I think you have it opposite..... They are stockpiled beCAUSE they have a fear that the government will one day knock on their door like the Gestapo and take advantage of unarmed civilians.     Thats what i chalk up all gun-nuts to... the claim that they need to protect themselves from the government.

To me, these guys dying in this manner, was intended, like going out in a blaze of glory so that their ghosts can say, "see? we told you".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I own seven guns, and even that seems ridiculous to me. But a THOUSAND guns? What the actual fark? I don't think I own a thousand of ANYTHING.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the police know that bullets were their one weakness?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The Dispatch reports Randy Wilhelm was charged in 2020 with intimidation, menacing by stalking, bribery, felonious assault and domestic violence."

Sounds like these guys had been harassing, bullying and intimidating their neighbours for years.

This time, they just tried to pick on someone who was bigger than they could handle.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that the 2nd Amendment is our God given right to die in an armed siege with cops.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once I dont think the fark headline goes far enough in how absurd this story is. Its been big news here in Ohio. 1000 guns. Apprx $250000 - $500000 worth of guns. For 2 people. Unless they were planning on finding like 500 other people to arm, which they weren't, it just boggles the mind. I stopped my gun collection at 3, realizing I only have 2 hands
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why no one is coming for anyone's guns just for the fark of it. No one wants one of these every weekend.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100 says that one or both of them owns a blue line "Blue Lives Matter" American Flag and/or apparel or bumper sticker with it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These gun cult morons think that they'll be able to fight the government and yet they never can even handle a few police officers, let alone an army with tech designed to kill from such a far distance they'd never even know it is coming.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Most dumb ass gun  humpers aren't smart enough to realize that no matter how big their arsenal, they can only fire one at a time.


I mean, we've ALWAYS known that. It's the media that reports hoarding like it's a terrorist plot. Bet you a million dollars those 2 had 100 guitars as well.  And the article said most of it was shotgun ammo for clays. There are 120 cases of 12 gauge per pallet, which is how some serious shooters buy it.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants one of these every weekend.

Wanna Bet? I sure do
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: For once I dont think the fark headline goes far enough in how absurd this story is. Its been big news here in Ohio. 1000 guns. Apprx $250000 - $500000 worth of guns. For 2 people. Unless they were planning on finding like 500 other people to arm, which they weren't, it just boggles the mind. I stopped my gun collection at 3, realizing I only have 2 hands


1000 is a lot. Even avid and wealthy "gun collectors" don't get to those numbers.

Anyway, the point of the story is that they are both dead. Good.

It's interesting that the right-wing nutjobs (I assume they were right-wing) are starting to take shots at law enforcement, lately.  And... it isn't going  well for them. Which is great.

The question, of course, is how out of control is it going to get. With the farking *FBI* being a target of these whackos, I have a feeling that the federal government is gearing up for a LOT of arrests and, potentially, violence.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?

I think you have it opposite..... They are stockpiled beCAUSE they have a fear that the government will one day knock on their door like the Gestapo and take advantage of unarmed civilians.     Thats what i chalk up all gun-nuts to... the claim that they need to protect themselves from the government.

To me, these guys dying in this manner, was intended, like going out in a blaze of glory so that their ghosts can say, "see? we told you".



When will idiots learn....It STILL only takes one bullet from one gun to finish you..
The number of guns you have, still will not save you from that one bullet.  No matter how much
of a Rambo you think you are..You can STILL only really use one at a time..
In fact, Rambo (at least in  First Blood) didn't even use a gun for most of the film..Because shooting
a gun gives away your position and when you're outnumbered, you don't do want to do that..
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the movies when you run out of bullets in a fight, you just throw your expensive and perfectly fine guns on the ground and keep going.

These guys don't know that Hollywood is fake and only half-wits drop the gun when the bullets are gone.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?


WTF?   Don't the police know we're good guys with guns?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?

They read fark and assumed the cops never shoot white people.


That's more of a guideline than a rule.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do 1,000 guns and 140,000 rounds of ammo cost? Are they giving them away in boxes of Corn Flake knock-offs? Over consumption, said the Communists, would be the death of capitalism. Wlll, over production. Same thing.

Feel free to prove them wrong and the Chinese, also because they are the mad catastrophe capitalists nowadays.

I hate to think what will happen when somebedy else "develops" while gutting China for jobs and factories.

Mind you this is not PC or woke in the liberal left sense and it's too true to attact conservatives like flies to a fly-blown corpse
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I own seven guns, and even that seems ridiculous to me. But a THOUSAND guns? What the actual fark? I don't think I own a thousand of ANYTHING.


Mitch Hedberg Jokes: Rice is great when you're hungry and you want 2,000 of something. 🤣🤣🤣
Youtube UH9tOfwg06I
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna bet these assholes are Trump supporters?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, on Saturday morning at their residence in Monroe Township, Ohio, which is in Knox County, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus."

When the brothers were shot, did either of them scream?

The Wilhelm Scream - Everything You Need to Know
Youtube UfRPPMXY5SQ
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: Wanna bet these assholes are Trump supporters?


Were. They were Trump supporters.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In America you can't be guaranteed healthcare, but you have the Dog given right to 1,000 guns.  I'm gonna fly the flag from my raging boner.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 388x386]


During the 2000 Election Fiasco I searched for the phrase "dirty deeds done dirt cheap". On Google Maps.

The location that came up was Talllahatchee, FL.

Was this a coindidence, a cosmic joke, or political reality? I will never know, but kudos to the person or persons unknown who figured out you can make jokes on maps.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VigoDeCarpathia: The Dog Ate My Homework: I own seven guns, and even that seems ridiculous to me. But a THOUSAND guns? What the actual fark? I don't think I own a thousand of ANYTHING.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UH9tOfwg06I]


Yeah, snacks are good, too. Potato chips, popcorn, candy, cookies... when you want 2,000 of something
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1000 is a lot. Even avid and wealthy "gun collectors" don't get to those numbers.

Citation needed. And are you implying that there aren't actual, serious collectors of firearms? That Walker Colt? $920,000.

ftknox.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this dude? 12,000. https://www.thegunmuseum.com/about   I mean, I'm guessing 1000 is rookie numbers in the big leagues.
 
puddleonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess...... the cops started it.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: T.rex: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?

I think you have it opposite..... They are stockpiled beCAUSE they have a fear that the government will one day knock on their door like the Gestapo and take advantage of unarmed civilians.     Thats what i chalk up all gun-nuts to... the claim that they need to protect themselves from the government.

To me, these guys dying in this manner, was intended, like going out in a blaze of glory so that their ghosts can say, "see? we told you".


When will idiots learn....It STILL only takes one bullet from one gun to finish you..
The number of guns you have, still will not save you from that one bullet.  No matter how much
of a Rambo you think you are..You can STILL only really use one at a time..
In fact, Rambo (at least in  First Blood) didn't even use a gun for most of the film..Because shooting
a gun gives away your position and when you're outnumbered, you don't do want to do that..


This shows a complete and wilful misunderstanding of why folks collect,well, anything.  Now, if dudes had 500 identical M4s I might agree with you, but no one actually farking does that.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mama must be proud.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I own seven guns, and even that seems ridiculous to me. But a THOUSAND guns? What the actual fark? I don't think I own a thousand of ANYTHING.


Mitch Hedberg Jokes: Rice is great when you're hungry and you want 2,000 of something. 🤣🤣🤣
Youtube UH9tOfwg06I
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: And this dude? 12,000. https://www.thegunmuseum.com/about   I mean, I'm guessing 1000 is rookie numbers in the big leagues.


There's a slight bit of difference between a wealthy guy collecting guns for a personal museum, and a pyscho who goes out guns a'blazing with the cops.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, 1000 guns gone is the start of a very good thing
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Most dumb ass gun  humpers aren't smart enough to realize that no matter how big their arsenal, they can only fire one at a time.


I think the logic is load them all, fire one, toss on ground fire off next already loaded one.

But.  That assumes logic.

If I had the money and legal right, I'd own 16 357s and have 50 speed loaders.  With  Necessary ammo.

My logic? Load them.  Switch them as they get hot. Have someone loading them.

Or.

Just have an m60?


Yes I grew up watching 80s propaganda
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

realmolo: vilesithknight: For once I dont think the fark headline goes far enough in how absurd this story is. Its been big news here in Ohio. 1000 guns. Apprx $250000 - $500000 worth of guns. For 2 people. Unless they were planning on finding like 500 other people to arm, which they weren't, it just boggles the mind. I stopped my gun collection at 3, realizing I only have 2 hands

1000 is a lot. Even avid and wealthy "gun collectors" don't get to those numbers.

Anyway, the point of the story is that they are both dead. Good.

It's interesting that the right-wing nutjobs (I assume they were right-wing) are starting to take shots at law enforcement, lately.  And... it isn't going  well for them. Which is great.

The question, of course, is how out of control is it going to get. With the farking *FBI* being a target of these whackos, I have a feeling that the federal government is gearing up for a LOT of arrests and, potentially, violence.


Yeah I agree. The more magats get in trouble,  the more violent they'll become. And magats vs. the FBI or any LE agency for that matter, well, they aint winning.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1000 guns: are there caddies for hunting like there are for golf?

Sir, I believe you should use the five iron AK47 (whatever) here because the Field Grouse is deceiving in its flight path, distance, and in these wind conditions.

Let's go - while we're young! Whoa, did somebody step on a duck?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I own seven guns, and even that seems ridiculous to me. But a THOUSAND guns? What the actual fark? I don't think I own a thousand of ANYTHING.


I probably have 100 times that many sexy jpgs and mp4s.

/
500 DVD roms. & thumb drives. hard drives. tablets.  laptops.  Pc. mico memory cards.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Mr. Shabooboo: T.rex: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Do these f*ckwits think the cops aren't going to shoot them for some unknown reason?

I think you have it opposite..... They are stockpiled beCAUSE they have a fear that the government will one day knock on their door like the Gestapo and take advantage of unarmed civilians.     Thats what i chalk up all gun-nuts to... the claim that they need to protect themselves from the government.

To me, these guys dying in this manner, was intended, like going out in a blaze of glory so that their ghosts can say, "see? we told you".


When will idiots learn....It STILL only takes one bullet from one gun to finish you..
The number of guns you have, still will not save you from that one bullet.  No matter how much
of a Rambo you think you are..You can STILL only really use one at a time..
In fact, Rambo (at least in  First Blood) didn't even use a gun for most of the film..Because shooting
a gun gives away your position and when you're outnumbered, you don't do want to do that..

This shows a complete and wilful misunderstanding of why folks collect,well, anything.  Now, if dudes had 500 identical M4s I might agree with you, but no one actually farking does that.


That's what I'm thinking.  How many of what kind of weapons are we talking about?  Were they museum pieces?  Were they mostly shotguns they were planning on opening a skeet range with?  Were they part of a conspiracy to arm Trumpers during the next election day?  Enquiring minds wanna know.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Secret of Manajuana: These gun cult morons think that they'll be able to fight the government and yet they never can even handle a few police officers, let alone an army with tech designed to kill from such a far distance they'd never even know it is coming.


My thoughts exactly. 95% of these morons are always "I need them to protect myself from the government." Uh dumbass you have a dozen guns. The government has an army, tanks, missiles, etc. Look at stuff like Ruby Ridge and Waco. Your ass will be dead. Your family will be dead. You will be a target because of your guns. Meanwhile my unarmed ass will continue to live just fine.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.