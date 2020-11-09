 Skip to content
(Indianapolis Monthly)   Photos from the Indiana State Fair. These were not the demographics I was expecting   (indianapolismonthly.com) divider line
69
    More: Cool, English-language films, best people-watching opportunity of the year, Photographer Ted Somerville, Indianapolis, graphic tees, funky hats, Indiana, unique hairdos  
69 Comments     (+0 »)
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOLWUT

indianapolismonthly.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every one of those people have a problem with Mike Pence.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, look how big and round:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Wow, look how big and round:

[Fark user image 850x596]


That ferris wheel sure is perky
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Every one of those people have a problem with Mike Pence.


This is 100% correct. The disgust I felt on Election Day 2016 was twofold.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks pretty darn like the demographics of the USA to me.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Downtown Indianapolis recently. Looked pretty decent with the trails along the canal and the river, the various entertainment venues, and the variety of restaurants. And a variety of humans. Wished I had more time to explore.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have hope for my state.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby needs to leave the basement more often
 
El_Swino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Trump gear, and they all have a full set of teeth.  Something's not right...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the fainting couches ready for the churchies
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Wow, look how big and round:

[Fark user image image 850x596]


Well maybe a decent "C" cup at best.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, ever since America moved the freak show to Woolmort, the fairs seem mainstream
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby, if you didn't expect that. might be a 'you' thing
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad they still have the mullet contest

indianapolismonthly.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we've been in a tyranny of the minority for years and the power structure of America in no way resembles the America populous.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: LOLWUT

[indianapolismonthly.com image 850x595]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now for contrast let's do the Marion County Fair.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must of been a Halloween theme this year I'm guessing.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are State Fairs really organized and approved by the State or is it just a marketing name?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: subby needs to leave the basement more often


Subby is trying to point out that Indiana does not just consist of white supremacist yokels
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I was in Downtown Indianapolis recently. Looked pretty decent with the trails along the canal and the river, the various entertainment venues, and the variety of restaurants. And a variety of humans. Wished I had more time to explore.


Indianapolis is actually a pretty cool city. It's when you start to venture beyond 465 (the beltway around the city) is when you see Indiana at its "finest".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to that state fair in 1997.

/got nuthin'
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm glad they still have the mullet contest

[indianapolismonthly.com image 850x594]


"Hoosier Hair"
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Every one of those people have a problem with Mike Pence.


Correct.  They either dislike him from when he was governor and supported a bill that basically allows people to use religion as an excuse to discriminate against LBGT people, or they hate him because he didn't help trump overthrow the election.

Considering the state fair is held in Indianapolis, which is very liberal, most of those pictured would fall under the former category.  But it pulls people in from outside the city too and those areas are as red as you can get.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: Must of been a Halloween theme this year I'm guessing.


Pics were probably taken when Gencon was in town
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm glad they still have the mullet contest

[indianapolismonthly.com image 850x594]


Hey you leave Bubba Jim Cooter Franklin Hayseed Hickman Johnson Jr. alone.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one, however, is spot on:

indianapolismonthly.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And most of those portrayed would be in grave danger just twenty miles away after dark.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I have hope for my state.


I don't.  Indianapolis isn't big enough to drown out the racists in the rest of the state.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I was in Downtown Indianapolis recently. Looked pretty decent with the trails along the canal and the river, the various entertainment venues, and the variety of restaurants. And a variety of humans. Wished I had more time to explore.


Just make sure you don't end up in White River unless you want to grow a few extra heads and limbs after mutating.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome...

indianapolismonthly.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't that America something to see.
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: GardenWeasel: I have hope for my state.

I don't.  Indianapolis isn't big enough to drown out the racists in the rest of the state.


The suburbs aren't as red as they used to be (Carmel actually voted for Biden), but its still not enough to counter how much more red the rest of the state has gotten.

That trend is playing out throughout the Midwest.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: Must of been a Halloween theme this year I'm guessing.


"must HAVE been"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: Considering the state fair is held in Indianapolis, which is very liberal, most of those pictured would fall under the former category.  But it pulls people in from outside the city too and those areas are as red as you can get.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: GardenWeasel: I have hope for my state.

I don't.  Indianapolis isn't big enough to drown out the racists in the rest of the state.


Indiana did accidentally give Obama our electoral votes one year.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Neondistraction: GardenWeasel: I have hope for my state.

I don't.  Indianapolis isn't big enough to drown out the racists in the rest of the state.

The suburbs aren't as red as they used to be (Carmel actually voted for Biden), but its still not enough to counter how much more red the rest of the state has gotten.

That trend is playing out throughout the Midwest.


That's surprising about Carmel, but meaningless since Hamilton County went pretty solidly for trump anyway.

The real racists are fleeing mostly to Greenfield and Zionsville anyway.  Would be New Pal too but they're resisting expansion so not many homes available there.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick el Ass: Neondistraction: GardenWeasel: I have hope for my state.

I don't.  Indianapolis isn't big enough to drown out the racists in the rest of the state.

Indiana did accidentally give Obama our electoral votes one year.


Yes, which speaks volumes about how big his victory was.  I believe he was the first Democrat to win Indiana since Kennedy.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent a few years as a kid living just outside of Ft. Wayne - would have been late 1970s until 1980. Some days I genuinely wonder what life would be like if we stayed there.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: I spent a few years as a kid living just outside of Ft. Wayne - would have been late 1970s until 1980. Some days I genuinely wonder what life would be like if we stayed there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was a much more attractive crowd than I would have guessed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: Mrtraveler01: Neondistraction: GardenWeasel: I have hope for my state.

I don't.  Indianapolis isn't big enough to drown out the racists in the rest of the state.

The suburbs aren't as red as they used to be (Carmel actually voted for Biden), but its still not enough to counter how much more red the rest of the state has gotten.

That trend is playing out throughout the Midwest.

That's surprising about Carmel, but meaningless since Hamilton County went pretty solidly for trump anyway.

The real racists are fleeing mostly to Greenfield and Zionsville anyway.  Would be New Pal too but they're resisting expansion so not many homes available there.


New Pal can resist all it wants but all the construction I've seen on I-70 between Indy and Greenfield suggests the growth is heading their way whether they like it or not.

Btw, here is an article about the 2020 election results in Carmel.

https://www.youarecurrent.com/2020/11/09/biden-earned-more-than-half-of-presidential-votes-in-carmel/

/travels to Indiana occasionally for business so I'm fairly familiar with the Indy area
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick el Ass: Unobtanium: I was in Downtown Indianapolis recently. Looked pretty decent with the trails along the canal and the river, the various entertainment venues, and the variety of restaurants. And a variety of humans. Wished I had more time to explore.

Just make sure you don't end up in White River unless you want to grow a few extra heads and limbs after mutating.


Oh, yeah. There's a little waterfall out of the canal into the river at the State Park downtown. I could tell by the "urban stream" odor that I didn't want to be actually *in* that water.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Neondistraction: Considering the state fair is held in Indianapolis, which is very liberal, most of those pictured would fall under the former category.  But it pulls people in from outside the city too and those areas are as red as you can get.

[Fark user image image 425x665]


Yep, a few islands of blue surrounded by a sea of red.  There should be some blue around Lafayette, that county actually went for Biden, though just barely.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SLOBODAN: Awesome...

[indianapolismonthly.com image 814x1200]


Watcha gonna do, brother?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Ambitwistor: Neondistraction: Considering the state fair is held in Indianapolis, which is very liberal, most of those pictured would fall under the former category.  But it pulls people in from outside the city too and those areas are as red as you can get.

[Fark user image image 425x665]

Yep, a few islands of blue surrounded by a sea of red.  There should be some blue around Lafayette, that county actually went for Biden, though just barely.


Little blue islands in Bloomington, Lafayette, Indy, Ft Wayne, Anderson, Muncie, Evansville, New Albany, Columbus, Elkhart, Terre Haute, the Region.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There are black people in every state, submitter. And probably Latino people, too. Asians, etc.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Nick el Ass: Neondistraction: GardenWeasel: I have hope for my state.

I don't.  Indianapolis isn't big enough to drown out the racists in the rest of the state.

Indiana did accidentally give Obama our electoral votes one year.

Yes, which speaks volumes about how big his victory was.  I believe he was the first Democrat to win Indiana since Kennedy.


40 something years, and I love the city... but a lot of people don't have the motivation to vote in any elections so we ended up with idiots like we have now. It will be interesting to see if GenCon and companies who took a stand against Rifra will take a stand for women's rights. We need a lot more things to change in this city and state.
 
