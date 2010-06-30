 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Rage against the vending machine   (youtube.com) divider line
29
    More: Amusing  
29 Comments     (+0 »)
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean ok, but wtf is the context around this?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: I mean ok, but wtf is the context around this?


He's the guy that does the Karen Metal vids

Karen Metal 4! [No Pomegranates]
Youtube tnLLrnZVwFI
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

neongoats: HedlessChickn: I mean ok, but wtf is the context around this?

He's the guy that does the Karen Metal vids

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tnLLrnZVwFI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


My life until this moment has been a lie.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I somehow completely missed the backstory on this.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, I somehow completely missed the backstory on this.


I found this:

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/angry-man-demands-right-to-shop-at-eaton-centre-1.527949

A mall locked it's doors because of some protests of the G20 summit in Toronto and this dude desperately wanted to shop.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, I somehow completely missed the backstory on this.

I found this:

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/angry-man-demands-right-to-shop-at-eaton-centre-1.527949

A mall locked it's doors because of some protests of the G20 summit in Toronto and this dude desperately wanted to shop.


You can tell its a Canadian story because no one got shot.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do this every Sunday morning at Chick-fil-A.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, I somehow completely missed the backstory on this.

I found this:

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/angry-man-demands-right-to-shop-at-eaton-centre-1.527949

A mall locked it's doors because of some protests of the G20 summit in Toronto and this dude desperately wanted to shop.


Uh:
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2010 6:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 19, 2012 2:05AM EDT

Some.... stuff... has happened since then, no wonder we all missed it.  Is G20 even still a thing?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, I somehow completely missed the backstory on this.

I found this:

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/angry-man-demands-right-to-shop-at-eaton-centre-1.527949

A mall locked it's doors because of some protests of the G20 summit in Toronto and this dude desperately wanted to shop.


So it's a video from more than a year ago about an event from 12 years ago. I mean, it's Fark, so whatever, but...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TWIX!!!
 
mediaho
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: I mean ok, but wtf is the context around this?


A man on the spectrum is having a meltdown because a store closed earlier than advertised is my guess.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EwoksSuck: I do this every Sunday morning at Chick-fil-A.


Funnied, but I've never gotten the love for that place regardless of politics.  Maybe I order wrong or something, but only two pickle slices and no tomato, mustard or even a little mayo, it's just meh.  Wendy's spicy chicken is far superior IMHO.
 
Kepo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NobleHam: So it's a video from more than a year ago about an event from 12 years ago. I mean, it's Fark, so whatever, but...



Metal Never Dies.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Feels

Suicidal Tendencies - "Institutionalized" Frontier Records - Official Music Video
Youtube LoF_a0-7xVQ
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All his worldly possessions are in that plastic bag.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the random kid who decides to add the physical comedy is a beaut
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fark shirt is the looney tune wearing?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProdigalSigh: EwoksSuck: I do this every Sunday morning at Chick-fil-A.

Funnied, but I've never gotten the love for that place regardless of politics.  Maybe I order wrong or something, but only two pickle slices and no tomato, mustard or even a little mayo, it's just meh.  Wendy's spicy chicken is far superior IMHO.


it either used to be better or i got tired of it very fast (have one across the street from me)

now, i'd rather eat about anywhere else. its really bland food.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd always assumed that the machine they were raging against was a printer.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Feels

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LoF_a0-7xVQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


Heh, CSB

Last winter I was working with a young guy down in the ski wax room. I was farking about with some inventory paperwork and was cursing and mumbling to myself. He asked me if everything was ok and if he could help. I told him no, I just need to work this out. I continued to to curse and mumble so he interrupted me again to ask if I needed help. I, without really thinking, yelled, "no! Leave me alone, I'll figure this out. I just want a farking Pepsi."
He left and I continued to do my braining over inventory.  It wasn't until he arrived back at work, 30 mins later, with a 2l bottle of Pepsi that I realised the generational gap between us and he probably doesn't know that song. I apologised profusely and played the song for him. fark I felt horrible.

/We work out in the middle of no where
//The closest convenience store is about 15 mins away if driving like a normal person
///I'm getting old and it's weird as fark
 
betawulf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The subby 3 stories down lied to me. THIS is the funniest thing I've seen today.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andre Antunes never fails to crack me up. Found him through fark a while back; pretty sure it was a thread for this one:

Covid Rant goes METAL! [San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting Remix]
Youtube 052iTp04DRY
 
Toxophil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Andre Antunes never fails to crack me up. Found him through fark a while back; pretty sure it was a thread for this one:

[YouTube video: Covid Rant goes METAL! [San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting Remix]]


What the ever loving fark. 🤣

The problem with democracy is that it gives the nutjobs a stage and microphone.
At least it's amusing sometimes.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EwoksSuck: I do this every Sunday morning at Chick-fil-A.


Post of the year candidate right there.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only thing missing was him repeatedly tugging on the door then looking at the sign showing the hours of operation, then trying the door again, then looking at the sign, then trying the door...
 
KingKauff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: I'd always assumed that the machine they were raging against was a printer.


That farking PC LOAD LETTER!
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: it either used to be better or i got tired of it very fast (have one across the street from me)

now, i'd rather eat about anywhere else. its really bland food.


CSB:  I used to be a short order cook, two pickle slices is... just wrong as the default.  It takes at least four, to eat a quarter of a bite on your sandwich on every bite (six is best).  So if you're eating a burger made by me, you get the taste of pickle in every bite.  You don't like pickle, tell me, and you wouldn't get it.  You want half the pickle/extra, that's fine too.  Mayo/Ketchup/Mustard all to order.

If I go to McDonald's or any other fast food place all that stuff is normal and basic.  Not Chic-Fil-A.

Every time I've eaten a Chic-Fil-A sandwich (even catered),the two slices of pickles are in the middle (not spread out as it should be), also there wasn't any sort of sauce available to apply for oneself.

Again, I could be doing it wrong, but I just don't see it.  (politics aside)
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

