(SanDiego UnionTribune)   There are school "field trips" and then there's whatever this is   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, San Diego Zoo, Field Museum of Natural History, Mayim Bialik, Steven Van Zandt, YouTube, 45-minute class, elementary students, Wildlife  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be any worse than my son's trip to the box factory
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't greenlight paywalled articles.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that would take care of the smell, but I can't imagine it makes it any less depressing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Please don't greenlight paywalled articles.


Opened with incognito for me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why the "Unlikely" tag?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Can't be any worse than my son's trip to the box factory


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why the "Unlikely" tag?


If you're going to watch animals on a screen, why would you elect to watch them in captivity?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"It's a boring day, I've got nothing to do"

/obscure?
 
JAGUART
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I remember when these were called "virtual" but I guess that's passe now.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Ragin' Asian: Why the "Unlikely" tag?

If you're going to watch animals on a screen, why would you elect to watch them in captivity?


And don't settle for anything less than Sir David Attenboroughs great narration skills.

David Attenborough narrates the shoe-mounting tortoise video - The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Youtube f7Z5k1_LgkE
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A highly curated "virtual" zoo visit. All the fun part of a zoo visit will be removed, so not much chance of seeing zebras mating or getting possessed by hyenas.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like a 45 minute add for the zoo and a tutoring company.... with a captive group of kids.
 
T.rex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Ragin' Asian: Why the "Unlikely" tag?

If you're going to watch animals on a screen, why would you elect to watch them in captivity?


fair point.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JAGUART: I remember when these were called "virtual" but I guess that's passe now.


I think it's like when they used to show us still images or films projected on a screen and we discussed whatever we saw, but this is on the internet.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: JAGUART: I remember when these were called "virtual" but I guess that's passe now.

I think it's like when they used to show us still images or films projected on a screen and we discussed whatever we saw, but this is on the internet.


BOOP
The turtle lives up to 150 years and is mostly solitary.
BOOP
"Teacher, next slide"
"fark"
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not the worst field trip ever (NSFW language)
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hadn't been to a zoo in almost 20 years, but hit two during Spring, when the weather was bouncing between "Shorts should be okay" and "I should bring a hoodie, just in case".  It was like I was in the 80s all over again, young and excited to be there.  I couldn't imagine being stuck seeing it through an internet feed.
 
petec
‘’ less than a minute ago  
my school used to bus us from central islip, ny (on long island) up to the catskill game farm, about a 3.5 hr ride, one way, for a day trip

/yeah, we just slept on the ride home
//cgf went the way of action park years ago
///yeah, i'm old
 
