 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Apparently Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was raised by Mac's Mom from Always Sunny   (cbs12.com) divider line
36
    More: Creepy, Pregnancy, Mother, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Fetal alcohol syndrome, school killer Nikolas Cruz, Capital punishment, Alcohol abuse, Adoption  
•       •       •

1075 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Absolutely one we need to get guns to, asap. Great job.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't find you attractive.  I think you're an ugly man.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maniac shooter's lawyers claim he is a maniac: film at 11:00.
 
ongbok
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
His defense made a huge mistake. They should have called Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene as expert defense witnesses. They would have testified that it was all a false flag. In today's America, that could have been just enough to get a hung jury. And hell, being Florida, the judge probably would have let them testify.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Life is hard on your own

Life is hard on your own

But there's a place to call home

Old Lady House, where there are no laws

Old Lady House, they're in menopause

Old Lady House

You'll never be alone
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not a defense.
More like an indictment on society and schools at large. He was in a shiat show and nobody helped and everyone made it worse.
Add guns to the mix and you get a bunch of dead kids.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I saw this kid on CourtTV and he is clearly messed up.  He can't even sit around in the courtroom without it being obvious that there's something wrong with him.
I'm not a death penalty believer anyway, but this man is mentally ill. And what was he--17 when he did it?  I couldn't do it. But then I wouldn't be on the jury in the first place.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ongbok: His defense made a huge mistake. They should have called Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene as expert defense witnesses. They would have testified that it was all a false flag. In today's America, that could have been just enough to get a hung jury. And hell, being Florida, the judge probably would have let them testify.


Sounds more like the defense is making the claim the shooter was the victim, and if you really are a liberal, you know it's not his fault.  That should be enough to get a bleeding heart to find him not guilty.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ongbok: His defense made a huge mistake. They should have called Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene as expert defense witnesses. They would have testified that it was all a false flag. In today's America, that could have been just enough to get a hung jury. And hell, being Florida, the judge probably would have let them testify.

Sounds more like the defense is making the claim the shooter was the victim, and if you really are a liberal, you know it's not his fault.  That should be enough to get a bleeding heart to find him not guilty.


Well, you certainly wrote some words.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Maniac shooter's lawyers claim he is a maniac: film at 11:00.


It sure would be a good idea if tests for mental illness and congenital conditions like fetal alcohol syndrome - the obvious root cause for "insane" mass shooters everywhere - prevented a "victim" of said conditions from purchasing or owning firearms.
 
ansius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Serious question: How hard is it for women to get an abortion if they need it in Florida?

This entire testimony is a case in point as to why women should be able to access abortions and contraceptions on demand. Some women just aren't healthy enough for the unborn child when they get pregnant.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many school shootings was Parkland ago? I just can't keep track anymore. 30, 87, e^55?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why couldn't he go "Rorschach"? What an asshole
 
ongbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ongbok: His defense made a huge mistake. They should have called Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene as expert defense witnesses. They would have testified that it was all a false flag. In today's America, that could have been just enough to get a hung jury. And hell, being Florida, the judge probably would have let them testify.

Sounds more like the defense is making the claim the shooter was the victim, and if you really are a liberal, you know it's not his fault.  That should be enough to get a bleeding heart to find him not guilty.


He plead guilty dumbass. This is the penalty stage, and they are arguing this to show that there were mitigating factors that caused this to keep him from getting the death penalty.
 
olorin604
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ongbok: His defense made a huge mistake. They should have called Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene as expert defense witnesses. They would have testified that it was all a false flag. In today's America, that could have been just enough to get a hung jury. And hell, being Florida, the judge probably would have let them testify.

Sounds more like the defense is making the claim the shooter was the victim, and if you really are a liberal, you know it's not his fault.  That should be enough to get a bleeding heart to find him not guilty.


Well I could read to the second sentence of the article and realize he has confessed and all they are trying to do is get the death penalty off the table.

/Literacy...it is a thing
//Yah yah welcome to fark
///"The best result for the defense would be life in prison without parole for the confessed killer, and it needs only one juror to agree, since a death sentence would have to be unanimous."
 
jpat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jpat: If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.


Yah this is why I don't like the " should have seen it coming" narrative that is inevitable after most of these.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cefm: Not a defense.
More like an indictment on society and schools at large. He was in a shiat show and nobody helped and everyone made it worse.
Add guns to the mix and you get a bunch of dead kids.


Actually, if we want gun control, we should put A.S.s in mental wards.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ansius: Serious question: How hard is it for women to get an abortion if they need it in Florida?

This entire testimony is a case in point as to why women should be able to access abortions and contraceptions on demand. Some women just aren't healthy enough for the unborn child when they get pregnant.


No. fark no.
Women have a right to abortions because it's their farking body. Period.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The prosecution rested on Aug. 4 after jury members were brought to the classroom building where the massacre occurred, which has not been cleaned up. There, they saw dried blood, broken glass and the remains of Valentine's Day roses from that day."

What the fark? They still haven't cleaned that shiat up?!?!?

I drive by that school on the Sawgrass Expressway usually once a week if not more. I'm amazed how large it seems from the highway, but how the hell can they have kept a whole building closed for THIS LONG?!?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jpat: If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.


But, my school let a kid off for threating me and he later shot some to death at taco cabana.  So maybe we need to get that many people help?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

olorin604: jpat: If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.

Yah this is why I don't like the " should have seen it coming" narrative that is inevitable after most of these.


I don't understand people who poop on hindsight.

If I say X, it's like going to happen.
People don't go to the barbershop for shiats and giggles
 
Shryke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jpat: If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.

But, my school let a kid off for threating me and he later shot some to death at taco cabana.  So maybe we need to get that many people help?


I can't worse what your trying to say here.

It appears tacos were killed by someone that threatened you, and - despite their deaths - they need help.

That's reasonable and I shan't debate it.
 
Shryke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shryke: waxbeans: jpat: If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.

But, my school let a kid off for threating me and he later shot some to death at taco cabana.  So maybe we need to get that many people help?

I can't worse what your trying to say here.

It appears tacos were killed by someone that threatened you, and - despite their deaths - they need help.

That's reasonable and I shan't debate it.


Worse = parse fark you autocorrect
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: "The prosecution rested on Aug. 4 after jury members were brought to the classroom building where the massacre occurred, which has not been cleaned up. There, they saw dried blood, broken glass and the remains of Valentine's Day roses from that day."

What the fark? They still haven't cleaned that shiat up?!?!?

I drive by that school on the Sawgrass Expressway usually once a week if not more. I'm amazed how large it seems from the highway, but how the hell can they have kept a whole building closed for THIS LONG?!?


Reminds me. There was a murder case that involved a car. The state kept the car. The whole time, didn't even take care of it. Let rot in the sun. The people in power are farking wasteful idiots.  Meanwhile other idiots cry about food stamps
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shryke: waxbeans: jpat: If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.

But, my school let a kid off for threating me and he later shot some to death at taco cabana.  So maybe we need to get that many people help?

I can't worse what your trying to say here.

It appears tacos were killed by someone that threatened you, and - despite their deaths - they need help.

That's reasonable and I shan't debate it.


Someone^
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ongbok: His defense made a huge mistake. They should have called Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene as expert defense witnesses. They would have testified that it was all a false flag. In today's America, that could have been just enough to get a hung jury. And hell, being Florida, the judge probably would have let them testify.

Sounds more like the defense is making the claim the shooter was the victim, and if you really are a liberal, you know it's not his fault.  That should be enough to get a bleeding heart to find him not guilty.


Conservative pontificates on what he imagines a liberal to be.
 
ongbok
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: "The prosecution rested on Aug. 4 after jury members were brought to the classroom building where the massacre occurred, which has not been cleaned up. There, they saw dried blood, broken glass and the remains of Valentine's Day roses from that day."

What the fark? They still haven't cleaned that shiat up?!?!?

I drive by that school on the Sawgrass Expressway usually once a week if not more. I'm amazed how large it seems from the highway, but how the hell can they have kept a whole building closed for THIS LONG?!?


Wasn't Columbine a relatively new school at the time of the shooting there, and afterwards they never reopened and ended up tearing down the school?
 
olorin604
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: olorin604: jpat: If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.

Yah this is why I don't like the " should have seen it coming" narrative that is inevitable after most of these.

I don't understand people who poop on hindsight.

If I say X, it's like going to happen.
People don't go to the barbershop for shiats and giggles


It's not the hindsight I mind as much as the tautological "only mentally ill people do this, therefore he did it because he was mentally ill," combined with everyone's inevitable distancing from him all that the media is going to be able to report is that he was mentally ill.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: "The prosecution rested on Aug. 4 after jury members were brought to the classroom building where the massacre occurred, which has not been cleaned up. There, they saw dried blood, broken glass and the remains of Valentine's Day roses from that day."
What the fark? They still haven't cleaned that shiat up?!?!?
I drive by that school on the Sawgrass Expressway usually once a week if not more. I'm amazed how large it seems from the highway, but how the hell can they have kept a whole building closed for THIS LONG?!?


They kept it specifically for this trial.  It's still a crime scene.   I suppose it will be torn down after this.
 
Shryke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

olorin604: waxbeans: olorin604: jpat: If you've worked in public schools, you've read behavior interventions like this. If every kid that presented like this kid did, believe it or not, we'd have even more mass shootings than we currently do.

Yah this is why I don't like the " should have seen it coming" narrative that is inevitable after most of these.

I don't understand people who poop on hindsight.

If I say X, it's like going to happen.
People don't go to the barbershop for shiats and giggles

It's not the hindsight I mind as much as the tautological "only mentally ill people do this, therefore he did it because he was mentally ill," combined with everyone's inevitable distancing from him all that the media is going to be able to report is that he was mentally ill.


Excellent use of "tautological". A+.
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: "The prosecution rested on Aug. 4 after jury members were brought to the classroom building where the massacre occurred, which has not been cleaned up. There, they saw dried blood, broken glass and the remains of Valentine's Day roses from that day."

What the fark? They still haven't cleaned that shiat up?!?!?


Who has the job of deciding if it should be cleaned up? Who pays for it? Who will do the job if the decision is made to clean it up?All it takes is for one of these steps to not have someone being paid to do it and nothing gets done. Then even if someone does have the job to do it, they might not do it if there are no consequences to letting it sit uncleaned. I wouldn't assume there is a well oiled apparatus taking care of this whole thing.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ongbok: fatalvenom: "The prosecution rested on Aug. 4 after jury members were brought to the classroom building where the massacre occurred, which has not been cleaned up. There, they saw dried blood, broken glass and the remains of Valentine's Day roses from that day."

What the fark? They still haven't cleaned that shiat up?!?!?

I drive by that school on the Sawgrass Expressway usually once a week if not more. I'm amazed how large it seems from the highway, but how the hell can they have kept a whole building closed for THIS LONG?!?

Wasn't Columbine a relatively new school at the time of the shooting there, and afterwards they never reopened and ended up tearing down the school?


I'm not certain about that. Columbine happened when I was still in high school. All it did was make them put up big fences around my school, and make it difficult or nearly impossible to leave campus in your car for lunch, or to go smoke weed, and come back.

But that was a long time ago. These types of shootings weren't a "reset the clock" thing like they are presently.

In this case I'm more curious as to what building in the school it was and how many students it could host. Down here, portable classrooms are the absolute worst. If kids are being made to sit in those, in a swamp in South Florida, that's a shiatty situation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

olorin604: It's not the hindsight I mind as much as the tautological "only mentally ill people do this, therefore he did it because he was mentally ill," combined with everyone's inevitable distancing from him all that the media is going to be able to report is that he was mentally ill.


Are really saying murder is logical?
That's what I'm hearing 👂
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.