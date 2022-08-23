 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Jury finds men guilty in planned Governor-for-chins swap   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Muta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
repeat eh?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welp, there goes our weed defense. Rats! I was going to go on a crime spree this weekend.
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a "fake deal."
 
Sentient
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Little surprised these guys Found Out, honestly. Lot of local sympathy for them, which usually translates to the law turning a blind eye.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Give my regards to Gritty, you Finding Out losers.
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Conservatives are so handsome
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"You don't get to suspect that someone might commit a crime because you don't like things that they say,"

...even if what they say is "Hey, let's start taking material steps to execute a concrete plan for kidnapping the governor?"
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Will this serve as a warning to other would-be kidnapers or planners for mass terror?

I suspect the conservative side of the internet is full of conspiracies and nonsense regarding this issue. So boring and predictable at this point.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am surprised a group of seemingly highly trained tacticool potatriots were taken alive and didn't go down in a blaze of glory taking out all the cops and feds that came knocking.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
First of all, good.
Second, GOOD!
Third, more of this please.
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But wait.

Something happened.

Nothing was supposed to happen, right Eeyores? Nothing ever does, right?

FACE?
 
blackminded
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Happy birthday, Big Gretch.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't fark with Big Gretch unless you want to do some hard time.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Welp, there goes our weed defense. Rats! I was going to go on a crime spree this weekend.


I was going to go on a crime spree last weekend but I got high and watched Hulu instead.
Happens to me a lot.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sentient: Little surprised these guys Found Out, honestly. Lot of local sympathy for them, which usually translates to the law turning a blind eye.


4 went to trial last time and 2 were acquitted. 2 others had pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate/testify.

Those two acquitted have to be feeling even better.
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Welp, there goes our weed defense. Rats! I was going to go on a crime spree this weekend.


Hey don't give up so easily. Are you white, rich and connected then go ahead with your spree.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic."
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fat boy: Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a "fake deal."


Of course he did.
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Book, please.

And here's the windup...
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "You don't get to suspect that someone might commit a crime because you don't like things that they say,"

...even if what they say is "Hey, let's start taking material steps to execute a concrete plan for kidnapping the governor?"


Not if they just say those words no.  But if the ACTUALLY start taking material steps that is a different story. These guys did things like go buy body armor, scout out the location, train etc.

The defense lawyer was grasping at straws with his argument, but you only have so much to work with usually.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
<sarcastic goodbye palm wave>

//not that they'll be the last.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, four of the six found guilty, two went free. Though I suspect the last two will do something stupid before long and join the others behind bars. Or maybe they'll run for the state house, getting off on a case like this would be a badge of honor in northern Michigan.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for someone who can be persuaded to kidnap the governor.  Even if it was 100% entrapment - if someone walks up to you and offers you $1 million to kidnap the governor, you would turn them down.

Honest people can't be persuaded to go kidnap the governor.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't that how they elect officials in Michigan? The one that doesn't get kidnapped wins
 
Jesterling
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Have we reached the daily maximum on Patton Oswalt jokes/references yet?
 
RU4C
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I have no sympathy for someone who can be persuaded to kidnap the governor.  Even if it was 100% entrapment - if someone walks up to you and offers you $1 million to kidnap the governor, you would turn them down.

Honest people can't be persuaded to go kidnap the governor.


100% this. No one can talk you into kidnapping, especially a sitting Governor.
 
dognose4
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How many feds did it take to lure these guys in?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"You can't just strap on an AR-15 and body armor and go snatch the governor," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told jurors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blackminded: Happy birthday, Big Gretch.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dognose4: How many feds did it take to lure these guys in?


None. The dark is afraid of Chuck Norris?
Three. One to hold the bulb and two to turn the ladder?
In Russia these guys lure you?
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not amused.

hockeyjournal.comView Full Size
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 393x243]


Have we reached the daily maximum on Patton Oswalt jokes/references yet?


The fact that they both have extremely punchable faces makes this all the more satisfying.

The Michigan newspaper FB pages are full of butt hurt right wingers babbling on about the crooked FBI agents that set them up but wouldn't go after Hillary. It's a festival of stupid, truly.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "You don't get to suspect that someone might commit a crime because you don't like things that they say,"

...even if what they say is "Hey, let's start taking material steps to execute a concrete plan for kidnapping the governor?"


Especially when the backup plan is:

"Oh, and if that doesn't work let's have a backup plan to storm the state Capitol and start executing enemies of the people (durty democraps) on the steps."

Yeah, they should be swinging from the end of a rope.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: Nothing was supposed to happen, right Eeyores? Nothing ever does, right?


Well...

[✓] Straight (I'm guessing)
[✓] White
[✓] Male
[X] Rich

Ohhh, there's their problem.  Had they only been rich, they'd have gotten away scot-free.

/are Scots really free?  Thought you had to pay...
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: "You can't just strap on an AR-15 and body armor and go snatch the governor," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told jurors.

[Fark user image 500x313]


Well, no. You need a small team of hobbits to go in while your massed troops are providing a distraction for Sauron. The hobbits aren't supposed to be well-armed but, they definitely need the governor's ring to throw into Mount Doom, after which they'll be even less well-armed and possibly missing a finger.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't think they realize the fark storm they would be in if they succeeded.
 
Muta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sentient: Little surprised these guys Found Out, honestly. Lot of local sympathy for them, which usually translates to the law turning a blind eye.


Yeah, plus the trial was on in GR, on the west side of the state which is more conservative.  I was expecting another hung jury.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xanadian: whidbey: Nothing was supposed to happen, right Eeyores? Nothing ever does, right?

Well...

[✓] Straight (I'm guessing)
[✓] White
[✓] Male
[X] Rich

Ohhh, there's their problem.  Had they only been rich, they'd have gotten away scot-free.

/are Scots really free?  Thought you had to pay...


Well, after the Brexit debacle I would expect it to happen soon.
There's not historically much love.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I have no sympathy for someone who can be persuaded to kidnap the governor.  Even if it was 100% entrapment - if someone walks up to you and offers you $1 million to kidnap the governor, you would turn them down.

Honest people can't be persuaded to go kidnap the governor.


If that person has access to a million dollars they have access to better people than a random person to pull this off.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I have no sympathy for someone who can be persuaded to kidnap the governor.  Even if it was 100% entrapment - if someone walks up to you and offers you $1 million to kidnap the governor, you would turn them down.

Honest people can't be persuaded to go kidnap the governor.


cdn.comedy.co.ukView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sentient: Little surprised these guys Found Out, honestly. Lot of local sympathy for them, which usually translates to the law turning a blind eye.


The whole case was stupid to begin with.

But I think the system is catching on that being lenient with even the hint of domestic terrorism involved needs to be hit hard.

Especially when Michigan militias are involved lest we get another Oklahoma City bombing.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB
A highschool friend of mine is now on her security team. For some reason, they stepped up her personal security in the last couple of years. Probably just standard practice, and not in response to any specific incident incited by any particular former president.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I don't think they realize the fark storm they would be in if they succeeded.


The full might of the us federal government? Gitmo might have literally been on the sentencing possibilities.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a sad day for terrorism in America.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Other than going to jail for some time, one of the most satisfying parts is the loss of their beloved second amendment rights due to being a felon. After all the bluster of 'Obama guna git muh gunz' they lose that right due to their own festering ignorant hatred.
This varies from state to state of course, in VT I believe anyone even felons can own firearms which is strange.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This can't be true. Right-wing Twitter assured me this was all a scam!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is the DNC smart enough to make her the presidential nominee in two years?  Probably not.   The last thing they want is someone under 70.   They would rather see Trump elected again than put a smart person in the WH.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
finally. she has to be the most *disgusted with human nature* somebody on the planet at this point. all this bullshiat is for holding office while female; the bull about overreach is just the Jergens these idiots use to try to jack up a thought.
just heard it on the radio, and i'm sure they said another 8 people are under indictment awaiting trial, but now i can't find any mention of such online.
 
