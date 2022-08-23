 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I gotta say, "Gored to death by flaming bull" is not something I want to see on my obituary   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG's obit, sure
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why not? That's f*cking epic

Stupid, but epic
 
ssaoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But it would be a great pick up line if you survive.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sometimes, the Bull wins.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha-ha!
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to feel sorry for someone who was killed in the furtherance of animal torture? That's like reading stories about poachers in Africa getting stomped to death by an elephant or eaten by lions. You torture an animal and it reacts to that torture, oh well, sucks to be you.

Bullfighting is barbaric, and the Running of the Bulls is barbaric. This is 2022. Start acting like a civilized, first-world society.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

THIS.

Also, I never feel sorry for the humans in these situations

Bullfighting is barbaric, and the Running of the Bulls is barbaric. This is 2022. Start acting like a civilized, first-world society.


THIS.

Also, I never feel sorry for the humans in these situations
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the bull ok?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you light the bull, you get the horns.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Play old gods games, win old gods prizes!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Medium rare probably.


Medium rare probably.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Da Bulls!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Am I supposed to feel sorry for someone who was killed in the furtherance of animal torture? That's like reading stories about poachers in Africa getting stomped to death by an elephant or eaten by lions. You torture an animal and it reacts to that torture, oh well, sucks to be you.

Bullfighting is barbaric, and the Running of the Bulls is barbaric. This is 2022. Start acting like a civilized, first-world society.


I have no desire to run with the bulls, hunt big game, or even really hunt at all. The most I'd consider is bow hunting deer with my cousins and that would take some convincing

However, if I go out to do any of those activities it's with the full knowledge that I might not come back in one piece, or at all.

Animals are just that, animals.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to go with "Good".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Am I supposed to feel sorry for someone who was killed in the furtherance of animal torture? That's like reading stories about poachers in Africa getting stomped to death by an elephant or eaten by lions. You torture an animal and it reacts to that torture, oh well, sucks to be you.

Bullfighting is barbaric, and the Running of the Bulls is barbaric. This is 2022. Start acting like a civilized, first-world society.


We're talking about Spain, they're so ugly that everyone that kicked them out of their nations still speaks Spanish.  Because the church beat that into people while doing other evil shirt and making the join .
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Coward
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
🥺.......🤷‍♂......😞.......🤔


👍

Still better than dying in my own poop, while being neglected by family and pals.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think your Sekiro cosplay & sketch needs a little work.
sekiroshadowsdietwice.wiki.fextralife.comView Full Size

You've got the bull with the flaming horns, and you've got the first death down. It's that second death you need to figure out...
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Awesome!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Am I supposed to feel sorry for someone who was killed in the furtherance of animal torture? That's like reading stories about poachers in Africa getting stomped to death by an elephant or eaten by lions. You torture an animal and it reacts to that torture, oh well, sucks to be you.

Bullfighting is barbaric, and the Running of the Bulls is barbaric. This is 2022. Start acting like a civilized, first-world society.


RESPECT MY CULTURE!
/s
//fark animal abusers
///fark animal abusers
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a flaming bull may look like:

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Good Lord I'm old.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would subby prefer "gang-raped to death by aggressively amorous penguins"?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everytime I hear about someone dying in either the pamploma bull run or a bullfight, the first thought is :
"Turnabout is fair play".
 
miscreant
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't know... it beats the usual "crapped himself to death in bed..."
 
The Brains
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Coco LaFemme: Am I supposed to feel sorry for someone who was killed in the furtherance of animal torture? That's like reading stories about poachers in Africa getting stomped to death by an elephant or eaten by lions. You torture an animal and it reacts to that torture, oh well, sucks to be you.

Bullfighting is barbaric, and the Running of the Bulls is barbaric. This is 2022. Start acting like a civilized, first-world society.

RESPECT MY CULTURE!
/s
//fark animal abusers
///fark animal abusers


That's the whole bit about RESPECT MAH CULTURE

Most cultures are prescientific. Religion based. Barbaric.

You usually have to let go of your culture if you want to evolve into the next thing. I did.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the bull...

Who the hell SETS LIVING THINGS ON FIRE!?*

/*Buddhist protests excluded.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean it's already well known, "mess with the bull get the horns."
if you set those horns on fire yourself first, you gonna get what you got coming to you.

not only are you gonna get the horns, but now that includes burning too, and you did that to yourself, dumbass.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
really? nobody?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The animal has balls of flammable material attached to its horns, before they are set alight and the enraged bull is set free to tear through the streets.

*sigh*....

Spain, you know I love you. You are honestly one of my favorite places on Earth. But God damn you make it tough sometimes to say that.  I mean what the fark is this shiat.

To their credit, a lot of Spanish hate bullfighting with a passion, and at times they seem to be on the verge of stamping it out. But somehow it always seems to make a cultural comeback.

I went to my first and last bullfight about 17 years ago, almost to the day, in Barcelona. What a shiat show. The first bull came roaring out only to immediately break its leg. The matador tried to save the show by dramatically stabbing the poor beast in the head over, and over, and over... but it wouldn't die. It just lay there moaning in agony until they finally dragged it off and presumably slaughtered the poor beast back stage.

There were five more bulls after that, but I just left wondering what the fark was wrong with these people that this passes for entertainment. I went into it with an open mind that this is an ancient cultural tradition that must have some value, and left deeply questioning whether any ancient cultural traditions have any inherent value at all.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PvtStash: I mean it's already well known, "mess with the bull get the horns."


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/tfg sized hand


/tfg sized hand
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Red Bull gives you wings, and an express ride to hell for animal cruelty.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: really? nobody?

[media2.giphy.com image 480x264]


/
They should have named that movie:

Cliche Club.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guessing he's not getting the golden fleece then.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our Flaming Bull is usually made with vodka, Tabasco sauce, and Red Bull.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Would subby prefer "gang-raped to death by aggressively amorous penguins"?


Well?
"I thinking!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The animal has balls of flammable material attached to its horns, before they are set alight and the enraged bull is set free to tear through the streets.

*sigh*....

Spain, you know I love you. You are honestly one of my favorite places on Earth. But God damn you make it tough sometimes to say that.  I mean what the fark is this shiat.

To their credit, a lot of Spanish hate bullfighting with a passion, and at times they seem to be on the verge of stamping it out. But somehow it always seems to make a cultural comeback.

I went to my first and last bullfight about 17 years ago, almost to the day, in Barcelona. What a shiat show. The first bull came roaring out only to immediately break its leg. The matador tried to save the show by dramatically stabbing the poor beast in the head over, and over, and over... but it wouldn't die. It just lay there moaning in agony until they finally dragged it off and presumably slaughtered the poor beast back stage.

There were five more bulls after that, but I just left wondering what the fark was wrong with these people that this passes for entertainment. I went into it with an open mind that this is an ancient cultural tradition that must have some value, and left deeply questioning whether any ancient cultural traditions have any inherent value at all.


Do they at least butcher it? (For eating)
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Am I supposed to feel sorry for someone who was killed in the furtherance of animal torture? That's like reading stories about poachers in Africa getting stomped to death by an elephant or eaten by lions. You torture an animal and it reacts to that torture, oh well, sucks to be you.

Bullfighting is barbaric, and the Running of the Bulls is barbaric. This is 2022. Start acting like a civilized, first-world society.


^

I see no issue.  If this person was mauled to death by a dog they were torturing to train for dog fighting people would be thinking was well deserved.
 
Vern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought the entire point of bull fighting and running with the bulls was that it was dangerous, and there's a chance you might die. The adrenaline rush you get from risking your life makes you feel more alive. And I'm sure this young man felt quite alive, until he wasn't.

Bull fighting and the running of the bulls are barbaric practices, and need to be abolished. No other culture routinely tortures animals for amusement. Although I actually wouldn't mind seeing it done with bison, no swords, no weapons, just a bison running people down.

I need to go to Yellowstone again.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Ow! My bull with balls!"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Died tragically saving his family from the wreckage of a destroyed sinking battleship"
 
Loren
Loren

'' less than a minute ago  

Another Government Employee: Sometimes, the Bull wins.


In this case I see that as a good thing.
 
