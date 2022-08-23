 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1939, Germany and the Soviet Union signed a non-aggression pact, a treaty which lasted just long enough for one of them to start shooting   (history.com) divider line
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
9 months later Putin was born
 
tuxq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And then, for no reason at all, hundreds of thousands of German soldiers froze to death.

/aka got wrekt
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That time when intolerable evil and unabashed evil hooked up.
 
Cache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rudemix: That time when intolerable evil and unabashed evil hooked up.


Trump and Republicans?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If Hitler had left Russia well enough alone, we'd live in a very different world. Most likely a living hell under a fascist ethno-state, but very different none the less.

The USSR would never have been formed, and the US, UK and Canada probably wouldn't exist as democracies, but as client states of the Reich. Without Germany spreading themselves so thin in an unnecessary 2nd front, D-Day might be remembered instead as an act of desperation by the Allies to save the UK before it's inevitable fall
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: If Hitler had left Russia well enough alone, we'd live in a very different world....

The USSR would never have been formed


Wrong war, dude.
 
