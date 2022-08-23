 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Supporters of the Iraqi Shia religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr are staging a sit-in to protest Parliament, as apparently they are not fans of the Funkadelic Mothership   (aljazeera.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They just want to be united as one nation under a groove, getting down just for the funk of it.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When are these guys going to stop putting religion in their government?

Glad I'm American.
 
el_morte
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hot Diggity Dog!  Hang on to my Guitar Bubba!
/Bootsy Collins
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: When are these guys going to stop putting religion in their government?

Glad I'm American.


They've used their religion to govern for 2000 years.

They might know a little something about what they want.

The problem is they've been fighting for 1,950 years over which way their religion should govern so maybe they don't know.

I don't know. shiats complicated. Especially when it's a proxy between the two sects and two nations, and the people caught in the middle.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hakuna Muqtada!
It means no worries
For the rest of your days
It's our problem-free philosophy
Hakuna Muqtada!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Tannhauser: When are these guys going to stop putting religion in their government?

Glad I'm American.

They've used their religion to govern for 2000 years.

They might know a little something about what they want.

The problem is they've been fighting for 1,950 years over which way their religion should govern so maybe they don't know.

I don't know. shiats complicated. Especially when it's a proxy between the two sects and two nations, and the people caught in the middle.


Listen here Friend. All them fancy words there, looks like you're about to say something smart. This here's the Farks. Dipsh*t out front should a told you.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're having a sit-in for anybody who want's to get funked up!
/tear roof off the sucka
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do we know that all of these factions aren't already in Parliament and just don't realize it? I mean, there are sometimes more people on stage than in the audience.

/We require the funk
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tannhauser: When are these guys going to stop putting religion in their government?

Glad I'm American.


Ain't you deep
In your semi-first class seat
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you don't like the effect
Don't produce the cause
 
