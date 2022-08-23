 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of pastFORWARD followed by 2 hrs of Sonic Supernova will be re-runs due to Socalnewwaver's allergies stealing his voice. It's anyone's guess which Italo shows might air instead but start time is 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
24
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo! 4 hours of Italo!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Woohoo! 4 hours of Italo!!!


You're lucky I'm out today so i can't make you do Italo concert review
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from socalnewwaver

PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's a "Robert Smith/ The Cure's not goth" thread in the entertainment tab.
Nothing to do with me although I appear to have posted a hugenormous image of the guy on the front cover of a Goth magazine
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
also, cheers you beautiful lot. i come to you from the land of no voice.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Woohoo! 4 hours of Italo!!!


that like death by unga bunga (the punchline, not the band)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Woohoo! 4 hours of Italo!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Woohoo! 4 hours of Italo!!!

You're lucky I'm out today so i can't make you do Italo concert review


Italo review!?! I'm pretty sure what I heard was Depeche Mode, New Order, and the Pet Shop Boys...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks again TF Fairy, mucho appreciated

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i come to you from the land of no voice.


You mean terra senza voce? Nice place, very relaxing.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Found this on youtube the other evening purely by accident. I regularly look for new Bokka videos & never seen this before
BOKKA - 900 - live MUZO.FM
Youtube paQpWyXtJoM
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Come on Pre-Show?!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hello, you band of wild Farkers Disco lovers!

Thank you so much, dear Anonymous for making me a total old fark again.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
oh!!! no idea what's spooled up today. hopefully not russian intro. but no guarantees
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Thanks again TF Fairy, mucho appreciated

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x623]


and now I've got that Crass song that goes "big hands big hands big hands big hands" in my head
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
PLAID!
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: There's a "Robert Smith/ The Cure's not goth" thread in the entertainment tab.
Nothing to do with me although I appear to have posted a hugenormous image of the guy on the front cover of a Goth magazine


Thanks for the heads up. I kinda find it amusing that folks are still trying to categorize bands into ridiculous narrow categories. To me either "I like" or "I don't" - don't care what some stupid marketing chod calls it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: PLAID!
[64.media.tumblr.com image 540x304]


no kidding, really???
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: PLAID!
[64.media.tumblr.com image 540x304]

no kidding, really???


Replay of a replay
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Woohoo! 4 hours of Italo!!!

You're lucky I'm out today so i can't make you do Italo concert review

Italo review!?! I'm pretty sure what I heard was Depeche Mode, New Order, and the Pet Shop Boys...


No, no, no. I'm sorry but you must have misheard. They can't make me dance. But Italo can.
So, how did you like the show?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OH OH OH I think I have a poster for this show!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SPOILERS!

Thanks for the (rerun) show! Truly your greatest so far!

The Trifectarama 2021 playlist

Adam Ant - Hello I Love You
The Adult Net - Incense And Peppermints
The Associates - Love Hangover
The Creatures - Wild Thing
D.O.A. - That's Life
The Damned - Citadel
Echo & The Bunnymen - All You Need Is Love
Fetchin Bones - Superfreak
The Housemartins - Caravan Of Love
The Jesus & Mary Chain - My Girl
The Lords Of The New Church - Hey Tonight
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Strange Fruit
The Mighty Lemon Drops - Sometimes Good Guys Don't Wear White
The Mission UK - Like A Hurricane
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - The Singer (aka The Folk Singer)
Oingo Boingo - Squeezit The Moocher (Minnie The Moocher)
Serious Drinking - Young Hearts Run Free
Sisters Of Mercy - Emma
Sonic Youth - Into The Groove(y)
Tater Totz - Rain
Tom Tom Club - Under The Boardwalk
The Triffids - Can't Help Falling In Love
We've Got A Fuzzbox And We're Gonna Use It - Fever
Loopside - Starman
 
