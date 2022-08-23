 Skip to content
(Zillow)   This one owner fixer upper is perfect for your meth lab side hustle   (zillow.com) divider line
59
59 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it looks like it even comes with some drywall sheets to get you started.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd you know about my CrackRabbit profile? Stalk much, subby?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a knockdown, burn the land to sanitize it, and start over type of deal.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do places like that fall into such disrepair?! Meth jokes aside, I just can't figure this one out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's even got a bathtub for gin.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: How do places like that fall into such disrepair?! Meth jokes aside, I just can't figure this one out.


Hoarders, poor, old. Take your pick, or go for the combo shot.

Says something about the housing market that they have zero farks to post houses of hoarders and list them at the prices they do. Back in the day, the would just never include interior shots, or wait until the house had been decontaminated.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Property includes a 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom main house, shop and an attached apartment. All on a 0.25 of an Acre with access to Quarteles ditch!

Oh, come on, people! It's got ditch access! What more could you want?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblg
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: How do places like that fall into such disrepair?! Meth jokes aside, I just can't figure this one out.


Someone lives thier alone, gets old and has no support system, eventually dies in the house or goes to a nursing home and it sits unoccupied for a long time
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in as soon as I saw the detached garage. Nothing says class like having a 2nd little house for your rusted out pinto to live in.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know where Blanche DuBois ended up after she got out of the Happy Dale.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Spooge.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: I was in as soon as I saw the detached garage. Nothing says class like having a 2nd little house for your rusted out pinto to live in.


Or.... You know, family, renting it out for extra income, it's not like there's a fire pole to the garage.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mid century modern meth house
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Says something about the housing market that they have zero farks to post houses of hoarders and list them at the prices they do.


This happens every time the housing market is on the up and up. I remember articles from California talking about this effect, about how no one bothers to clean up a house or stage it any more. When the market was going crazy the last time it was "Our house is listed - do you want to buy it?" and zero effort put into anything because it didn't matter.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Espanola... Say no more.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Ethertap: I was in as soon as I saw the detached garage. Nothing says class like having a 2nd little house for your rusted out pinto to live in.

Or.... You know, family, renting it out for extra income, it's not like there's a fire pole to the garage.


It didn't appear to have utilities or plumbing. In most states, that precludes you from renting it to anyone.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: detached garage


That keeps your insurance rates lower.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Mid century modern meth house


Fark user imageView Full Size


Previous owner
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that place quite well. Beautiful scenery in the Espanola Valley, great hiking, and gorgeous sunsets. The people suck meth pipes 24/7, but hey, at least the surrounding forest has been raked.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. Totally not enough clutter for Hidden Objects game sequel from a few weeks back: 'Meth House 2, The Tweekening'
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo:

Well it's an AI photo so yeah in her imagination she was a home owner
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: MelGoesOnTour: How do places like that fall into such disrepair?! Meth jokes aside, I just can't figure this one out.

Hoarders, poor, old. Take your pick, or go for the combo shot.

Says something about the housing market that they have zero farks to post houses of hoarders and list them at the prices they do. Back in the day, the would just never include interior shots, or wait until the house had been decontaminated.


From the listing: "Everything on the property conveys." The sellers don't intend to clean it out, and posting pictures of the inside prevents wasting time with showings for people who don't want that project.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interested in touring this home?

I'm interested in the blast radius.   A mid sized operation with extra stock type blast.  I know I should go with just in time inventory but that last few months have shown holes in the supply chain and I need to stock just to meet demand.

That apartment looks like it has some solid walls.   Probably go straight up.  The neighbors would rather have a rain of fiery debris than all their windows blown out.

I can be a considerate neighbor.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All in all, this property is more bizarre than bad. It's like there's a small house and a large workshop with various sheds and also an apartment. A week with a dumpster would be enough to make it look decent. The property itself has a lot of potential and the buildings are so basic that there shouldn't be that much wrong with them. The central air furnace might need to be replaced.

Surprising amount of water damage for something in the middle of the desert, though that could be mitigated by proper flashing (like the fascia boards) and managing runoff using the landscape (for the exposed wood at the ground).
 
CrystalMethvin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: AuralArgument: Mid century modern meth house

[Fark user image 264x356]

Previous owner


You rang?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, Mr. White: the tub leaked through the ceiling and now there's dead body goop everywhere, man.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it was a shop at some point, does the buyer get to keep all the sweet hats and dresses?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we had an elderly neighbor who lived about 2 doors down who got a new Buick LeSabre every 3 years.

Every morning he would leave early and come back later, leaving his dog in the back yard the entire time.  Sometimes I would see him sitting on his front steps and I would chat with him.  How you doing today?  Great, never better.  Need anything?  Nope, got everything I need right here.  Ok then.

Turns out he had not paid his water bill in ages, so they shut it off.  Electric was off as well.  But he had that car!
He had a stroke and was taken to a Nursing home where he eventually passed.

Family from out of State asked Mrs Johnson (Realtor) if she could sell the house for them.  So we got to go inside. It looked pretty much like this place.  Like no one had lived there for many years.   Lots and lots and lots of deferred maintenance.   But he had that Buick LeSabre!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Looks like it was a shop at some point, does the buyer get to keep all the sweet hats and dresses?


Yes, along with all of the eggs and larvae they now contain.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to find something to like in the clutter, but I failed.

The pink bathroom is the best part.
 
funzyr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x478]

[media-amazon.com image 500x375]


A Ferguson!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Interior features: Interior Steps

Ooooh. How modern and convenient.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

falkone32: All in all, this property is more bizarre than bad. It's like there's a small house and a large workshop with various sheds and also an apartment. A week with a dumpster would be enough to make it look decent. The property itself has a lot of potential and the buildings are so basic that there shouldn't be that much wrong with them. The central air furnace might need to be replaced.

Surprising amount of water damage for something in the middle of the desert, though that could be mitigated by proper flashing (like the fascia boards) and managing runoff using the landscape (for the exposed wood at the ground).


Did you not read?  "FORCED AIR".  That's what blows through the windows and cracks.

"NATURAL GAS"  That's what blows through the arsehole.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a property that should come fully furnaced....
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CrystalMethvin: You rang?


OMG.

I just fell over.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That....is unacceptable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

atomic-age: I tried to find something to like in the clutter, but I failed.

The pink bathroom is the best part.


Someone, at some point put some thought and work into the place. It's really kind of tragic.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image image 425x228]Mid century modern meth house


Man. That looks nice. I wish that was in my town, so I could rehab it.  Demo crew would have that stripped out in 3 days and ready to rebuild.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I see lots of potential. And it involves either a caterpillar or a large front end loader, several large dump trucks  or a burn pile.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

funzyr: Tom-Servo: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x478]

[media-amazon.com image 500x375]

A Ferguson!


BA-WHOOOOOSH
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You had me at "Santa Cruz".....

.... and lost me at "NM"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blondambition: Now we know where Blanche DuBois ended up after she got out of the Happy Dale.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


It looks like they are selling the whole flea market as a package deal.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blondambition: atomic-age: I tried to find something to like in the clutter, but I failed.

The pink bathroom is the best part.

Someone, at some point put some thought and work into the place. It's really kind of tragic.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


Yeah in a few of the rooms it does look like someone started to clear out a lot of the old junk and make it presentable.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: MelGoesOnTour: How do places like that fall into such disrepair?! Meth jokes aside, I just can't figure this one out.

Hoarders, poor, old. Take your pick, or go for the combo shot.

Says something about the housing market that they have zero farks to post houses of hoarders and list them at the prices they do. Back in the day, the would just never include interior shots, or wait until the house had been decontaminated.


They'd also prominently feature the phrases "Property Sold As is where is" and "No warranties or representations."
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: You had me at "Santa Cruz".....

.... and lost me at "NM"


Lol, me too.

Saw price - hmmm ok
Saw Santa Cruz -  ok Heck yeah!
Saw NM -  aww hell no
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: blondambition: atomic-age: I tried to find something to like in the clutter, but I failed.

The pink bathroom is the best part.

Someone, at some point put some thought and work into the place. It's really kind of tragic.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]

Yeah in a few of the rooms it does look like someone started to clear out a lot of the old junk and make it presentable.


Difficulty: The owner, or the realtor doing their best to stage it...
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.