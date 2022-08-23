 Skip to content
(ABC 4 Charleston)   Other risky dreams include peeling some hardboiled eggs and trying to fish something out of the garbage disposal   (abcnews4.com) divider line
11
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
weird. Wofa Atta is the name of my King Missile cover band
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just read the article's headline.  Yeah, that man is a liar.

/assuming he actually exists
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If there ever was use for the "scary" tag....
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, it least he's no longer at risk of Ghanarhea.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kindms: my King Missile cover band


back in 1987 I was asked to come down and audition with them as bassist.

Had to turn down the offer, I had just joined the service.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He used knives? Plural?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More believable than "a witch stole it."
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Just read the article's headline.  Yeah, that man is a liar.

/assuming he actually exists


He ate too many of the special berries before having his "dream".
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So it's called "slaughtering the goat" now, is it?
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kindms: weird. Wofa Atta is the name of my King Missile cover band


KING MISSILE THREEEEEAAAAAD!!!

King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Note to self: Do not fall asleep in kitchen.
 
