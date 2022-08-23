 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption this Far Side cartoon come to life
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Now where did I park my cattle car?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dammit, I forgot the milk. Oh, wait...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fresh milk delivered daily.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snap into a Slim Jim.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey lady! I'm just saying if you're going in there to use the bathroom... you might want to rethink that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I think I took a wrong turn at Hyderabad"
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I needed evaporated milk, but I'll be got-damned if I'll buy that shiat from Elsie!  That nude modeling she did for that Larson guy was so positively scandalous!  And all that standing around on her back legs! Jezebel!"
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mooooove, b*tch. Get out the way. Get out the way.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Let's see we have pints, quarts, gallons, and whole cows.  (Yes, it would probably be metric in Austria.)
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Darn it. It seems like nobody has a copy of the Sound of Moosic."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bessie leaves the store udderly defeated. This year's Cowhide and Seek has been branded the toughest one yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Doesn't anyone in this town carry magic beans?"
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Has anyone seen Devin Nunes?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean, you don't serve "my kind"?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Damn, they were out of milk"
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, no cows tools in this one either. Maybe Monro's has them.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Totally out of the Hot Farmers Weekly, again"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did my eight hours, boss.  I'm outta here.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yodel-ay-hee-moo!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fernando took the job at the meat market knowing his friends would never talk to him again.

-close to an actual Larson., IIRC, Fernando was driving a meat truck.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are all the boys?  Where is the yard?  Should have paid for those lessons.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where's my Uber?  Sai he was right outside.  hey!  Is that my Uber driving away?   Just cause I'm a cow?  Zero stars, buddy.  Zero farking stars for you.   Hello, Lyft...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Store owners were rude.  Refused service, called me a cow and said I don't belong there.  I'd give Spar 0 stars if possible.   Not recommended.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're out of Fosters.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can't believe they are still telling me I have to wear a mask!"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that place had the worst collection of cow tools ever
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooungh!  That washroom is filthy!
 
starlost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Red Leicester"I'm afraid we're fresh out of Red Leicester, sir."Original
Tilsit"Never at the end of the week, sir. Always get it fresh first thing on Monday."Original
Caerphilly"Ah well, it's been on order for two weeks, sir. I was expecting it this morning."Original
Bel Paese"Sorry."Original
Red Windsor"Normally, sir, yes, but today the van broke down."Original
Stilton"Sorry."
...............................................
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Green Acres is the place to be.
Farm livin' is the life for me.
Land spreadin' out so far and wide
Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
An insulted Bo leaves the Austrian market empty-hooved after learning frau is different than cow.
 
Reaperman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What! You have never seen a naked teat before?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Try not to suck any dick on the way to the parking lot".
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You don't have to be lonely,
At Farmers Only dot com!
 
bambi121899
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, right...no shirt, no shoes, no service.
 
