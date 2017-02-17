 Skip to content
(CNY Central)   Syracuse PD latest hiring does nothing to combat the image of cops as muscle-bound goons with anger issues who are deaf to community concerns, but it's not what you think   (cnycentral.com) divider line
    More: Strange, actor Lou Ferrigno, Police, Hulk, Honorary Police Officer  
768 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 8:04 PM (41 minutes ago)



Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Joe Harnell - The Lonely Man (The Incredible Hulk)
Youtube LDx0o4LUcpg

He finally found an outlet for the beast that dwells within him
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Hulk has a mullet he ties into a ponytail
 
shinji3i
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: "In situations where there's so much shooting, there's so much crime, like what happened in Buffalo, what happened in Texas...It's important to have that because if it wasn't for us, everybody's life would be in danger."

Uhhhhh, does someone else want to tell him? I don't want to be smashed.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: The Hulk has a mullet he ties into a ponytail


d3u63wyfuci0ch.cloudfront.netView Full Size

It's a handle for Prince Adam to pull on
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lou Ferrigno is a Trumper so it's exactly what I think.
 
slantsix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Lou Ferrigno is a Trumper so it's exactly what I think.


Came here to make it clear that he's a right wing nutcase. And if you ever get the chance to listen to him talk, I would put his IQ around 80 at best.

Incredible body builder. Not so much a great human being, on balance.
 
19jug-head75
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That headline, subby...  *chef's kiss*
 
DRTFA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
