(AP News)   Lighthouse in Bremen, Germany in danger of falling into the sea. Donkey, dog, cat, and rooster unavailable for comment   (apnews.com) divider line
8
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like the Bremen Mask though....

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YOU CALL THAT A LIGHTHOUSE??
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Install jetty in order to support lighthouse which is needed to warn ships of the jetty. Profit!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Barge: 'NOT ON MY WATCH LIGHTHOUSE, NOT ON MY WATCH!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

i know i post this every time the town comes up, but i just love it :)
The tale of the Bremen Town Musicians
if you don't know
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Run to the other side!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
