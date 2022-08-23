 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Man pleads guilty to faking his own death to avoid sex abuse charges. Probably for the best, a "not guilty" verdict would have been REALLY hard to pull off   (msn.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, MSN  
•       •       •

813 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2022 at 12:20 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scott is a military veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart in 2011 for injuries he received while deployed in Iraq

Why wedge this in there?  The filth repeatedly raped a girl.  Then faked his death to try to get away with it.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If this dude had just asked Trump for a pardon, he wouldn't have had to fake his own death.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Scott is a military veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart in 2011 for injuries he received while deployed in Iraq

Why wedge this in there?  The filth repeatedly raped a girl.  Then faked his death to try to get away with it.


Because we're a country that worships its military and police.
 
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He should run for office like Roy Moore

There's still too much tolerance of sex abuse in the military.

Me and some other gals refused to give BJ's in the Navy, for lighter shifts
(earning our golden knee-pads we called it)
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFAThe Orange Beach Police Department responded to a call for assistance and found a small boat in the Gulf of Mexico, about a mile away from shore, with a gun tied to it. The dinghy was empty except for a suicide note.
Authorities searched for a body for more than a week in the Gulf of Mexico.
Scott was captured in early 2020 at an RV park in Oklahoma, where he was living under another name.

So many questions... a gun was tied to the boat? What was that all about? Was he supposed to have shot himself while he was in the water so his body wouldn't be found?

And how did they catch this guy 800 miles away, living in a trailer park under a fake name?
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So what office is Trump endorsing him for?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is his name Hotblack Desisto?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They really oughta chop off his throbbing purple heart.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: The Orange Beach Police Department responded to a call for assistance and found a small boat in the Gulf of Mexico, about a mile away from shore, with a gun tied to it. The dinghy was empty except for a suicide note.
Authorities searched for a body for more than a week in the Gulf of Mexico.
Scott was captured in early 2020 at an RV park in Oklahoma, where he was living under another name.

So many questions... a gun was tied to the boat? What was that all about? Was he supposed to have shot himself while he was in the water so his body wouldn't be found?

And how did they catch this guy 800 miles away, living in a trailer park under a fake name?


It doesn't say, but all military personnel have their fingerprints and other ID information on file. DNA and other biometrics since 2009 too.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least he won't have to tell all the guys in C Block that he's a registered sex offender.

But when he tries to apply for social security they'll tell him he died many years ago and he'll have to prove he's alive by filling out the SS Form 3409/b-23 which is currently out of stock
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Scott is a military veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart in 2011 for injuries he received while deployed in Iraq

Why wedge this in there?  The filth repeatedly raped a girl.  Then faked his death to try to get away with it.


I think that is the point, an Honorable Discharge does not make an Honorable Person.

If you have served and were awarded anything of that nature it should  brought up but not so people will go leniant but to help stop the hero worshipping that a veteran would never do such a thing and blah blah blah.

People need to see veterans as people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: The Orange Beach Police Department responded to a call for assistance and found a small boat in the Gulf of Mexico, about a mile away from shore, with a gun tied to it. The dinghy was empty except for a suicide note.
Authorities searched for a body for more than a week in the Gulf of Mexico.
Scott was captured in early 2020 at an RV park in Oklahoma, where he was living under another name.

So many questions... a gun was tied to the boat? What was that all about? Was he supposed to have shot himself while he was in the water so his body wouldn't be found?

And how did they catch this guy 800 miles away, living in a trailer park under a fake name?

It doesn't say, but all military personnel have their fingerprints and other ID information on file. DNA and other biometrics since 2009 too.


Traffic stop
Filled out a form that someone actually checked.
Cops got called to his RV, Clark
Girlfriend ratted him out
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorelian's Ghost:

Not all heroes stay that way or even were in the first place.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
reyreyrey:

It's been demoted to purple bulldog cheeks
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: And how did they catch this guy 800 miles away, living in a trailer park under a fake name?


He turned himself in after realizing he was living in an Oklahoma trailer park.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boojum2k:

2009 lol, you summer child you.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.