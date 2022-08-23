 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Southern Man spray paints Nazi symbols on a Pride rainbow, creating general confusion as to what exactly gay nazis might be trying to celebrate   (fox5atlanta.com)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hugo Boss?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Super-DUPER-Supermen!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A black man sprays Nazi symbols on a gay flag. My head is about to explode.
He realizes Nazi's aren't fans of black people right?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The hypothetical ability to spend/influence/shmooze their way out of the harm the Nazis do to the greater queer class.

See also: Log Cabin Republicans
 
argylez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The guy is also black?  UGH
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [allthatsinteresting.com image 800x800]


And we're done here
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Springtime in Germany?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [allthatsinteresting.com image 800x800]


I thought this thread would be Göring somewhere else from the start, but you Röhm'd elsewhere first.
 
xalres
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bit of a twist with that suspect photo. So, actual suspect, or just the police half assing it again and arresting whatever random black dude happens to be within their eyesight when they get the bulletin?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's funny that all these neo-Nazis don't realize that some of the early founders of the Nazi party in the late 1920s and early 1930s were openly homosexual
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


" Southern man better, keep your ca-aan of, spray-paint in your rusty va-aan ..."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: A black man sprays Nazi symbols on a gay flag. My head is about to explode.
He realizes Nazi's aren't fans of black people right?


He probably thinks gays are the real Nazis
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: Walker: A black man sprays Nazi symbols on a gay flag. My head is about to explode.
He realizes Nazi's aren't fans of black people right?

He probably thinks gays are the real Nazis


Maybe they had a closeted grammar teacher in elementary school
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: A black man sprays Nazi symbols on a gay flag. My head is about to explode.
He realizes Nazi's aren't fans of black people right?


Assuming a Black man wouldn't be a Nazi, is making an assumption based on a person's skin color.

Stop being such a racist.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/FordFischer/status/1515858957595729922
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: A black man sprays Nazi symbols on a gay flag. My head is about to explode.
He realizes Nazi's aren't fans of black people right?


I hear they also aren't fans of erroneous apostrophes, but that may be a different kind of Nazi altogether.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nuke gay nazi whales for christ?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Walker: A black man sprays Nazi symbols on a gay flag. My head is about to explode.
He realizes Nazi's aren't fans of black people right?

I hear they also aren't fans of erroneous apostrophes, but that may be a different kind of Nazi altogether.


that may be a different kind of Nazi
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Godwin's Law is officially known as "stupid".
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I Ate Shergar: [allthatsinteresting.com image 800x800]

I thought this thread would be Göring somewhere else from the start, but you Röhm'd elsewhere first.


Röhm'd where he wanted to? Röhm'd around the world?
 
Jereco1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Chemlight Battery: Walker: A black man sprays Nazi symbols on a gay flag. My head is about to explode.
He realizes Nazi's aren't fans of black people right?

I hear they also aren't fans of erroneous apostrophes, but that may be a different kind of Nazi altogether.

that may be a different kind of Nazi


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: https://twitter.com/FordFischer/status/1515858957595729922 [Fark user image 588x804]


Full-On mental illness.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Okay cuz you guys can't say it I'll say it, cultural appropriation is wrong. Jonah Sampson, what's the over and under on this guy being the preacher's kid.
 
