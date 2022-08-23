 Skip to content
(The Takeout)   Answer: There can be no defense of the hot dog straw   (thetakeout.com) divider line
    New York Yankees, Sausage, hot dog straw, videos of odd fan behavior, 2007 singles, Hot dog, video of the incident, Major League Baseball  
posted to Main » and Food » on 23 Aug 2022 at 12:05 PM



Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint: It's Coors Light.  The hot dog probably makes it taste better.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recommend some sort of mandatory minimum jail time, nothing too harsh just a warning to others.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NTTAWWT
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who drinks beer through a normal straw?  It's too carbonated.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I recommend some sort of mandatory minimum jail time, nothing too harsh just a warning to others.


For whom? The people that staged this or the people who believe it wasn't staged.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the twelve hours since, the internet has been brought to its knees.

Oh, so that's why the internet has been so much lower today.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a man wants to fondle and suck his hot dog he should do it in private
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I said in the other thread about this, if people want to do gross things, that's fine...but they should do them at home, where no one else has to look at it. Doesn't matter what kind of hot dog or what kind of beer it was.

I don't know if 2 1/2 years of a pandemic is responsible or what, but goddamn people don't know how to act in public anymore.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucking swill through a compacted flesh phallus in a public park might get you arrested most of the time anyway.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this any stranger than you using a twizzler straw for your soda.  I just want to hear the man explain his reasoning behind using a hot dog for a straw.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His favorite holiday is Halloween because he has a hallow wienie.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A bratwurst I could understand, but a hot dog? Plus he forgot the ketchup.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can forgive a hot dog straw for some types of soup, but I cannot condone its use for beer or beer substitutes.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who cares? It's not like anybody is going to make you do it.

/don't sweat the small stuff
//it's all small stuff
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess it really isn't a sandwich, then. My mistake.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was a foot long hot dog and he was throating it.   There are some training videos online.
 
Slypork
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: A bratwurst I could understand, but a hot dog? Plus he forgot the ketchup.


Obviously you're not from Chicago.
 
advex101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was he using 7-11 meat straws or wizard fingers?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
♫ Reeeeal men of genius...♫
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SON PEOPLE CAN SEE YOU
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Leave the poor guy alone, he's not harming anyone and in the Sports tab thread someone recognized him and said NOBODY would sit with him at work. ZERO FARKING COMPASSION!!

Someone secretly filmed him to bully him on the internet.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law!
I see nothing in this thread but transgressors upon a brother's freedom who seek only subjugate a free man to their will
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Biting both ends off a Twix makes a great straw for tea or coffee.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Slypork: optimistic_cynic: A bratwurst I could understand, but a hot dog? Plus he forgot the ketchup.

Obviously you're not from Chicago.


I am not, but I love their pizza.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In a world of sheep, this guy is a wolf.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
innovation

I like it.

Doing this next time I go to a game.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
glizzaw or strizzy
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Is this any stranger than you using a twizzler straw for your soda.


I'd say so.  First, you don't have to ream out a twizzler to make it into a straw, it already is one.  Second, a twizzler is so waxy it takes a while before it starts to sluff off and contaminate the drink, while a hot dog is greasy/fatty and I imagine would contaminate the drink immediately.

all that said, I'm not going to jump on the bandwagon of yucking his yum - I've made questionable food pairings and enjoyed them while high as a kite.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Munden: Black_Lazerus: Is this any stranger than you using a twizzler straw for your soda.

I'd say so.  First, you don't have to ream out a twizzler to make it into a straw, it already is one.  Second, a twizzler is so waxy it takes a while before it starts to sluff off and contaminate the drink, while a hot dog is greasy/fatty and I imagine would contaminate the drink immediately.

all that said, I'm not going to jump on the bandwagon of yucking his yum - I've made questionable food pairings and enjoyed them while high as a kite.


You know what someone pointed out why he did this. It's better than using the paper straw.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Counterpoint: It's Coors Light.  The hot dog probably makes it taste better.


And using a straw makes the beer itself taste less.

Um, hold on...

okay...
okay...
I understand.

I've just been informed that the fluid isn't actually beer and it isn't possible for something to have less taste than Coors Light. Sorry for the misinformation.
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I used to boil my hot dogs not in water, but in beer.

/just sayin'
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 I like those macaroni straws you can get at beach bars that you can feed to the fish when you're done with them.  They're really good with a little cheez whiz and ranch dressing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haters everywhere.

This man is a genius.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean seriously, what guy here hasn't, at some point, sucked fluids out of a circular meat tube? It's like you guys never played lacrosse.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think this scenario was specifically mentioned in the book of Revelations.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This sounds like a great idea!
Next time though move your head up and down while you suck on the hot dog.  It fully carbonates the pilsner and wakes up the taste of the cold beer. If you are lucky, your pallet will finish with a salty, briny type flavor which some find not disagreeable.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Lambskincoat: I recommend some sort of mandatory minimum jail time, nothing too harsh just a warning to others.

For whom? The people that staged this or the people who believe it wasn't staged.


If it was staged, the guy is a really good actor. He looks totally nonchalant, like he was totally alone. That's hard to do in front of a camera.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: This sounds like a great idea!
Next time though move your head up and down while you suck on the hot dog.  It fully carbonates the pilsner and wakes up the taste of the cold beer. If you are lucky, your pallet will finish with a salty, briny type flavor which some find not disagreeable.


You just dunked a nutsack in your beer bro.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Better than a plastic one.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to boil my hot dogs not in water, but in beer.

/just sayin'


same
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the youtube videos of people reacting to an article about an article of a guy drinking his beer though a sausage.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Who drinks beer through a normal straw?  It's too carbonated.


Alcoholics who walk around with beer in a soft drink cup on their light-drinking days?
 
patowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't judge until I see his end game. 

If that wiener ended up back in a bun, with approved toppings then we might have a beer & onions flavored winner here.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Haters everywhere.

This man is a genius.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

medius: steklo: I used to boil my hot dogs not in water, but in beer.

/just sayin'

same


The fellows at the firehouse used to boil hot dogs in beer and they called them "dirty dogs". I did it for a little while myself but honestly, I could never tell the difference between boiling them in water or beer.

.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, because of this, I now know that a 'glizzy' is another word for 'hot dog'.

Because, well, I guess because 'hot dog' was too difficult?

So... what's another word for 'glizzy'? How about 'schmorpher'.

And what's another word for 'schmorpher'? Let's say 'gleckenbusk'.

Gee, words are fun! Too bad they don't frickin' mean anything anymore... idiots.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Malenfant: foo monkey: Who drinks beer through a normal straw?  It's too carbonated.

Alcoholics who walk around with beer in a soft drink cup on their light-drinking days?


Naw, you mix a cabernet in some grape Gatorade.  Gotta stay hydrated.
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We used to make licorice straws at the movies.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.