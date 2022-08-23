 Skip to content
(NPR)   Good news influencers: you can now post selfies atop Africa's tallest mountain thanks to new high speed internet installations   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Tanzania, Internet, Dar es Salaam, High-speed internet service, Mount Kilimanjaro, Broadband Internet access, state-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation, high-speed INTERNET COMMUNICATIONS  
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This does have the potential to increase the overall percentage of these people dying for the perfect selfie, though. So that could end up working out well for everyone.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's that fireworks and beer for sale picture?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The new coverage is aimed at supporting tourism as well as safety.
Nnauye said it was previously "a bit dangerous" for visitors and porters to navigate the mountain without internet service, according to AFP. An estimated 35,000 people attempt to summit Kilimanjaro each year, though about a third are forced to turn back due to altitude sickness and other issues.
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Belfies, subby, belfies.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is the Internet accessible from both peaks?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they install towers on both peaks? It will make building the bridge between them much easier.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Not sure how internet will help with 1) you don't know what you are doing & 2) you didn't train for climbing at high elevation.

Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't trip.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Livestream the fall. You'll be immortal! Sort of.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cal I get all the greenlit Fark threads about this up there?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Didn't Fark used to have a text only/low data usage version for Farkers out in the boonies on satellite internet? That might work
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So who will the first to live sing that Toto song? You know the one. Rosanna.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You'll get five bars, as sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ambivalent on this. The locals depend on the tourism, but the adventure tourists they attract are mostly assholes. A former friend of mine did Everest. It's a $200,000 four month commitment. I met him at the lowest base camp. It was crowded with douchebros  and trashed with littered camp stoves and oxygen tanks. It was almost as bad as a Phish show.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

"Quick! Someone Google 'how to deal with altitude sickness'!"
 
Tedlick [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was a lot of work to go to just to prove Nancy Bonds wrong.

https://web.archive.org/web/20131113150016/http://blogs.mccombs.utexas.edu/bba-news/2013/08/05/the-five-things-i-learned-climbing-kilimanjaro/

As it turns out, Mount Kilimanjaro is not wi-fi enabled, so I had to spend two weeks in Tanzania talking to the people on my trip."
- Nancy Bonds
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: You'll get five bars, as sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti.


Amboseli. It's not actually at the Serengeti. I climbed half a dozen years ago and could get decent cell phone and data from the 10,000 elevation on a tall rock outcropping on the north side facing Kenya. A popular spot with the guides and porters. They knew where all the best spots were.
 
