(Jalopnik)   ... --- ... .-.-.- / --- .... --..-- / ..-. .- .-. -.- / .. - --..-- / -- .- -. .-.-.-   (jalopnik.com) divider line
54
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spike strips, seizures, and mass arrests or else it'll keep happening.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, I just did this down at the beach parking lots during the winter... I assume they have parking lots in these places?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first thought this headline was about Morse Code.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have decided they don't have to enforce laws anymore unless they feel like it, so the obvious results will continue to be obvious until that changes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like speed bumps, which make speeding more fun.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your car has been towed
You have 15 minutes to claim your car.  Bring $500 cash to the impound lot
Your car has been crushed in to a cube
You have 15 minutes to claim your cube.  Bring $1000 cash to the Car Crusher Cube Complex
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I first thought this headline was about Morse Code.


Time was this kind of headline would attract Rooftop Ralph, but since he hasn't posted in ages, I'm gonna guess he either died of the 'rona or got permab&.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dippin' Dots viral campaign?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Spike strips, seizures, and mass arrests or else it'll keep happening.


Close.  Arrest everyone involved on the spot and don't even waste time impounding their vehicles.  Once convicted, haul everyone on site to witness their vehicles being crushed just like has been done with street racers.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use the airports like the Top Gear chaps? Just, you know.  Make sure the airplanes are all tucked in to their hangars.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeners...

The only way to stop this is to have a cop infiltrate the takeover crews and learn where they plan to do their take overs so they can have cops ready to roll.
Just make sure the cop doesn't fall in love with the ringleader's sister. If that happens we'd be stuck with a 20 movie franchise about cars that's not about cars.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Spike strips, seizures, and mass arrests or else it'll keep happening.


Why do you hate minorities?

Love it. Keep it up, homies!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: [cdn.shopify.com image 640x480]


If they catch you drifting, you have to eat a pound of Jujubes? Jesus man, we have rules in this country about how we treat criminals.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried tossing flash bang grenades into the crowds?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Spike strips, seizures, and mass arrests or else it'll keep happening.


Or just don't prosecute snipers.

/You're allowed one shot. Make it count.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I first thought this headline was about Morse Code.


It's about a different code:

Family Family Family - Vin diesel meme
Youtube 9hoEYaLuDdc
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really like those video where some asshole is drifting in the street, and other assholes who are cheering him on, get too close and get slammed 20 feet down the road.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Use the airports like the Top Gear chaps? Just, you know.  Make sure the airplanes are all tucked in to their hangars.


Hehe, we had an 18 year old kid rent out the airstrip at the local airport for some social media drag event of his friends, he got permission but the problem is the older maintenance guy that gave permission didn't have the authority to do that. Airport isn't tower controlled and it wasn't marked as closed. Luckily the 2 GA pilots who were going to land during the event saw the cars on the runway and landed elsewhere, could have been a real cluster otherwise.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fight the power!1
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Harry Freakstorm: Use the airports like the Top Gear chaps? Just, you know.  Make sure the airplanes are all tucked in to their hangars.

Hehe, we had an 18 year old kid rent out the airstrip at the local airport for some social media drag event of his friends, he got permission but the problem is the older maintenance guy that gave permission didn't have the authority to do that. Airport isn't tower controlled and it wasn't marked as closed. Luckily the 2 GA pilots who were going to land during the event saw the cars on the runway and landed elsewhere, could have been a real cluster otherwise.


See also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gimli_Glider
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Might I suggest other options?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been a thing even in St. Louis...Cars and motorcycles and a crowd a of people making
a nuisance of themselves with noise, family/neighborhood drama, fighting and then someone fires
a shot or two.. With all of the entertainment options available, choosing to do this makes some of the
absolute least sense..


It's also all fund and games until one of the vehicles crashes into the crowd.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just want ghost riding to come back because of the fail vids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I recall my Grandpa driving over the bots dots on the freeway and calling it driving by Braille.  Apparently there is a movie:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is the same problem as the radical right.
You can't get cops to really, sincerely crack down on people they perceive to be like themselves.
Cops are not going to persecute their fellow bullying gearheads any more than they will go after Nazis or Fascists.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the weekends, they'll sometimes takeover the street and intersection into our subdivision. They have done it for years but didn't really get the city's attention until one of the fire trucks in the station located on said street was blocked on a call.

Yeah, I used to do stuff like that but I was young and foolish and immortal. Now I'm old and grumpy. Hey, Vin Diesel.... Get offa my lawn.
 
dukef [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who doesn't have a problem with sideshows? Let them blow off some steam. Go check one out yourselves, it's fun.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tag the cars from a drone.
Track and collect later
Profit
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: When I was a kid, I just did this down at the beach parking lots during the winter... I assume they have parking lots in these places?


Same here. I grew up in a beach town. Our beaches had LONG parking lots and only one entrance that was visible for the far end of the lot. Watched lots of racing there. It was also a great place to "park" on a date, smoke weed, drink, etc. Mobile parties.

If the cops showed up (they only came if there was a complaint) we would just move to another beach. Cops knew and mostly didn't care as long as the complaint was "dealt with".

We also had a few corporate parks with long driveways and/or long lots.

I feel bad for kids today. No way this would be allowed now. The beaches have gates that are locked at sundown. What a CRIME, the beach is gorgeous and cooler and nigh. Every corporate park around here has more cameras than an MTV beach house.

If you do get caught these days I imagine you get much worse than "Knock it off and go home you assholes"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Tr0mBoNe: Spike strips, seizures, and mass arrests or else it'll keep happening.

Close.  Arrest everyone involved on the spot and don't even waste time impounding their vehicles.  Once convicted, haul everyone on site to witness their vehicles being crushed just like has been done with street racers.


You sound very wise and well balanced.

Really.

<backs away slowly>
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [cdn.shopify.com image 640x480]


DAMMIT

Now I want DOTS and I don't even particularly love them.
It's just nostalgia talking.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I first thought this headline was about Morse Code.


Me too.

They be dashing over the dots.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Three Amigos, Hollywood, California. You are very great. 100,000 pesos. Come to Santa Poco put on show, stop. The In-famous El Guapo
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: This is the same problem as the radical right.
You can't get cops to really, sincerely crack down on people they perceive to be like themselves.
Cops are not going to persecute their fellow bullying gearheads any more than they will go after Nazis or Fascists.


These aren't gear heads, these are minorities doing stunt shows.

Gearheads are drag racing or street racing and the cops have had no issue cracking down on them extensively. Hell, CARB now will fail a car if it has a chip tune on it even if the emissions meets their standards.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well those dots really showed em! When I was younger we just used parking lots, it was never a problem until my idiot neighbor hit one of the few lights on the lot and it became a crisis.
 
xalres
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cops should treat street takeovers like they're protesting for cops to stop murdering people.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: LordOfThePings: [cdn.shopify.com image 640x480]

If they catch you drifting, you have to eat a pound of Jujubes? Jesus man, we have rules in this country about how we treat criminals.


Puhleaze!!!!

These are jujubes
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

and these are dots
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Can't you see how CLEARLY different they are?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Street takeover arrests, forfeiture of vehicle and license and video of the car being crushed posted to whatever site the vehicle owners broadcast on. Free thumb drive with video and charges given to the vehicle owner upon release after 30 days are served.
Insurance rates should be comparable to someone with a DUI for the next 10 years.

Aaanand open up drag strips again in a different vein. Support drifting. Burn out competition, drag races, on the amateur level, people would show up. Drivers would welcome an area to perform legally.
Have a dudes dressed like chicks get in free night. Beer, food, carnival atmosphere. Ok. Sounds good what nights are they running?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
-.-- --- ..- .-. / -... .-.. --- --. / ... ..- -.-. -.- ... .-.-.-
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x280]

Might I suggest other options?


Not using blanks?

/He's firing blanks.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Spike strips, seizures, and mass arrests or else it'll keep happening.


Not sure spike strips is a good idea when you have bystanders within feet and a circling automobile.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: NewportBarGuy: When I was a kid, I just did this down at the beach parking lots during the winter... I assume they have parking lots in these places?

Same here. I grew up in a beach town. Our beaches had LONG parking lots and only one entrance that was visible for the far end of the lot. Watched lots of racing there. It was also a great place to "park" on a date, smoke weed, drink, etc. Mobile parties.

If the cops showed up (they only came if there was a complaint) we would just move to another beach. Cops knew and mostly didn't care as long as the complaint was "dealt with".

We also had a few corporate parks with long driveways and/or long lots.

I feel bad for kids today. No way this would be allowed now. The beaches have gates that are locked at sundown. What a CRIME, the beach is gorgeous and cooler and nigh. Every corporate park around here has more cameras than an MTV beach house.

If you do get caught these days I imagine you get much worse than "Knock it off and go home you assholes"


Yeah. True. Cameras are everywhere now. I imagine it is a totally different thing these days.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Arrest everyone, seize all vehicles.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Maybe Ukrainian Road Dots.
 
hamsack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TK-593
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Tr0mBoNe: Spike strips, seizures, and mass arrests or else it'll keep happening.

Not sure spike strips is a good idea when you have bystanders within feet and a circling automobile.


It's an excellent idea.  We want to get rid of the assholes committing the bad behavior as well as the assholes encouraging it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Dippin' Dots viral campaign?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TK-593: ScrimBoy: Tr0mBoNe: Spike strips, seizures, and mass arrests or else it'll keep happening.

Not sure spike strips is a good idea when you have bystanders within feet and a circling automobile.

It's an excellent idea.  We want to get rid of the assholes committing the bad behavior as well as the assholes encouraging it.


Injecting a variable into the scene by an authority that results in killing and/or maiming people may not have the, "that'll learn 'em" result you think it might.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Panzerfaust 3 - It's done a lot to assist with traffic control in the Ukraine.

military-today.comView Full Size
 
